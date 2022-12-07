16 of our favourite sequin dresses to wear this New Year’s Eve

News flash: more is more when it comes to dressing for New Year's Eve this year. We're talking colourful sequins, feather trims, flouncy sleeves and plunging necklines. After a few, er, rocky NYEs (no one say the 'C' word!) we're putting the #extra in extravagant and have every intention of dressing like an actual disco ball.

So if you're hunting for the perfect sequin frock that is 1) so bright it blinds your foes 2) adds some much-needed joy to your Instagram feed or 3) look like you belong in Taylor Swift's Bejewelled music video, you've come to the right place.

From ASOS to Club L London, here are the best sequin dresses from the high street that are worthy of both party season and your exciting New Year's Eve plans...