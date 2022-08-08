Molly-Mae Hague wears cargo pants to We Are FSTVL (and they’re on sale for £32)

Cargo pants are very much IN again. Yep, you heard that right, the parachute and cargo pants Y2K trend we thought we all left behind at our year six discos are making a comeback - and we’re here for it. We're even more obsessed with the trend now that we've seen Molly Mae don them too.

Heading to We Are FSTVL in a brown corset and cream jacket, Molly-Mae looked army-chic with the PrettyLittleThing Cream Baggy Low Rise 90's Cargo Trousers (£32) at the festival in Upminster. We were hooked on her outfit which is giving comfy but cute.

Other Islanders joined her with PLT, including Coco, Jay and Summer from this year's Love Island.

Beyond the traditional camo-adorned cargo pant, 2022 is giving us cargo pants for every occasion, we’re talking everything from leather to denim, and even linen.

Even the queens of street style, Bella Hadid and Dua Lipa are showing off the cargo choice. Bella and Dua style the cargo pant perfectly for that off-duty model vibe, while our fave TikTok icon, Olivia Neill, goes effortless cool girl in camo.

The new wardrobe staple is a fun and practical way to bring in the chic off-duty vibe into your everyday.

Multi-seasonal and comfy AF, cargo pants are the favourable trouser option for the year. So, ditch the uncomfortable tight denim and welcome in the new and improved everyday pant.

SHOP: The best cargo pants for 2022, including Molly Mae's EXACT pair