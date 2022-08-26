Nail the ‘ballerina’ corset dress trend just like Maura Higgins 🩰✨

Corsets have been having a magic moment of late, thanks to Netflix series Bridgerton inspiring us to er, make an effort and get out of our loungewear, the emergence of ballercore and endless TikToks that take us back to the historic origins of the most popular fashion garment. Consider us obsessed.

Love Island legend Maura Higgins recently wore the most ballerina-esque and pretty white corset dress on a recent trip to Paris. We’re not going to lie, she looks like an actual painting.

Her followers seemed to agree, with one commenting, "You look like a Disney Princess! 😍".

Another added, "Cinderella vibes 😍 👸🏽."

Unfortunately Maura’s dress exact dress is from Annies Ibiza and is pretty pricey (£695), but we’ve done our job and scoured the internet for the best dupes for as little as £20.99.

If you’re looking for a date night dress or just want to have a Cinderella moment of your own in your bedroom, get ready to channel your inner sultry ballerina and make yourself the main character with these gorgeous corset dresses that will nip you in and make you feel uhmazing.

CHECK OUT: Best corset dresses on the high street

Club London ruched mini dress View offer Club London A modern take on the classic little white dress. Those puffed sleeves, obsessed.

Shein puff sleeved corset dress View offer Shein This puff sleeved dress looks straight out of a fairytale. We're swooning.

Strappy corset mini dress View offer OhPolly If you want to embrace your inner Ekin-Su and try a fitted corset dress, this strappy blue one from OhPolly is a vibe. Who said Cinderella couldn't be sexy?

PrettyLittleThing tiered dress View offer PrettyLittleThing The closest we could find to Maura's cinderella dress.

River Island White smock midi dress View offer River Island This River Island dress is perfect you're a midi girl who still wants to embrace the trend.

ASOS luxe one shoulder dress View offer ASOS This ASOS dress is the perfect balance between fitted and flowy.

What is a corset in a dress?

Corsets date back to the 16th century where they were worn by women and men. They’re basically a fitted garment with stiff supports that cinch you in. Back in the day, the tighter the corsets the better but thankfully, this isn’t the case these days as fashion has got a much more relaxed approach.