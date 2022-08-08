Love Island Indiyah Polack’s best outfits and where to shop them online

Ask any Love Island fan, and they'll tell you Indiyah Polack's outfits are absolutely babe'in. Perhaps one of the most beloved Islanders to come out of season eight, from the get-go Indiyah was a fan favourite in the making. And boy, has she given us some great telly.
"May the best heartbreaker win."
"Don't worry cause I'll deal with you later"
TWINKLE TWINKLE LITTLE STAR ON THE RECORDER.
Need we say more? She is an absolute icon, and we are gonna miss seeing her on our screens every day.
As well as being a TV favourite for her bubbly and warm personality, Indiyah's outfits have brought the fashion this season. Although the other girl's clothes were fab, Indiyah shone for her particular chic style with both her dresses and bikinis.
But- we hear you ask- where am I to find all of Indiyah Polack's best outfits, and are they affordable? Answer- yes, and yes. We've got the low-down on her top looks of the season, alongside some brilliant dupes if they're already out of stock.
SHOP: Where to buy Indiyah Polack's outfits from Love Island
Indiyah Polack: where to buy her best looks 2022
The road to Damiyah lead them to third place in the end - and to celebrate the occasion Indiyah wore a stunning couture gown worth over £1,000... So, if that's not in your price range, here are some dupes too.
EXACT: Gold Couture Albina Dyla Deserte Silver Beaded Mini Dress (£1,234)
DUPE: ASOS A Star Is Born backless embellished long sleeve mini dress in silver (£180, was £245)
DUPE: Karen Millen Deco Crystal Embellished High Neck Mini Dress (£133, was £265)
Indiyah took summer ball literally in this white dress that is actually in fact, a real prom dress from Jovani. You can get this made in any colour you want - including white like the Islander.
EXACT: Strapless Embellished Jovani Prom Dress 5908 (price unknown)
DUPE: Coast Linear Sequin Strappy Open Back Maxi Dress (£89, was £179)
As the girls were crowned Mums for a night or two, they dressed up with their babies. Indiyah wore this stylish white number.
Indiyah's air hostess outfit is actually vintage Ann Summers, which you can snap up straight from the website or on Amazon.
EXACT: Ann Summers Air Hostess Outfit (£28) on annsummers.com or from Amazon here.
Neon is having a real moment, and this swimsuit gives you the best of both worlds - bikini style, in a swimsuit.
EXACT: WYNOLA cut-out strappy swimsuit in lime (£38)
DUPE: ASOS South Beach Sequin Cut Out Swimsuit in Lime Green (£12, was £32)
As Damiyah headed to the hideaway for a spicy night all alone, Indiyah flaunted this gorj hot pink lacey bra from Boux Avenue.
Partying the night away at Vibe Club, Indiyah wore a full-length mesh dress over a bikini with an orange ombre print.
EXACT: Shape Orange Ombre Print Sheer Mesh Thumb Hole Midaxi Dress (£14.75, was £22)
The Miranda Poster Girl dress is getting more screen time than some of the Islanders at this point. Summer, Danica and Indiyah have flaunted the popular dress and looked gorge doing it.
Indiyah gave Dami his just desserts during the challenge and we loved the drama.
EXACT: boohoo O-ring wrap detail one shoulder swimsuit (£17.60, was £22).
How can you not just worship the ground Indiyah walks on?! This cowl neck orange mini left a lasting impression.
EXACT: Santorini Orange Nights (£84.99) (website currently in development)
DUPE: Sian Orange Printed Halterneck Cowl Neck Mini Dress (£22)
"May the best heartbreaker win" might be the most iconic line to EVER come out of Love Island, delivered in this lush mint sequin number from Club L London.
EXACT: Mint Sequin Cowl Neck Crop Top (£65)
Indiyah made breakfast in a funky banana bikini which you can snap straight off of ISAWITFIRST. It's coming soon so if you want to get another option right now, check out this dupe.
EXACT: Yellow Banana Print High Waisted Bandeau Bikini (£20).
DUPE: ZAFUL Ribbed Banana Print Tied String Bikini Swimwear (£12.77, was £24.11).
Indiyah looked chic in a lace-up corset for her sexy dance. Her original is sold out so we've got a fantastic dupe.
EXACT: Shein Frill Trim Lace-up Corset With Thong (£3.99) SOLD OUT
DUPE: PrettyLittleThing Lilac Satin Double Lace Up Corset (£9.75, was £25)
While Indiyah's original River Island Co-ord is currently unavailable, we've found the perfect dupes...
DUPE: ASOS UNIQUE21 Oversized Blazer Co-ORD in Cornflower Blue (£36, was £55), and bralet (£14, was £26), and shorts (£22, was £32)
DUPE: Missy Empire Laurel Blue Crochet Knit Crop Top (£15) and shorts (£15)
On her first date with Dami, we saw Indiyah stun in a black knit mini dress. This style is totally in, and there are loads of dupes out there.
DUPE: Bershka crochet detail long sleeve mini dress in black (£29.99)
DUPE: Bubu Black Knit Dress (£39.99)
DUPE: MissPap Crochet Cut Out Ring Detail Dress (£12, was £20)
Indiyah was glowing as she enjoyed brunch with partner Dami and we loved to see it. Shop her exact look from Pink Boutique, as well as two beautiful dupes.
