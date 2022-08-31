15 snuggly jumpers to never take off this autumn

Only a few sacred things count as absolutely essential in autumn and winter, and they include Netflix, stuffed crust pizza and a nice cosy knit that will see us through the dark depths of British weather.

A warm, snuggly jumper that will feel like you're in a constant cuddle? You need at least 23392 of them.

The knitwear that's receiving heat's approval right now includes chunky textures, open-stitch knits and anything that could pass as maybe a little bit grunge (yep, it's back...).

Whether you're looking for something smart enough to wear on your conference call or something casual for your Sunday afternoon dog walk, here's your guide to the very best jumpers on the high street right now...

Gallery SHOP: Cosy knits to add to your wardrobe 1 of 15 CREDIT: H&M Looking for a fab transitional piece? This fine-knit collared jumper from H&M is super light and easy to pair with autumn and winter vibes. 2 of 15 CREDIT: ASOS Open knit gives a cool but casual look if you want to keep it laidback. 3 of 15 CREDIT: Pretty Little Thing Everybody needs a smart but casual knit to add to their wardrobe and this grey jumper from PLT totally does the job. 4 of 15 CREDIT: River Island Go contrasting this autumn with this super cute white and black ribbed cardigan. Also comes in four other cute colours. 5 of 15 CREDIT: Urban Outfitters Get preppy with a BDG knit jumper that's giving preppy and vintage. Oversized and pull-over, you'll be looking a pick in this. 6 of 15 CREDIT: & Other Stories Whether you're in a Swiss chalet sipping hot chocolate or going on a 'hot girl' walk in the city, this gorge lilac jumper will get you through. 7 of 15 CREDIT: PrettyLittleThing Want to make a statement? Go bold with this striped choice from PLT. 8 of 15 CREDIT: New Look Go for smart work chic with a half-zip knit jumper. An autumn staple. 9 of 15 CREDIT: MissPAP Nothing says cosy like an oversized knit jumper. Cuddle up in this turtleneck stone sweater - also available in black. 10 of 15 CREDIT: ASOS If you didn't already know, grunge is BACK. We can't get enough of this super shaggy soft-knit jumper, which will make you feel totally Y2K. 11 of 15 CREDIT: H&M Okay, so we won't lie - these aren't the cosiest jumpers, being cropped and baring all. However, they are super trendy and definitely deserve a mention. For £13, how can you say no? 12 of 15 Looking for a twist on the ol' roll neck? We love this PLT number. 13 of 15 CREDIT: H&M Print is always in, pls. And for under £20, it's a total steal. 14 of 15 CREDIT: River Island River Island is pulling out all the stops with this super cute blue rib jumper. 15 of 15 If you're bored of the same ol' neutrals, you'll adore this pop of colour from ASOS Design.

What to wear with your cosy knit?

Absolutely anything goes, hun. We especially love a nice, warm jumper layered over a midi dress or a skirt for a 'I work in fashion!!' aesthetic.

You can also pair your new jumper with a pair of jeans (we love mom!) and some white chunky trainers for a paired-back kinda vibe.