9 of the best faux leather trench coats to never take off this autumn

by Emma White |

Is there anything better than trench coat season? We think not. Almost as exciting as being able to slip back into a snuggly jumper, layering with a chic trench is a chef’s kiss finish to any outfit. This year the faux leather trench coat continues to reign supreme and if your autumn winter wardrobe is missing one (seriously?!), fear not as you’ve come to the right place.

A v cool update on the classic cotton style, a faux leather upgrade offers an instantly edgier, higher fash feel. Throw on over literally any look to take it from simple to style savvy in seconds. Don't forget a pair of chunky loafers for the perfect transitional fit.

©Splash News

The A-listers got the memo. We’ve spotted all our fave gals repping the Matrix inspired trend during New York Fashion Week. Style icon Emily Ratajkowski looked effortless in a belted COS number for their runway show. While Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn stunned us all in an Alexandra Wang coat for the Daily Front Row Fashion Awards. We’re officially obsessed.

Just like the fellow beloved shacket, the trending outerwear couldn’t be easier to shop on the high street this season. From timeless neutral hues to mood-boosting brights, we’ve found the best faux leather trench coats to shop now.