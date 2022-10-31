Balletcore has been revealed as one of the top fashion trends for 2022

Angelina Ballerina. Barbie and the 12 Dancing Princesses. Wind-up jewellery boxes. No, we are not spiralling into a pit of nostalgic bliss, we are talking about the beginnings of ✨ Balletcore✨.

Our Noughties childhoods' certainly made us obsessed with ballet, and we're not sorry for it.

Some of us went on to become ballet dancers and put blood, sweat and tears into our craft, whilst others chose instead to watch Black Swan from the sofa and eat popcorn (aka us). No matter which path you took, every Noughties girl has a special place in their heart for ballet, because we all treasure our inner childhood Sugar Plum Fairy. First position, please.

It's no surprise then, that the number one fashion trend named for spring 2022 on Pinterest was Balletcore, a fashion trend taking over the interwebs. It still proves to be popular in the autumn and winter too, with Google searches for ‘Balletcore’ increasing by a staggering 170,000% in just one year. It's fair to say this is a fashion trend worth exploring. So, we've got the ultimate guide to how to integrate Balletcore outfits into your wardrobe this spring, covering tops, bottoms, shoes and accessories. But first, let's talk about what Balletcore actually is.

4 ways style icons get balletcore style ‘on pointe’ this autumn

It’s clear that the balletcore trend taking the runway (and Tik-Tok!) by storm will continue dominating fashion into the autumn and winter seasons.

Catwalks across the world have seen an influx of noughties-inspired styles, and fashion-forward celebrities, adorned in silk ribbons and slicked-back buns, are further solidifying the popularity of the ever-classic, ballet-inspired style.

For those looking to get ahead of the curve dancewear experts at BLOCH, have detailed their top balletcore picks, along with four tips to bring balletcore into your everyday autumn wardrobe.

Here are four ways fashion icons are wearing balletcore this autumn. Keep scrolling for our best picks from high-street brands such as Pretty Little Thing, ASOS and Amazon.

Leotards as bodysuits View offer kimkardashian Bodysuits are an extremely functional and popular piece—but exchanging your bodysuit for a ballet leotard is a fool-proof way to make any outfit balletcore. Also, you’ll get all the benefits of a traditional leotard, such as comfort, flexibility, femininity, and that seamless style. When it comes to your colour palette, it’s best to keep it tonal with soft neutrals and dusky tones. Think cream, oatmeal, rose pink, white, taupe, lavender and brown.

Ballet flats View offer bellahadid Casual balletcore is all about clothing that allows you to move freely. Whether you’re a dancer or not, the style should look like you’ve just stepped out of the dance studio. With a 90% increase in Google searches for “ballet flats,” it’s clear that ballet flats are going to be the perfect balletcore component this autumn. Ditching the heels and introducing some on-trend ballet pumps is an instant (and comfortable) way to update your outfit to balletcore.

Arm warmers View offer arianagrande Arm warmers or cut out tops are making their way back into mainstream fashion this fall an ever-delicate balletcore element. The tops make for a perfect layering piece that allows you to move comfortably and when paired with combat trousers, still gives you those feminine elements that drive the balletcore style.

Tulle skirts View offer oliviarodrigo A key component of the balletcore trend is its dreamy and whimsical elements, and there’s nothing that exemplifies those elements quite like a classic ballerina tutu. This autumn, celebrities are embracing ballet fashion with romantic tulle skirts and dresses. Think of the perfect blend of elegance, theatrical and modern, and you’ve hit the nail on the head.

What is Balletcore?

Balletcore is the hottest new aesthetic taking over Pinterest and TikTok. So, what does the trend entail? Nick Drewe, Trend Specialist from WeThrift explains: "It’s a mix of leotards, wrap sweaters and tops, flared leggings, ballet flats, cardigans, paired with tulle skirts and of course, leg warmers."

"Essentially, the aesthetic is about embracing the body and feeling comfortable. The trend sits close to athleisure, a category that has rapidly grown in popularity over the last few years. But Balletcore embraces a softer, more feminine and layered approach."

Furthermore, COO at Bloch (aka Ballet central) Cathy Radovan had this to say on Balletcore: "The Balletcore trend has soared in popularity on TikTok and among influencers over the last few months, showing the much-needed combination of elegance and comfort in post-lockdown life.

This style is not only exclusive to dancers and fitness lovers, as wrap skirts and the revived popularity of ballet flats and legwarmers are all over social platforms. Balletcore has spread widely throughout fashion powerhouses, too, with designers such as Miu Miu and Simone Rocha elevating the trend."

