8 of the best oversized shirts, as seen on Gigi Hadid and Lily Allen

by Emma White

It’s the wardrobe classic our fave celebs can’t enough of and we don’t blame them, adding an oversized shirt to your outfit instantly makes it look a hundred times more chic.

Just like white trainers and midi dresses, the versatile piece goes with literally everything. Whether you’re pairing with jeans or trousers or layering over dresses or the cutest swimwear collection, the multi-tasking hun can do it all.

Not to mention there are so many different types to choose from, whether you go for classic cotton, silky satin or easy breezy linen you won’t regret adding an oversized shirt to your capsule wardrobe. They’re smart enough to wear to work too, but also laidback enough for weekend dressing… yes if you hadn’t realised already we’re big fans over here.

If you’re still not convinced (really?!), then just look at some of our fave gals Gigi, Lily and Rihanna. They’re repping the oversized shirt and they’re repping it well.