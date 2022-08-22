12 mega-discounted coats to buy now in time for autumn

We've finally reached our yearly quota of floral dresses, bikinis and anything sleeveless. Instead, we're wisely thinking about the cosy season ahead and how we can get our dream autumn wardrobe for minimal cash. Yep, we're finally #adulting and we're feeling smug. Someone, please endorse us on LinkedIn already.

The best affordable fashion hack in all the land? Snap up your winter coat in summer when they are all still in the sale from last year. It really is that easy.

You can get up to a generous 75% off(!) parkas, duvets, trenches, puffers and green quilted jackets to ensure you are toasty in the dark, cold depths of winter.

We've found the best high-street offerings for your mega-discounted (but still brilliant) coat. But don't dilly-dally, they'll be marked back up to full price in no time...