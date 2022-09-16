  1. Home
9 of the best faux leather trench coats to never take off this autumn

As seen on Emily Ratajkowski and Christine Quinn...

by Emma White |
Is there anything better than trench coat season? We think not. Almost as exciting as being able to slip back into a snuggly jumper, layering with a chic trench is a chef’s kiss finish to any outfit. This year the faux leather trench coat continues to reign supreme and if your autumn winter wardrobe is missing one (seriously?!), fear not as you’ve come to the right place.

A v cool update on the classic cotton style, a faux leather upgrade offers an instantly edgier, higher fash feel. Throw on over literally any look to take it from simple to style savvy in seconds. Don't forget a pair of chunky loafers for the perfect transitional fit.

The A-listers got the memo. We’ve spotted all our fave gals repping the Matrix inspired trend during New York Fashion Week. Style icon Emily Ratajkowski looked effortless in a belted COS number for their runway show. While Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn stunned us all in an Alexandra Wang coat for the Daily Front Row Fashion Awards. We’re officially obsessed.

Just like the fellow beloved shacket, the trending outerwear couldn’t be easier to shop on the high street this season. From timeless neutral hues to mood-boosting brights, we’ve found the best faux leather trench coats to shop now.

SHOP: 9 of the best faux leather trench coats right now

Topshop faux leather trench coat in orange
1 of 9
CREDIT: ASOS

New in on ASOS, this pumpkin orange number is top of our autumn wish list. It's available in curve too.

H&M black trench coat
2 of 9
CREDIT: H&M

This shorter style trench coat is great for petite gals, it comes in olive green too!

River Island petite yellow longline trench coat
3 of 9
CREDIT: River Island

Hello mock croc. This buttery yellow design is just so chic.

Warehouse checkerboard faux leather car coat
4 of 9
CREDIT: Warehouse

Colour block your way to style success with a trending checkerboard print.

Bershka faux leather long coat
5 of 9
CREDIT: Bershka

This style will never date. Pair with other neutral tones for top-to-toe perfection.

Mango oversize leather-effect trench coat
6 of 9
CREDIT: Mango

Style simplicity at its best. You can't go wrong with a classic black faux-leather trench coat.

Reserved pale green faux leather coat
7 of 9
CREDIT: Reserved

This muted pistachio green hue is such a beaut and versatile colour.

New Look green leather-look faux fur trim belted coat
8 of 9
CREDIT: New Look

The Y2K trend is going nowhere and there's no better way to do it than with this gorge green number.

Zara ecru faux leather trench coat
9 of 9
CREDIT: Zara

Fast-track your way to sophistication with this cream beauty. It'll take any outfit from 0-100.

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us

