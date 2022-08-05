  1. Home
Best Leo gifts for your favourite fire sign, because they deserve the world (and they know it)

It's a Leo's world - we're just living in it.

Leo season is here, and we can already smell the fire. If you're lucky enough to have a Leo in your life, then you're already winning. Yes, they can be a handful and YES they can be a (tiny) bit dramatic, but, treat them right and they can also be the most kind-hearted and loyal creatures known to man.

Thinking of what to get a Leo is no easy feat. Their standards for most things in life are sky-high and pretending to like a gift they secretly hate is not their thing (did we mention they were honest AF?). Apart from their dazzling confidence and attention-seeking qualities, Leos are also fun, creative beings, so it's important to buy a gift that shines a light on those qualities.

Since your Leo bestie, partner or sibling has probably already banged on about their birthday for the last six months, there's no time like the present to start adding to your basket. From Leo-themed jewellery to sassy sunnies, shop the best Leo gifts that'll make them roar with happiness.

The best Leo gifts

Leo Zodiac Candle
1 of 13

Deep, dark and seductive - just like your favourite Leo - this personalised candle features a cute sketch of a lion on the outside, and is available in white or black.

Zodiac Pendant Necklace - 18ct Gold Plated
2 of 13

Every Leo loves a bit of bling - especially gold-plated bling with their Zodiac sign at the front. Because if you're not a loud and proud Leo, are you really one at all?

Fenty Beauty Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter Duo
3 of 13

A Leo will take any opportunity to shine brighter than everyone else, and Fenty's Killawatt Highlighter Duo hybrid will help them do just that. The cream-powder formula melts into the skin, for the most effortless gorgeous glow.

ASOS DESIGN Mix and Match Deep Triangle Crop Bikini Top
4 of 13

Being the king of the jungle, an animal print bikini only seems fitting for a Leo - and we're loving this plunge design from ASOS.

Leo: Harness the Power of the Zodiac By Stella Andromeda
5 of 13

The self-loving (or erm, self-obsessed) trait of a Leo means they'll be thrilled at the prospect of learning more about their birth chart in this fun and very aesthetically pleasing book.

Rio Beauty Glow Selfie and Vlogging Smartphone Ring Light
6 of 13

Selfie ring light for a Leo? Safe to say we don't need to help you put two and two together. With three adjustable brightness settings, this ring light will help them take flawless snaps everywhere they go.

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask
7 of 13

Leos care about skincare more than they care about you - that's just a fact. This Glow Recipe watermelon sleep mask is jam-packed with vitamins, antioxidants and lots more miracle ingredients so that they can wake up looking glowy and gorgeous.

Lion Planter, Indoor Planter
8 of 13

For the homemaker Leo, this Lion-shaped minimal planter is a fab idea. Not a fan of the brick? Choose from a range of colours including lavender, light green, black and more.

Summer Goddess Orange Paisley Satin Kimono
9 of 13

Leo's thrive in the summer - for obvious reasons - which is why this summery floral kimono in satin is ideal to throw over a bikini during a summer soiree that they are (no doubt) hosting.

Topshop Pointed Cat Eye Sunglasses
10 of 13

Cat eye sunglasses scream sass and self-confidence, not to mention a lion is basically a big cat...

Too Faced Lip Injection Extreme Plumping Lip Gloss
11 of 13

Looking like a 10/10 is a full-time job for a Leo, and Too Faced's Lip Injection Plumping Lip Gloss will give them that gorgeous pout, minus the needles. Available in a range of shades including clear, bubblegum pink and more.

UGG Fluff Animalia Slipper
12 of 13

Fluffy, animal-print and platform? These UGG slippers are basically Leos in a shoe. They're also ultra comfy.

Groovy Leo Sticker
13 of 13

We couldn't help but include this adorable pastel colour 'Leo' sticker that they can plaster everywhere to let everyone know exactly who they're talking to.

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us