EXACT: Pink Boutique island life orange pearl detail bikini set (£25). SOLD OUT
DUPE: River Island Orange Bandeau Bikini Top (£20, was £25) and matching bottoms (£9, was £12)
DUPE: Nazz Tropicana Orange Ombre Triangle Bikini Embellished Jewel And Seashells (£34)
I mean - what more can we say? Indiyah's corset-style gold metallic is a whole vibe, and we've found the perfect New Look dupe.
EXACT: The Body Dress (£99)
DUPE: Pink Vanilla Gold Metallic Cowl Mini Halter Dress (£22)
We were OBSESSED with Indiyah's denim playsuit that she wore when she smooched Dami for the first time. Luckily, you can get the exact one right here...
EXACT: Parisian Mid Blue Zip Front Short Sleeve Stretch Denim Playsuit (£20, was £40)
We saw Indiyah getting close to Dami wearing a gorj bikini set from MODAMINX. It's currently sold out but we've got a worthy alternative.
EXACT: Modaminx black crystal bikini top (£30) and matching black crystal tie side bikini bottoms (£30) SOLD OUT
DUPE: ASOS Moda Minx Amour Gold Crystal Push Up Bikini Top in Black (£20, was £25) and matching bottoms (£25)
This girl can do no wrong in our eyes. She looked stunning in this halterneck top with a ring accent. If the price tag is a little hefty for you, you'll be happy to know that we've found the PERFECT dupes for less than £20...
EXACT: Gaia Mini Dress (£127)
DUPE: Green Abstract Print Slinky Cut Out Ring Detail Bodycon Dress (£9.25, was £22)
DUPE: Blue Marble Cut-Out Ring Detail Halter Neck Mini Dress (£19.99, was £30.99)
A gorge and affordable bikini by ASOS-fave brand South Beach. How good does the snake and neon combo look?!
EXACT: South Beach Sequin Bikini Top With Contrast Lining (£12, was £16) and bottoms (£8, was £14)
Love a matching PJ moment? Take a leaf out of Indiyah's book with this gorgeous satin PJ set.
Indiyah is giving us all the pink fluffy vibes we need in this top from boohoo. Definitely a statement piece you want to grab.
EXACT: Boohoo Diamante Strap Feather Bralet (£27, was £30)
Indiyah looked gorj as she wore an orange, detail bikini from Oh Polly. Be quick gals, this one is not far from selling out.
EXACT: Oh Polly halter neck ring orange bikini top (£24) and matching orange bikini bottoms (£20).
DUPE: boohoo Wooden O-Ring Halterneck Bikini Top (£6.40, was £8) and matching bottoms (£8.50, was £10)
Indiyah's white set was all we could look at during episode five's recoupling...
EXACT: White Double Layered Mesh Two Piece Set (£80)
DUPE: Robyn White Rib Knit Bralet And Midaxi Skirt Co-Ord (£42)
Indiyah was wearing a cheeky zebra-print bikini. The exact match is currently sold out on MANGO, but never fear- we've got a good dupe for you.
EXACT: MANGO Zebra print bikini top (£19.99) SOLD OUT
DUPE: PrettyLittleThing Monochrome Zebra Print Mini Triangle Bikini Top (£11, was £12) and PrettyLittleThing Monochrome Zebra Print Mini Bikini Bottoms (£11, was £12)
Indiyah's satin pink PJ set with a zebra pattern is giving us LIFE, and will only cost you £20...
The gorgeous Indiyah made her Love Island evening debut in a stunning Poster Girl cut-out dress in turquoise- we told you they're obsessed with Poster Girl! It's one size fits all.
EXACT: Poster Girl Nala Turquoise Cut-out Stretch-knit Midi Dress (£115).
Indiyah was one of our fave gals from the start and we absolutely loved her entrance outfit.
EXACT: White beaded icy bikini (£25). Complete the look with the exact matching skirt Indiyah wore, available to shop from Lemon Lunar (£65).
DUPE: Zaful Ribbed String Bikini Set - Light Sky Blue (£9.61, was £25.89)
Indiyah Polack showed off in a super sexy orange hoop bikini from Oh Polly in her promo shots.
EXACT: Oh Polly Jorani Hoop Detail Bikini Top in Orange (£18, was £24)
DUPE: Yasmin Devonport Orange ‘Alani’ Ring Detail Tie Neck Bikini Top (£12, was £16), and Yasmin Devonport Orange ‘Alani’ Hipster Bikini Bottoms (£10, was £14)
Love Island x eBay: Everything you need to know
In previous years we've seen fast fashion partners like ISAWITFIRST take over the Islander's wardrobes but this year the ITV show took a slightly different turn - they partnered up with eBay.
As well as their own clothes from home, Islanders dressed up in eBay's favourite and best-selling second-hand options. Stylists were pulled in to source the best pre-loved clothes and the Islanders were encouraged to re-wear and share their items.
eBay has put together a style edit for Indiyah where you can buy second-hand clothes that our Indiyah would tots approve of. Check it out here, as well as the other Islander's edits.