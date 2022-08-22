12 mega-discounted coats to buy now in time for autumn

We've finally reached our yearly quota of floral dresses, bikinis and anything sleeveless. Instead, we're wisely thinking about the cosy season ahead and how we can get our dream autumn wardrobe for minimal cash. Yep, we're finally #adulting and we're feeling smug. Someone, please endorse us on LinkedIn already.
The best affordable fashion hack in all the land? Snap up your winter coat in summer when they are all still in the sale from last year. It really is that easy.
You can get up to a generous 75% off(!) parkas, duvets, trenches, puffers and green quilted jackets to ensure you are toasty in the dark, cold depths of winter.
We've found the best high-street offerings for your mega-discounted (but still brilliant) coat. But don't dilly-dally, they'll be marked back up to full price in no time...
SHOP: the best sale coats (that are still in stock!)
Belted puffer coats are too cool for school, especially when they're half price.
Snuggly, warm and ridiculously oversized - you are coming home with us.
Proof that autumn doesn't have to mean dark and muted tones! We adore this pop of lilac and that it's very office-friendly.
An expensive looking teddy coat with a twist, we can't believe the price.
The North Face coats are legendary, so pick up this heavily-discounted beauty and claim bragging rights all winter long.
Barbiecore is here and what better way to celebrate than with a pastel pink puffer coat? Exactly.
If you prefer a goes-with-everything type coat, this classic wool number from NA-KD is for you.
Every a/w wardrobe needs an easy breezy trench coat, that is the rules.
A Molly-Mae approved jacket that will never go out of style. Oh and did we mention it's in the sale!!
Forever the overachievers, Nasty Gal have a coat marked down to SIXTEEN BRITISH POUNDS. Blimey.
We're predicting grown-up teddy coats will be everywhere this autumn.
Practical, chic and 65 per cent off the RRP. ASOS, you spoil us.