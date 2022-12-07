16 of our favourite sequin dresses to wear this New Year’s Eve

News flash: more is more when it comes to dressing for New Year's Eve this year. We're talking colourful sequins, feather trims, flouncy sleeves and plunging necklines. After a few, er, rocky NYEs (no one say the 'C' word!) we're putting the #extra in extravagant and have every intention of dressing like an actual disco ball.
So if you're hunting for the perfect sequin frock that is 1) so bright it blinds your foes 2) adds some much-needed joy to your Instagram feed or 3) look like you belong in Taylor Swift's Bejewelled music video, you've come to the right place.
From ASOS to Club L London, here are the best sequin dresses from the high street that are worthy of both party season and your exciting New Year's Eve plans...
SHOP: the best sequin dresses on the internet
This joyful frock is made for shining at all your Christmas parties.
You can't go wrong with a black glitzy halterneck or New Look's very generous prices.
The chunky sequin and bead detailing? It screams FaShUn.
This square-necked glitzy dress is ticking all our boxes.
Club L London gets top marks for this saucy, plunging number.
Bag yourself plenty of compliments with the ultimate party dress. It's the multi-coloured disc sequins for us.
With sheer sleeves and a glam thigh split, this dress is definitely NYE-worthy.
A slightly laid-back approach to sequins and it is giving.
It's SO 'fancy award ceremony' in the best way. We'll take ten.
This tiered frock looks way more expensive than it is.
If you're hankering for a showstopper, we've found it.
It's the bang-on-trend lace-up sides for us.
A gold sequin dress is the easiest way to feel like an A-Lister this festive season.
A pop of colour on New Year's Eve is always a good idea and we're living for this hot pink hue.
If you're looking for something simple and figure-hugging, OhPolly has got the goods.
This glitzy dressing gown dress gives maximum impact whilst remaining comfortable and cold-proof (as far as sequin dresses go!). Your future self will thank you.
If barely-there sequins are more your vibe, we recommend this PLT dress.