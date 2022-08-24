8 of the best oversized shirts, as seen on Gigi Hadid and Lily Allen

It’s the wardrobe classic our fave celebs can’t enough of and we don’t blame them, adding an oversized shirt to your outfit instantly makes it look a hundred times more chic.
Just like white trainers and midi dresses, the versatile piece goes with literally everything. Whether you’re pairing with jeans or trousers or layering over dresses or the cutest swimwear collection, the multi-tasking hun can do it all.
Not to mention there are so many different types to choose from, whether you go for classic cotton, silky satin or easy breezy linen you won’t regret adding an oversized shirt to your capsule wardrobe. They’re smart enough to wear to work too, but also laidback enough for weekend dressing… yes if you hadn’t realised already we’re big fans over here.
If you’re still not convinced (really?!), then just look at some of our fave gals Gigi, Lily and Rihanna. They’re repping the oversized shirt and they’re repping it well.
SHOP: 8 of the best-oversized shirts right now
Looking for the perfect poplin shirt? Call off your search, we've found it. Available in blue, pink and white, this staple style will help you create endless outfit combos.
Every gal needs a 100% cotton shirt for year-round styling. This pale pink pinstripe design is so cute. Wear now on its own or as a beach cover-up and layer under jumpers when the chillier weather arrives.
This geometric print shirt looks way more expensive than its high street price tag. We recommend sizing up one or two sizes to get that effortless oversized look.
Every wardrobe needs a classic white linen shirt and this is our high street go-to. Made from easy breezy 100% linen, it's your BFF in hot temps. Wear over your favourite bikini, or tucked into denim for a look that will never date.
We love a bit of dopamine dressing and this bright orange babe is bringing us serious levels of joy. Part of the New Look Kind range it's an eco-friendly find too.
Florals aren't just for spring. This monochrome, with a hint of lime, design is such a chic way of wearing the trend. Not to mention the silky shirt has matching trousers, because who doesn't love a co-ord?!
Another linen beauty we're swooning over. It's a spenny one for sure, but you can't go wrong with & Other Stories for high-quality pieces that stand the test of time.
Give any outfit an instant glow up with this bold striped satin number. Dress down with your favourite denim or style for a night out with a mini skirt or tailored trews.