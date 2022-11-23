  1. Home
12 of the best feathered fashion buys for your party wardrobe

Get your glam on...

feathered fashion
by Emma White |
Posted

If you hadn’t already noticed (seriously?!), feathers are kind of a big deal right now. Like balletcore, chunky loafers and faux leather trench coats, feathered fashion had a major moment on the catwalks this year and is now popping up all over the high street. Pretty plumes are adorning everything from frocks to blouses, shoes, bags and even pyjamas!

The good news is feathered fashion couldn't be more perfect for the festive period. With the Christmas party invites rolling in, adding fun-filled fluff to your look will instantly help take it from 0-100. If like us you’re always searching for a nice top to pair with your fave jeans, opt for a feather trim top or blazer and we promise you’ll be getting compliments left, right and centre. Or if you’re feeling extra (we certainly are), go all out with a feather trim co-ord for a fabulously festive fit.

We’re not the only ones falling hard for feathers this season. The A-listers have got the fluffy fashion memo too. Our fave gal and Love Island winner Ekin-Su, (whose latest Oh Polly collection is gorge BTW), has been giving us serious feathered fashion inspo. Still not convinced? The trend even has the Kardashian seal of approval.

While feathered fashion is undoubtedly perfect for rocking around the Christmas tree, plumes are a worthy investment for year-round occasion dressing. Feathers have been a popular trend on the fashion scene ever since the flapper era in 1920s and we don't see them going anywhere anytime soon. We’ve rounded up the best feathered high street buys you can shop right now…

Gallery

SHOP: 12 of the best feathered fashion buys

Mango blouse with feather detail
1 of 12
CREDIT: Mango

We love the semi-sheerness of this feather-trim blouse. Très chic.

Karen Millen satin single breasted feather cuff blazer
2 of 12
CREDIT: Karen Millen

Omg swoon. This is the only blazer we'll be wearing for the foreseeable.

ASOS DESIGN knitted mini dress with feather hem in pink
3 of 12
CREDIT: ASOS

It's giving Elle Woods, which we're always here for.

Warehouse spot satin feather cuff shirt and wide crop trouser
4 of 12
CREDIT: Warehouse

You can never go wrong with polka dots. Grab the matching trousers for a seriously stylish look.

Reserved top with feathery finish
5 of 12
CREDIT: Reserved

Going out-out? We've found the party top of dreams.

River Island satin feather trim wrap mini dress
6 of 12
CREDIT: River Island

Available in black and pink, and in petite and plus size - we are obsessed.

Bershka sequinned feather skirt
7 of 12
CREDIT: Bershka

Sequins AND feathers, this mini skirt is a big yes from us.

River Island black sequin check feather trim top
8 of 12
CREDIT: River Island

This feather-trim top is disco-core at its very best.

Arya Officiale luxury red feather silky pyjama set
9 of 12
CREDIT: Not on the high street

Christmas Day outfit sorted. Also available in black.

Zara satin shirt with feathers
10 of 12
CREDIT: Zara

Add to jeans or faux-leather trews for a party-ready ensemble.

Reserved feather crossbody bag
11 of 12
CREDIT: Reserved

If you don't fancy a full feather look, add a touch of fluff with arm candy.

Bershka high heel sandals with feathers
12 of 12
CREDIT: Bershka

Fancy footwork is a quick and easy way to update your party wardrobe without splashing too much cash.

