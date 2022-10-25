  1. Home
Where to buy the Y2k phone charms, as seen on Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid

We'll take one for every day of the week x

by Marina Avraam |
Posted

If you thought you'd left colourful beaded charms in 2008, think again. The Y2K accessory has made a comeback, seen dangling from the phones of every LA It-girl - and we want in.

Not only will the beaded accessory totally up your selfie game, but it also acts as a strap to hold your phone from your wrist when you're tired of holding it in your hand. Style AND function? We're obsessed. The phone charm brand most loved by Kendall, Bella and Dua Lipa (among many, many other A-listers) is String Ting; a London-based brand known for its artsy limited-edition accessories, and it's safe to say we want one of everything.

String Ting offers countless versions of the phone wristlets, from colourful to pearly with prices starting at £35. If you're after something slightly more affordable, Etsy also has a fabulous selection of gorgeous handmade creations for under a tenner.

So, if you feel like reliving the naughties with a fun and playful beaded phone charm, we've created a round-up of the best, most stylish phone charms to get your hands on. Shop our top picks below.

Gallery

SHOP: The Best Phone Charms

Love Cloud Wristlet Phone Strap
1 of 8

Featuring every colour of the rainbow, this phone charm is made of premium cut crystals that'll give your phone the makeover it deserves.

Crystal Phone Charm Emerald Green
2 of 8

If you don't feel like spending £150 on Kendall Jenner's crystal phone charm, shop this £10 dupe from Etsy which looks almost identical to the real thing.

Fruit phone charm
3 of 8

Adorned with apple, strawberry and kiwi charms, this phone charm is the definition of adorable.

Venus Pearl Trap Wristlet Phone Strap
4 of 8

A classier take on the Y2K trend, this pearly accessory is everything.

Pearl Phone Charm Bracelet
5 of 8

If anyone knows how to do a Y2K throwback, it's Urban Outfitters. For just £8, we're obsessed with this bead/pearl hybrid charm.

Here Comes The Sun Wristlet Phone Strap
6 of 8

Fend off the bad vibes with the evil eyes and smiley faces hanging from this multicoloured phone charm.

Customisable beaded phone charm
7 of 8

For something slightly more personalised, opt for this customisable phone accessory by Etsy. Add your initial or full name, and grab a matching one for your BFF.

Night Garden Wristlet Phone Strap
8 of 8

We'll be taking pretend phone calls just to show off this colourful and unique charm, tbh.

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us

