Ekin-Su announces exciting new job (and it was 100% made for her)

When it comes to Love Island, we always know there will be some hot partnerships as soon as the Islanders step foot outside the villa. Now though, it's the partnership we've been waiting for - winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has announced her partnership with huge fashion brand Oh Polly.

With rumours of a partnership bidding war for Ekin swirling in the headlines, it's finally here and we cannot wait.

It's no surprise Ekin snapped up a deal with the brand when we saw her dress up in Oh Polly outfits from day one of her journey in the villa, being spotted over 30 times in the brand.

What to expect from the collection? Well, just all the classic Ekin-Su outfits like her bodycon dresses and skirts are to be launched in a series of curated collections. It will be Oh Polly's biggest collab yet, so it's sure to be a winner.

The collection will be out on the 15th September, according to the Insta where we saw Ekin look stunning in a brown cutout bodycon dress.

This year already we've seen Tasha Ghouri partner with eBay, Indiyah Polack shimmy up to Boots AND both Indiyah and Gemma Owen get their hands on PrettyLittleThing.

What about Ekin's hubby Davide Sancli, you ask? Well he's been seen partnering with Boots Opticians. Interesting choice...