Best Leo gifts for your favourite fire sign, because they deserve the world (and they know it)

Leo season is here, and we can already smell the fire. If you're lucky enough to have a Leo in your life, then you're already winning. Yes, they can be a handful and YES they can be a (tiny) bit dramatic, but, treat them right and they can also be the most kind-hearted and loyal creatures known to man.

Thinking of what to get a Leo is no easy feat. Their standards for most things in life are sky-high and pretending to like a gift they secretly hate is not their thing (did we mention they were honest AF?). Apart from their dazzling confidence and attention-seeking qualities, Leos are also fun, creative beings, so it's important to buy a gift that shines a light on those qualities.

Since your Leo bestie, partner or sibling has probably already banged on about their birthday for the last six months, there's no time like the present to start adding to your basket. From Leo-themed jewellery to sassy sunnies, shop the best Leo gifts that'll make them roar with happiness.