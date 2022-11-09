  1. Home
  2. Shopping
  3. Beauty

Cinzia Baylis Zullo reveals her £13 secret for a super sleek ponytail

The queen of a slicked back hair 👑

Cinzia ponytail
by Georgia Scott |
Posted

Cinzia Baylis Zullo, is known for being one half of the iconic duo behind the podcast 'The Girls Bathroom' alongside best friend Sophia Tuxford. The pair recently graced the red carpet at a film premier and we absolutely loved their looks.

Cinzia opted for a chic and mystical look, wearing a light-blue dress complete with cute feathers, ob-sessed. She wore a classic glam make-up look complete with a nude glossy lip paired with her infamous sleek ponytail.

Cinzia is known for her super sleek hairstyles and if you're anything like us, you must be dying to know what products she swears by to get her hair looking camera ready.

Mark Hayhurst, Sophia and Cinzia's go-to hairstylist revealed in their recent YouTube vid that the L'Oréal Professionnel TECNI.ART Transformer Gel Mousse (£12.85) is his go-to product for creating any super sleek hairstyle on the girls before any live show or event as it promises to stay looking sleek.

L'Oréal Professionnel TECNI.ART Transformer Gel Mousse

L'Oréal Professionnel TECNI.ART Transformer Gel Mousse
Amazon

View offer

L'Oréal

A multi-use product designed to be used in wet or dry hair to maintain volume, hold and texture. Apply the gel until it emulsifies into foam and sets to hold your hair in any style you prefer. The hair will look sleek and smooth but promises to stay in place without the worry of any movement.

Looking to see what the girls get up to? Watch their newest vlog to see the L'Oréal Transformer Gel Mousse in action as we see Sophia and Cinzia get ready to hit the red carpet.

Other products Cinzia loves

Ouai Matte Pomade

Ouai Matte Pomade

View offer

Ouai

If like us, you're an avid viewer of Sophia and Cinzia's YouTube channel, you'd know the girls love using the Matte Pomade from Ouai on their hair. The smoothing pomade tames any unruly hair to create a sleek hairstyle. Cinzia often uses this to style and maintain her sleek pony.

Schwarzkopf got2b Glued Blasting Freeze Spray

Schwarzkopf got2b Glued Blasting Freeze Spray
Amazon

View offer

Schwarzkopf got2b

Sophia and Cinzia's hairstylist Mark loves to use this hairspray to set his looks into place. This hairspray promises to keep any hair look firmly in place without the stress of any movement.

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us

© 1962-2022 Bauer Media Group

Bauer Media Group consists of: Bauer Consumer Media Ltd, Company number: 01176085, Bauer Radio Ltd, Company Number: 1394141

Registered Office: Media House, Peterborough Business Park, Lynch Wood, Peterborough, PE2 6EA H Bauer Publishing,Company Number: LP003328

Registered Office: Academic House, 24-28 Oval Road, London, NW1 7DT. All registered in England and Wales. VAT no 918 5617 01

H Bauer Publishing are authorised and regulated for credit broking by the FCA (Ref No. 845898)

Now playing
Play
Listen Live
Non stop music