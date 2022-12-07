  1. Home
16 of our favourite sequin dresses to wear this New Year’s Eve

This year we're dressing like an IRL disco ball

Sequin dress
by Aimee Jakes |
Posted

News flash: more is more when it comes to dressing for New Year's Eve this year. We're talking colourful sequins, feather trims, flouncy sleeves and plunging necklines. After a few, er, rocky NYEs (no one say the 'C' word!) we're putting the #extra in extravagant and have every intention of dressing like an actual disco ball.

So if you're hunting for the perfect sequin frock that is 1) so bright it blinds your foes 2) adds some much-needed joy to your Instagram feed or 3) look like you belong in Taylor Swift's Bejewelled music video, you've come to the right place.

From ASOS to Club L London, here are the best sequin dresses from the high street that are worthy of both party season and your exciting New Year's Eve plans...

Gallery

SHOP: the best sequin dresses on the internet

Petite Diamond Sequin Long Sleeves Mini Dress
1 of 17

This joyful frock is made for shining at all your Christmas parties.

Black Sequin Halter Neck Mini Dress
2 of 17

You can't go wrong with a black glitzy halterneck or New Look's very generous prices.

ASOS DESIGN embellished mini bandeau dress with diamante and disc sequin detail in silver
3 of 17

The chunky sequin and bead detailing? It screams FaShUn.

Pink Sequin Bodycon Mini Dress
4 of 17

This square-necked glitzy dress is ticking all our boxes.

Luxe Black And Gold Sequin Plunge Wrap Mini Dress
5 of 17

Club L London gets top marks for this saucy, plunging number.

x
6 of 17

Bag yourself plenty of compliments with the ultimate party dress. It's the multi-coloured disc sequins for us.

Black Sequin Wrap Midi Dress
7 of 17

With sheer sleeves and a glam thigh split, this dress is definitely NYE-worthy.

Sequin Oversized Shirt Dress
8 of 17

A slightly laid-back approach to sequins and it is giving.

Green Sequin Maxi Dress
9 of 17

It's SO 'fancy award ceremony' in the best way. We'll take ten.

Style Cheat tiered sequin mini dress in champagne
10 of 17

This tiered frock looks way more expensive than it is.

Purple Sequin Feather Mini Dress
11 of 17

If you're hankering for a showstopper, we've found it.

ASOS DESIGN sequin sleeveless mini dress with lace up sides in pink
12 of 17

It's the bang-on-trend lace-up sides for us.

x
13 of 17

A gold sequin dress is the easiest way to feel like an A-Lister this festive season.

14 of 17

A pop of colour on New Year's Eve is always a good idea and we're living for this hot pink hue.

Embellished Mini Dress in Gold
15 of 17

If you're looking for something simple and figure-hugging, OhPolly has got the goods.

16 of 17

This glitzy dressing gown dress gives maximum impact whilst remaining comfortable and cold-proof (as far as sequin dresses go!). Your future self will thank you.

17 of 17

If barely-there sequins are more your vibe, we recommend this PLT dress.

