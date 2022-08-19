  1. Home
Love Island’s Ekin-Su shares £17 secret for ‘long-lasting make-up’ during filming

GENIUS!

by Georgia Scott |
This year's Love Island winner, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, won over the nation this summer with her witty comments and iconic one-liners. Recently, Ekin-Su graced the Lorraine sofa after eight weeks of coupling up, going on dates and wearing bikinis and other stunnin' outfits in the iconic Spanish villa.

Krystal Dawn, the go-to MUA of Billie Shepherd, Maura Higgins, Stacey Solomon and Vicky Pattison, can now add Ekin-Su to her portfolio following her Lorraine appearance. Ekin-Su rocked a classic pink lip, paired with her staple glowing skin and some iconic fluttery lashes and we were ob-sessed.

Ekin-Su's MUA revealed the make-up breakdown she used on the 'gram and we instantly spotted the setting spray she used to ensure the glam look stays put in front of the camera.

We discovered that Ekin was wearing the Morphe Continuous Setting Mist (£17) during her Lorraine appearance, which explains how her make-up stayed looking immaculate during the interview.

A make-up look is never finished without a spritz of a setting spray. Having the confidence that your make-up will last all day is essential, especially when you're in front of the camera. We often think that applying a primer will ensure make-up will stand the test of time, but it's always a good idea to finish a make-up look with some setting spray for some extra staying power and to boost the skin's hydration.

Morphe Continuous Setting Mist

Morphe Continuous Setting Mist

Morphe

Refresh and hydrate the skin to keep make-up in place. This light, gentle mist prevents make-up from smudging, moving or melting without causing any disturbance.

Review: "The finest mist that's the perfect setting spray, leaving your face refreshed, glowy without feeling too wet or without it drying out your makeup.. it feels like air but makes your face glow and keeps makeup down for HOURS. can’t recommend this enough - I am obsessed with it."

If like us, you loved Ekin's make-up for her Lorraine appearance, you're in luck. Krystal also revealed what lip and cheek products she applied on the Love Island winner. Immediately adds to basket...

BPerfect Scorched Blusher Flushed

BPerfect Scorched Blusher Flushed

BPerfect

Combine the flush of blush with the glow of a highlighter to get the skin looking immaculate for any occasion. We all crave that sun-kissed glow and this blush from BPerfect will give the illusion of a long holiday in Mallorca - result.

Review: "This blusher is a gorgeous colour and highly pigmented. You also get so much product, therefore, it's fantastic value for money too. I would highly recommend."

BPerfect Pout Line Lip Liner Smooch

BPerfect Pout Line Lip Liner Smooch

BPerfect

Create the ultimate pink pout with this lip liner from BPerfect. A pink lip is always a good idea and promises to look good no matter your outfit. Avoid any bleeding or smudging and cheat your lips to look as plump as you want.

Review: "Amazing lip liner."

MAC Cremesheen Lipstick Modesty

MAC Cremesheen Lipstick Modesty

MAC

A creamy, moisturising lipstick to leave the lips looking pretty in pink. The perfect pinky hue that's guaranteed to go with any make-up look.

Review: "Handbag essential. Ever since I wore this on my wedding day, this has been my everyday essential. I’ve always received many compliments on the colour, the bonus point about this is that it lasts longer and it doesn’t dry out your lips."

Want to watch Ekin-Su and Davide on Lorraine? Catch up below:

