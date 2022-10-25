11 gorgeous blazer dresses to wear for your next night out

Is there anything more chic and sophisticated than a blazer dress? We think not.
An elegant and iconic take on a traditional menswear wardrobe staple, the blazer dress has won us over time and time again. From the runway to high street stores, they have made it clear they are as loyal as 2018 Love Island contestant Georgia Steel and they are here to stay.
Celebs everywhere can't get enough of the silhouette either, with Maura Higgins channelling her inner businesswoman during her trip to Paris last month in a blazer turned dress lewk.
How to style a blazer dress
Luckily, blazer dresses are so versatile and can be dressed up or down for any occasion. Date night? Check. Coffee date? Check. Brunch with the girls? Check. Basically, if you have the perfect combo of confidence and the right dress, there are so many ways you can style your fit.
If you still want some solid advice, though, we would suggest that for a glam night out you should pair your trusty blazer dress with a pair of high heels and your favourite shoulder bag.
For a more casual daytime fit, think white trainers or your fave ankle boots and a cute tote bag.
To save you the hassle of spending hours upon hours of your day browsing the internet, we've done the hard work for you and have scoured the web for the best blazer dresses we could find. Your status as a style icon awaits.
SHOP: The best blazer dresses
A sophisticated approach to the classic LBD, this black blazer dress by New Look gives off serious 'she means business' vibes and we are obsessed.
Wear it through the day, wear it through the night, we don't mind. But just know that when you wear this pinstripe blazer dress from H&M, there will be some serious outfit envy from the people around you.
Who doesn't love a glorious purple? This dress by Stradivarius is perf for any brunch date or wine night with the girls. Featuring stylish cut-out details and black buttons for ultimate sophistication.
Yes, it's October, but no, it's not too early to start shopping for that knockout New Year's Eve dress. With pink faux feather trims and a plunge neckline, you can thank us later for scouting this ASYOU dress out.
This lovely lime green number is gorgeous and what sells it for us is the tie cuffs. Pair with silver jewellery and you have a winner.
Featuring lac- up corset details in a stunning chocolate brown, this PrettyLittleThing dress is perfect for any night out at a rooftop bar. Add any mini bag and some heels for the ultimate weekend fit.
If you're looking for a dress that will turn heads, this show-stopping pink blazer dress by H&M is perfect for any cocktail night.
This dress is giving mega Meghan Markle vibes and we are here for it. PrettyLittleThing has come through with the ultimate dress for any black tie event.
Boohoo has really done it this time with this Houndstooth Blazer Dress. Perfect for the autumn weather too, all that is missing is a pumpkin-spiced latte.
A fun and flirty take on a traditional structured blazer dress, this one from ASOS features a flouncy skirt perfect for getting your groove on in your favourite cocktail bar.
This gorgeous Oh Polly dress with cut-out detail and pockets (yes you read that right, a dress with pockets) is perfect for those nights when none of your bags go with your outfit.