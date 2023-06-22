  1. Home
The coolest cargo skirts to buy in 2023

A wardrobe staple for summer 👏

by Sophie Hipkiss |
Urban Outfitters BDG Y2K Cargo Mini Skirt
Monki Cargo Maxi Skirt
Missy Empire Cargo Midi Skirt
Stradivarius Gathered Cargo Skirt
Urban Outfitters Strappy Cargo Maxi Skirt
Pull And Bear Cargo Skirt
Luxe To Kill Cargo Mini Skirt
Zara Faded Plush Cargo Skirt
Collusion Faux Leather Maxi Utility Cargo Skirt
We've probably all learned by now that most fashion trends never die out and that over time, they will eventually become popular again. After two short decades after its first appearance, cargo skirts are back on top. So, if either you or your mum have kept hold of a ’90s cargo skirt over the years, then you are in luck. They've made a return.

Back in Autumn 2022, cargo pants were taking the fashion world by storm, keeping us warm throughout the colder months. Now it's summer, people are making the switch to a shorter style. It's a great staple piece to add some edge to your everyday attire.

One of the reasons why cargo skirts are so popular is not just because of all the pockets, but because of how versatile they are. From different colours, lengths, and materials - you really can find a style that suits your personal aesthetic.

We've saved you from going on a hunt for your own chic skirt and have put together some of the best cargo skirts to buy in 2023.

Check them out below...

SHOP: The best cargo skirts

1. Urban Outfitters BDG Y2K Cargo Mini Skirt

Urban Outfitters BDG Khaki Y2K Cargo Mini Skirt

Our fave trendy shop, Urban Outfitters knows exactly how to blow us away. An alternative cargo

2. Monki Cargo Maxi Skirt

Monki Cargo maxi skirt

A long and beige cargo skirt with a multitude of styling options, either worn with chunky trainers

3. Missy Empire Cargo Midi Skirt

Missy Empire Sienna Charcoal Cargo Midi Skirt

A lightweight and breathable material, this cargo skirt would be perfect for the warmer months.

4. Stradivarius Gathered Cargo Skirt

Stradivarius Gathered Cargo Skirt

Stradivarius never fails to have us obsessing over their clothes. A practical, cool, and

5. Urban Outfitters Strappy Cargo Maxi Skirt

Urban Outfitters White Strappy Cargo Maxi Skirt

A little bit more on the pricy side, however an absolute steal from Urban Outfitters- they always

6. Pull And Bear Cargo Skirt

Pull And Bear Cargo Skirt With Elastic Waistband

Whether you are heading out on a date or chilling with friends, this cargo skirt is a versatile

7. Luxe To Kill Cargo Mini Skirt

Luxe To Kill Stone Cargo Mini Skirt

A vintage cargo skirt showing off a causal street style look, with its two huge pockets at the

8. Zara Faded Plush Cargo Skirt

Zara Faded Plush Cargo Skirt

Now, if you are looking for something that brings you comfort then Zara has you covered. A cargo

9. Collusion Faux Leather Maxi Utility Cargo Skirt

Collusion Faux Leather Maxi Utility Cargo Skirt

Now, how about a leather cargo skirt. Something a little different to the rest but still making

