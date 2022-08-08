Love Island Indiyah Polack’s best outfits and where to shop them online

Ask any Love Island fan, and they'll tell you Indiyah Polack's outfits are absolutely babe'in. Perhaps one of the most beloved Islanders to come out of season eight, from the get-go Indiyah was a fan favourite in the making. And boy, has she given us some great telly.

"May the best heartbreaker win."

"Don't worry cause I'll deal with you later"

TWINKLE TWINKLE LITTLE STAR ON THE RECORDER.

Need we say more? She is an absolute icon, and we are gonna miss seeing her on our screens every day.

As well as being a TV favourite for her bubbly and warm personality, Indiyah's outfits have brought the fashion this season. Although the other girl's clothes were fab, Indiyah shone for her particular chic style with both her dresses and bikinis.

But- we hear you ask- where am I to find all of Indiyah Polack's best outfits, and are they affordable? Answer- yes, and yes. We've got the low-down on her top looks of the season, alongside some brilliant dupes if they're already out of stock.

SHOP: Where to buy Indiyah Polack's outfits from Love Island

Love Island x eBay: Everything you need to know

In previous years we've seen fast fashion partners like ISAWITFIRST take over the Islander's wardrobes but this year the ITV show took a slightly different turn - they partnered up with eBay.

As well as their own clothes from home, Islanders dressed up in eBay's favourite and best-selling second-hand options. Stylists were pulled in to source the best pre-loved clothes and the Islanders were encouraged to re-wear and share their items.