Essentially, Balletcore is all about embracing your inner feminine goddess. We love to see it. 🙌

Right, let's pirouette into this ish.

CHECK OUT: How to recreate Balletcore on the high street

Gallery Balletcore: Our top picks to update your wardrobe for 2022 1 of 22 CREDIT: NA-KD This open-backed top combines several Balletcore elements- pastel colours, cutouts, and bows. This top is available in yellow, pink, blue, black and beige. 2 of 22 CREDIT: asos Or how about this wrap-around ballerina top from ASOS, which looks like it came straight out of Black Swan? 3 of 22 CREDIT: amazon You can't have a Balletcore lookbook without some arm warmers, which are predicted to be very popular in 2022. Arm warmers are popular with ballerinas as they keep their muscles warm between training breaks. These arm warmers are available in white, khaki, navy or red. 4 of 22 CREDIT: bloch On to the bottoms now, and the classic ballerina skirt. In training, these are worn over leotards to give elegant movement during performances, but if you're just popping out to brunch with the gals, wear this with some white leggings underneath. This skirt is available in four different colours. 5 of 22 CREDIT: etsy Balletcore is all about the lace; the more airy-fairy the fabric, the better. We love this long skirt from PaulNichDesign. 6 of 22 CREDIT: lily lulu fashion We'd love to be able to wear a ballerina tutu in everyday life, but sitting down in a chair with a skirt that wide may prove... difficult. Therefore, invest in a layered long tulle skirt that still screams Balletcore. 7 of 22 CREDIT: fruugo Warning: wearing this chiffon skirt will make you spend all day gleefully swishing it back and forth. You may not get much work done. This skirt is available in white, burgundy, grey, light blue, navy blue, pink and black. 8 of 22 CREDIT: asos If skirts aren't your thing, never fear. Flared leggings are also totally Balletcore, especially in light, pastel colours. 9 of 22 CREDIT: pretty little thing Or, if you want something more sultry for a night out, this nude satin number is ideal. 10 of 22 CREDIT: bloch Another Balletcore staple is coloured tights, especially the white or pink variety. These professional tights from Bloch have a ton of subtle colours to bring a look together- plus if you wanted to do a pirouette in them, you could. 11 of 22 CREDIT: amazon You've got your arm warmers, but what about keeping your legs nice and toasty? Grab some budget-friendly leg warmers here, and live your Angelina Ballerina fantasy. 12 of 22 CREDIT: bloch A short cardigan that ballerinas wear whilst practising, is it time shrugs hit the mainstream? This shrug is available in light pink or black. 13 of 22 CREDIT: asos Or get this knit-tastic option from Vila, perfect for spring. 14 of 22 CREDIT: asos If it wasn't obvious already, Balletcore calls for... wellies. Or ballet flats. Probably just ballet flats... 15 of 22 CREDIT: bloch Or splash out and get these Amalthea ballet pumps, made with a microfibre upper, high gloss finish and cushioned teardrop heel and elastic drawstring allowing for a customisable fit. 16 of 22 CREDIT: m&s After spending their days in uncomfortable ballet shoes, ballerinas often opt for UGGs as a treat for their feet. Don't want to spend all of your money on original UGGs? Get these amazing dupes from M&S for a fraction of the price. If you want to know more about the best UGGs dupes to find online, we've got you. 17 of 22 CREDIT: etsy Accessories mean you can add little Balletcore touches to any outfit. For example, pop some cute ear muffs on, and you'll look like you're headed to ballet practice (without the actual gruelling work included.) 18 of 22 CREDIT: claire's Many of us who did ballet, or any type of dance as a kid, will remember the memories of our parents pulling back our hair into tight buns with bows with less-than-fond feelings. However, don't let that experience scar you from experimenting with bows as an adult. 19 of 22 CREDIT: free people This beautiful bow scrunchie is perfect for a half-up half-down hair look and has dangling pearl embellishments. 20 of 22 CREDIT: H Samuel Similar to hairstyles, Balletcore jewellery is kept simple and sweet, and nothing reflects that more than pearls. Feel like a princess with these 9ct pearl drop earrings. 21 of 22 CREDIT: asos A pearl choker is classy, whilst a little bit saucy. The perfect combo, if you ask us. 22 of 22 CREDIT: not on the highstreet To finish off our list, we've got this delicate Swarovski pearl bracelet, available in silver/rose gold/gold plated or sterling silver. And that's your Balletcore wardrobe revamp, sorted.