Ekin-Su announces exciting new job (and it was 100% made for her)

When it comes to Love Island, we always know there will be some hot partnerships as soon as the Islanders step foot outside the villa. Now though, it's the partnership we've been waiting for - winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has announced her partnership with huge fashion brand Oh Polly.
With rumours of a partnership bidding war for Ekin swirling in the headlines, it's finally here and we cannot wait.
It's no surprise Ekin snapped up a deal with the brand when we saw her dress up in Oh Polly outfits from day one of her journey in the villa, being spotted over 30 times in the brand.
What to expect from the collection? Well, just all the classic Ekin-Su outfits like her bodycon dresses and skirts are to be launched in a series of curated collections. It will be Oh Polly's biggest collab yet, so it's sure to be a winner.
The collection will be out on the 15th September, according to the Insta where we saw Ekin look stunning in a brown cutout bodycon dress.
This year already we've seen Tasha Ghouri partner with eBay, Indiyah Polack shimmy up to Boots AND both Indiyah and Gemma Owen get their hands on PrettyLittleThing.
What about Ekin's hubby Davide Sancli, you ask? Well he's been seen partnering with Boots Opticians. Interesting choice...
In celebration of Ekin-Su's new partnership and her amazing fashion sense, here's all of Ekin's best outfits...
Where to buy Love Island Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu’s best outfits and dupes
We really shed a tear at Ekin-Su and Davide's last date, and here's exactly where to buy her stunning white satin dress. Unfortunately, it's sold at the mo, but don't even worry because we've got all the dupes for you.
EXACT: Rat & Boa Primrose Dress (£145 - SOLD OUT)
DUPE: CIDER Satin Watercolor Cowl Neck Midi Dress (£23)
DUPE: ASOS DESIGN cami maxi slip dress in high shine satin with lace up back in oyster (£52)
DUPE: I SAW IT FIRST Off White Satin Floral Jacquard Maxi Dress (£55)
DUPE: MISSPAP Premium Satin Cowl Neck Maxi Dress (£45)
In the baby challenge, we saw Ekin-Su wear a classic Oh Polly mini dress, and she looked STUN as a mum.
Ekin-Su EXACT: Oh Polly TIERRA Off Shoulder Ruffle Mini Dress in Pink (£48)
Ekin-Su DUPE: French Connection Paula jersey ruched bodycon dress in pink (£42)
Ekin-Su is a bikini queen, and we love this olive swimsuit she had on.
EXACT: ASOS DESIGN Ultra Strappy Ring Detail Swimsuit (£30)
Ekin-Su OBVS won Battle of the Pancakes - in which she wore this stun black frilly bikini.
EXACT: Sofia Frill Sleeve Bikini Top (£34)
In a tense moment when Ekin-Su was taken on a date with Reece, Ekin-Su wore a really sweet white milkmaid dress.
EXACT: For Love & Lemons Ashland Lace Up Dress (SOLD OUT)
EXACT: QUAY Ever After Sunglasses (£55)
DUPE: White Broderie Anglaise Puff Sleeve Milkmaid Dress (£38)
This green and yellow combo definitely suited Ekin Su, at the exciting beach party event.
EXACT: Oh Polly BOA Keyhole Mini Dress in Green (£34)
DUPE: PrettyLittleThing Recycled Sage Green Slinky One Shoulder Ruched Bodycon Dress (£9.75)
Awkwardly addressing the Movie Night challenge, Ekin-Su chatted to Davide in a stunning House of CB dress.
EXACT: House of CB Myrnaaegean Blue Corset Midi Dress (£179)
DUPE: PrettyLittleThing Teal Satin Strappy Drape Detail Corset Midi Dress (£13)
Ekin was stunning in a sweet white bodycon dress - straight from Club L London.
EXACT: White Knot Detail Ruched Midi Dress (£45)
Ekin wore this gorge PLT taupe bodycon dress on the first night of Casa Amor.
EXACT: Taupe Ruched Front Halterneck Bodycon Dress (£25)
White is certainly Ekin-Su's colour, as she stunned in this white full-length jumpsuit from Club L London.
EXACT: Club L London First Look Ivory Corset Bodice Jumpsuit (£180)
DUPE: boohoo Women's Contrast Lace Corset Wide Leg Jumpsuit (£31)
As Davide and Ekin-Su got even closer during Love Island, we saw Ekin don this gorg pearl two-piece.
EXACT: Embellished Sleeve Cowl Neck Crop Top in Blush (£60)
DUPE: ASOS DESIGN Cami Ruched Mesh Bodycon Dress (£76)
Ekin-Su wore 70s vibes with this dress from House of CB.
EXACT: 'Kasia' Purple Swirl Cutout Midi Dress (£109)
DUPE: Simmi cut out waist midi bodycon dress in green multi swirl print (£38)
In a tense moment around the firepit, Ekin wore a stand-out cobalt dress from Club L London.
EXACT: Cobalt Blue Wrap Over Twist Bralet (£30)
Ekin wasn't happy with Jay in this moment, where she wore a cut-out midaxi dress.
EXACT: CALLISTO Cut Out Midaxi Dress in Ivory (£38)
DUPE: ISAWITFIRST Cream Twist Front Cut Out Midi Dress (£30)
We had heart-eyes for Ekin Su when she wore this lilac Boux Avenue swimsuit with heart detail.
EXACT: Boux Avenue Kuta heart asymmetric swimsuit - Lilac (£38)
Ekin-Su was giving us real girlboss when she wore this blazer dress one episode.
EXACT: Cream Cold Shoulder Lace Up Blazer Dress (£95)
DUPE: Stone Textures Shoulder Pad Cut Out Blazer Dress (£15)
We found the perfect dupe to Ekin-Su's daring cut-out dress.
DUPE: NiiHai Black Shapewear Stretch Dress & Sleeves
Ekin-Su got hearts pumping in her gorgeous red midi dress from Oh Polly.
EXACT: Asymmetric Corset Midi Dress in Wine (£62)
DUPE: ASOS DESIGN Cupped Bandage Fringe Dami Midi Dress (£65)
DUPE: Burgundy Strappy Satin Cowl Midi Dress (£28)
Getting hot on a first date with Jay, we watched Ekin flirt the day away in a neon green bikini.
EXACT: Maui Brazilian Bikini Briefs (£16)
Olive is a total moment and we're ready for it, just like Ekin-Su in this off-the-shoulder dress.
EXACT: Off The Shoulder Mini Dress in Green (£60)
DUPE: ASYOU Bardot Mini Dress (£9.45)
DUPE: Lime Hook & Eye Detail Ruched Slinky Dress (£27)
In an early moment where she reconsidered her connection with Davide, we saw Ekin-Su in a blue pyjama set from Boux Avenue.
EXACT: Rib keyhole cotton cami and shorts set - Aqua (£16)
DUPE: Monki Lina organic cotton ribbed pyjama cami short set in lilac (£20)
Another Boux Avenue moment, Ekin-Su spent her first night with Davide in this silver pyjama set.
EXACT: Frill satin revere and shorts set - Silver (£20)
Stealing the show as a total bombshell, Ekin-Su wore a cute baby pink Oh Polly dress.
EXACT: Sweetheart Mini Dress Blush (£54)
DUPE: Pale Pink Satin Ruched Mini Dress (£19)
We said hello to Ekin when she entered this villa in the stunning chocolate dress by House of CB.
EXACT: Raisin Satin Corset Midi Dress (£169)
DUPE: Dark Brown Satin Cowl Neck Midi Slip Dress (£25.99)
DUPE: Cowl Neck Midi Dress - Chocolate (£55)