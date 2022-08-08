  1. Home
Molly-Mae Hague wears cargo pants to We Are FSTVL (and they’re on sale for £32)

The incredibly Y2K trend is back for 2022

by Angelica Daujotas |
Cargo pants are very much IN again. Yep, you heard that right, the parachute and cargo pants Y2K trend we thought we all left behind at our year six discos are making a comeback - and we’re here for it. We're even more obsessed with the trend now that we've seen Molly Mae don them too.

Heading to We Are FSTVL in a brown corset and cream jacket, Molly-Mae looked army-chic with the PrettyLittleThing Cream Baggy Low Rise 90's Cargo Trousers (£32) at the festival in Upminster. We were hooked on her outfit which is giving comfy but cute.

Other Islanders joined her with PLT, including Coco, Jay and Summer from this year's Love Island.

Beyond the traditional camo-adorned cargo pant, 2022 is giving us cargo pants for every occasion, we’re talking everything from leather to denim, and even linen.

Even the queens of street style, Bella Hadid and Dua Lipa are showing off the cargo choice. Bella and Dua style the cargo pant perfectly for that off-duty model vibe, while our fave TikTok icon, Olivia Neill, goes effortless cool girl in camo.

The new wardrobe staple is a fun and practical way to bring in the chic off-duty vibe into your everyday.

Multi-seasonal and comfy AF, cargo pants are the favourable trouser option for the year. So, ditch the uncomfortable tight denim and welcome in the new and improved everyday pant.

SHOP: The best cargo pants for 2022, including Molly Mae's EXACT pair

PrettyLittleThing Cream Baggy Low Rise 90's Cargo Trousers (£32)
These are the exact pants Molly Mae wore to We Are Fstvl this year, and they're super cute in a variety of colours that you can choose.

Utility trousers
These loose fit brown utility trousers are perfect for everyday wear.

Black Faux Leather Cargo Wide Leg Joggers
The ideal trouser for nights out, these cargo joggers will keep you comfy and looking cute all night long, we're obsessed.

Topshop Highwaisted Straight Leg Utility Trouser In Camo Print
The original colour in the cargo trousers hype, a camo pair.

Black Pocket Detail Cargo Trouser
Give your wardrobe a cool touch with these cargo trousers for the ultimate off-duty look.

I Saw It First Cargo Trousers In Khaki
This satin pair of cargo trousers are perfect for taking from day to night.

Straight Low Cargo Jeans
If you're looking for some stand-out cargo pants, these are it. Decked out in a gorgeous checked purple, these jeans will help you make a pastel statement.

Khaki Buckle Detail Cargo Trousers
In a tighter fit compared to the usual baggy style, these cargo trousers are ideal for achieving the combat-style look we're seeing everywhere right now.

