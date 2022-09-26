The internet can’t stop talking about this ‘ultra-flattering’ £50 trench coat

We're attempting homemade butternut squash soup, The Great British Bake Off is back on the telly and we've messaged a polite 'No, thank you!' to all evening plans until at least March. Yep, Sad Girl Autumn is here and we've officially surrendered to the cause.

The next natural thing on our to-do list for the new season is finding a lovely transitional jacket that 1) is light enough to layer over jumpers 2) is smart enough for the office and 3) is so good, the whole of TikTok can't stop talking about it.

Enter, Stradiarius's Long Flowing Trench Coat in Light Stone (£49.99) which is so good, it keeps flying out of stock. No seriously, trying to bag one is like an Olympic sport, but trust us, hold on! It's so worth it.

If it still is out of stock (manifesting a restock, brb) it also comes in other brilliant colours including brown, khaki and light stone.

TikTok has hailed the trench coat 'ultra-flattering for all body types' with TikToker @sumaiyahazam adding how it's 'perfect if you don’t like the super oversized or detective look.' Are you #influenced yet?

Meanwhile, there are plenty of styling videos which prove how versatile the Stradivarius trench coat truly is. A trench layered over athleisure? Target audience reached, thank you very much.

One chuffed customer wrote, "I literally was looking everywhere for a trench coat like this, it’s lightweight and goes with everything!!!!"

Another added, "Love this coat! Lightweight stylish and flattering with a bit of class. Got my usual size 12, could have sized down but didn’t need to."

We are also proud owners of The 2022 Trench Coat of Dreams and can confirm it is stunning IRL. The quality feels amazing and it's just the right length and fit. We went for our usual size of an M (usually a size 10) and it's still slightly oversized but in the most perfect way.