Cinzia Baylis Zullo reveals her £13 secret for a super sleek ponytail

Cinzia Baylis Zullo, is known for being one half of the iconic duo behind the podcast 'The Girls Bathroom' alongside best friend Sophia Tuxford. The pair recently graced the red carpet at a film premier and we absolutely loved their looks.

Cinzia opted for a chic and mystical look, wearing a light-blue dress complete with cute feathers, ob-sessed. She wore a classic glam make-up look complete with a nude glossy lip paired with her infamous sleek ponytail.

Cinzia is known for her super sleek hairstyles and if you're anything like us, you must be dying to know what products she swears by to get her hair looking camera ready.

Mark Hayhurst, Sophia and Cinzia's go-to hairstylist revealed in their recent YouTube vid that the L'Oréal Professionnel TECNI.ART Transformer Gel Mousse (£12.85) is his go-to product for creating any super sleek hairstyle on the girls before any live show or event as it promises to stay looking sleek.

L'Oréal Professionnel TECNI.ART Transformer Gel Mousse View offer L'Oréal A multi-use product designed to be used in wet or dry hair to maintain volume, hold and texture. Apply the gel until it emulsifies into foam and sets to hold your hair in any style you prefer. The hair will look sleek and smooth but promises to stay in place without the worry of any movement.

Looking to see what the girls get up to? Watch their newest vlog to see the L'Oréal Transformer Gel Mousse in action as we see Sophia and Cinzia get ready to hit the red carpet.

Other products Cinzia loves

Ouai Matte Pomade View offer Ouai If like us, you're an avid viewer of Sophia and Cinzia's YouTube channel, you'd know the girls love using the Matte Pomade from Ouai on their hair. The smoothing pomade tames any unruly hair to create a sleek hairstyle. Cinzia often uses this to style and maintain her sleek pony.