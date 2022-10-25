11 gorgeous blazer dresses to wear for your next night out

Is there anything more chic and sophisticated than a blazer dress? We think not.

An elegant and iconic take on a traditional menswear wardrobe staple, the blazer dress has won us over time and time again. From the runway to high street stores, they have made it clear they are as loyal as 2018 Love Island contestant Georgia Steel and they are here to stay.

Celebs everywhere can't get enough of the silhouette either, with Maura Higgins channelling her inner businesswoman during her trip to Paris last month in a blazer turned dress lewk.

How to style a blazer dress

Luckily, blazer dresses are so versatile and can be dressed up or down for any occasion. Date night? Check. Coffee date? Check. Brunch with the girls? Check. Basically, if you have the perfect combo of confidence and the right dress, there are so many ways you can style your fit.

If you still want some solid advice, though, we would suggest that for a glam night out you should pair your trusty blazer dress with a pair of high heels and your favourite shoulder bag.

For a more casual daytime fit, think white trainers or your fave ankle boots and a cute tote bag.

To save you the hassle of spending hours upon hours of your day browsing the internet, we've done the hard work for you and have scoured the web for the best blazer dresses we could find. Your status as a style icon awaits.