  1. Home
  2. Shopping
  3. Fashion

8 of the best oversized shirts, as seen on Gigi Hadid and Lily Allen

The bigger the better...

oversized shirts
by Emma White |
Posted

It’s the wardrobe classic our fave celebs can’t enough of and we don’t blame them, adding an oversized shirt to your outfit instantly makes it look a hundred times more chic.

Just like white trainers and midi dresses, the versatile piece goes with literally everything. Whether you’re pairing with jeans or trousers or layering over dresses or the cutest swimwear collection, the multi-tasking hun can do it all.

10 August 2022 - EXCLUSIVE. Gigi Hadid steps out in New York City. The American supermodel wore a partially unbuttoned oversized shirt, ripped jeans, and white sandals. Credit: GoffPhotos.com Ref: KGC-339/TIDNY-249 **UK Sales Only - No Daily Mail Group/No Sun Group - Exclusive - Newspapers Allrounder - Magazines Double Space Rates - Web/Online Must Call Before Use**

Not to mention there are so many different types to choose from, whether you go for classic cotton, silky satin or easy breezy linen you won’t regret adding an oversized shirt to your capsule wardrobe. They’re smart enough to wear to work too, but also laidback enough for weekend dressing… yes if you hadn’t realised already we’re big fans over here.

BGUK_2438099 - New York, NY - Rihanna and A$AP Rocky go out to dinner at Emilio?s Ballato. Rihanna wore a form-fitting dress displaying her legs, with a white oversized jacket on top. Pictured: Rihanna BACKGRID UK 11 AUGUST 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

If you’re still not convinced (really?!), then just look at some of our fave gals Gigi, Lily and Rihanna. They’re repping the oversized shirt and they’re repping it well.

Gallery

SHOP: 8 of the best-oversized shirts right now

H&M oversized cotton shirt
1 of 8
CREDIT: H&M

Looking for the perfect poplin shirt? Call off your search, we've found it. Available in blue, pink and white, this staple style will help you create endless outfit combos.

M&S Pure Cotton Striped Long Sleeve Shirt
2 of 8
CREDIT: M&S

Every gal needs a 100% cotton shirt for year-round styling. This pale pink pinstripe design is so cute. Wear now on its own or as a beach cover-up and layer under jumpers when the chillier weather arrives.

Mango satin striped shirt
3 of 8
CREDIT: Mango

This geometric print shirt looks way more expensive than its high street price tag. We recommend sizing up one or two sizes to get that effortless oversized look.

Arket Linen Shirt
4 of 8
CREDIT: Arket

Every wardrobe needs a classic white linen shirt and this is our high street go-to. Made from easy breezy 100% linen, it's your BFF in hot temps. Wear over your favourite bikini, or tucked into denim for a look that will never date.

New Look bright orange long sleeve oversized shirt
5 of 8
CREDIT: New Look

We love a bit of dopamine dressing and this bright orange babe is bringing us serious levels of joy. Part of the New Look Kind range it's an eco-friendly find too.

River Island cream oversized satin floral shirt
6 of 8
CREDIT: River Island

Florals aren't just for spring. This monochrome, with a hint of lime, design is such a chic way of wearing the trend. Not to mention the silky shirt has matching trousers, because who doesn't love a co-ord?!

& Other Stories oversized linen shirt
7 of 8
CREDIT: & Other Stories

Another linen beauty we're swooning over. It's a spenny one for sure, but you can't go wrong with & Other Stories for high-quality pieces that stand the test of time.

Zara satin oversize shirt
8 of 8
CREDIT: Zara

Give any outfit an instant glow up with this bold striped satin number. Dress down with your favourite denim or style for a night out with a mini skirt or tailored trews.

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us

© 1962-2022 Bauer Media Group

Bauer Media Group consists of: Bauer Consumer Media Ltd, Company number: 01176085, Bauer Radio Ltd, Company Number: 1394141

Registered Office: Media House, Peterborough Business Park, Lynch Wood, Peterborough, PE2 6EA H Bauer Publishing,Company Number: LP003328

Registered Office: Academic House, 24-28 Oval Road, London, NW1 7DT. All registered in England and Wales. VAT no 918 5617 01

H Bauer Publishing are authorised and regulated for credit broking by the FCA (Ref No. 845898)

Now playing
Play
Listen Live
Non-Stop heat