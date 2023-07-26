  1. Home
How to recreate Sofia Richie’s most iconic outfits on a budget

Get the old money aesthetic even if you're poor AF 💅 (SAME)

Sofia Richie
by Emma Richardson |
Posted

This season, there is a new IT girl. She's certainly not new to the limelight, but her recent ventures have gained her immense popularity, meaning all eyes are on her, at all times. The IT girl in question? Sofia Richie Grainge, of course. Did someone mention a South of France wedding?

We at heat aren't the only ones who can't get enough of her style either, as many TikTok users have been raving about her wardrobe staples since she began posting on the app soon after her wedding. Some would argue the Sofia Richie effect is now in full force, and we are totally here for it.

Her style radiates elegance and grace, embodied by classic silhouettes and wardrobe staples, such as power suits, shirts and linen trousers. Cool and clean vibes are in, and we know you want to recreate it yourself- on a budget of course.

And that's where we come in.

We know Sofia has what we would call expensive taste - she is the daughter of Lionel Richie and the sister of Nicole Richie, after all. But fear not, because we've found some brilliant high street dupes so you can look exactly like Sofia Richie, without the expensive price tags.

From H&M to PrettyLittleThing, there is a range of high-street retailers that have truly been inspired by her sense of style and have inspired us to all jump on board and embrace the #sofiarichieeffect.

Check out the best 'fits below...

SHOP: Sofia Richie's outfits on a budget

1. Sofia Richie's Classic Jean And Vest Outfit

Nobody wears classic denim jeans quite like Sofia. In this look, she pairs them with a [Green

2. Sofia Richie's Beach Day Outfit

Sofia looked holiday ready in this gorgeously oversized shirt from [Prada (Sold

3. Sofia Richie's Linen Vest And Skirt Outfit

In true Riviera style, Sofia looked classic in this matching set from Posse: [Emma Vest

4. Sofia Richie's Black Maje Paris Outfit

Sofia stunned in a glorious [Maje Knitted Maxi Dress

5. Sofia Richie's Poolside Outfit

Sofia posted a picture on her Instagram looking chic and timeless whilst sitting poolside. We love

6. Sofia Richie's Classic Mini Dress Outfit

This outfit truly embodies old money and looks expensive without even having to try.

7. Sofia Richie's Casual Chic Outfit

This casual jeans and jumper fit has to be one of our favourites - comfy yet classy. Sofia wears

