12 of the best feathered fashion buys for your party wardrobe

by Emma White |

If you hadn’t already noticed (seriously?!), feathers are kind of a big deal right now. Like balletcore, chunky loafers and faux leather trench coats, feathered fashion had a major moment on the catwalks this year and is now popping up all over the high street. Pretty plumes are adorning everything from frocks to blouses, shoes, bags and even pyjamas!

The good news is feathered fashion couldn't be more perfect for the festive period. With the Christmas party invites rolling in, adding fun-filled fluff to your look will instantly help take it from 0-100. If like us you’re always searching for a nice top to pair with your fave jeans, opt for a feather trim top or blazer and we promise you’ll be getting compliments left, right and centre. Or if you’re feeling extra (we certainly are), go all out with a feather trim co-ord for a fabulously festive fit.

We’re not the only ones falling hard for feathers this season. The A-listers have got the fluffy fashion memo too. Our fave gal and Love Island winner Ekin-Su, (whose latest Oh Polly collection is gorge BTW), has been giving us serious feathered fashion inspo. Still not convinced? The trend even has the Kardashian seal of approval.

While feathered fashion is undoubtedly perfect for rocking around the Christmas tree, plumes are a worthy investment for year-round occasion dressing. Feathers have been a popular trend on the fashion scene ever since the flapper era in 1920s and we don't see them going anywhere anytime soon. We’ve rounded up the best feathered high street buys you can shop right now…