Where to buy the Y2k phone charms, as seen on Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid

If you thought you'd left colourful beaded charms in 2008, think again. The Y2K accessory has made a comeback, seen dangling from the phones of every LA It-girl - and we want in.

Not only will the beaded accessory totally up your selfie game, but it also acts as a strap to hold your phone from your wrist when you're tired of holding it in your hand. Style AND function? We're obsessed. The phone charm brand most loved by Kendall, Bella and Dua Lipa (among many, many other A-listers) is String Ting; a London-based brand known for its artsy limited-edition accessories, and it's safe to say we want one of everything.

String Ting offers countless versions of the phone wristlets, from colourful to pearly with prices starting at £35. If you're after something slightly more affordable, Etsy also has a fabulous selection of gorgeous handmade creations for under a tenner.

So, if you feel like reliving the naughties with a fun and playful beaded phone charm, we've created a round-up of the best, most stylish phone charms to get your hands on. Shop our top picks below.