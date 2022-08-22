  1. Home
  2. Shopping
  3. Fashion

12 mega-discounted coats to buy now in time for autumn

Get your coat now in the sale and you'll be laughing come October 💅

best coats in the sale 2022
by Aimee Jakes |
Posted

We've finally reached our yearly quota of floral dresses, bikinis and anything sleeveless. Instead, we're wisely thinking about the cosy season ahead and how we can get our dream autumn wardrobe for minimal cash. Yep, we're finally #adulting and we're feeling smug. Someone, please endorse us on LinkedIn already.

The best affordable fashion hack in all the land? Snap up your winter coat in summer when they are all still in the sale from last year. It really is that easy.

You can get up to a generous 75% off(!) parkas, duvets, trenches, puffers and green quilted jackets to ensure you are toasty in the dark, cold depths of winter.

We've found the best high-street offerings for your mega-discounted (but still brilliant) coat. But don't dilly-dally, they'll be marked back up to full price in no time...

Gallery

SHOP: the best sale coats (that are still in stock!)

Refy Tailored Belt Detail Puffa Jacket in Black
1 of 12

Belted puffer coats are too cool for school, especially when they're half price.

Topshop quilted borg trim trench coat in khaki
2 of 12

Snuggly, warm and ridiculously oversized - you are coming home with us.

Tailored Wool Look Coat
3 of 12

Proof that autumn doesn't have to mean dark and muted tones! We adore this pop of lilac and that it's very office-friendly.

4th & Reckless patchwork teddy coat in cream
4 of 12

An expensive looking teddy coat with a twist, we can't believe the price.

Women's Gosei Puffer Jacket
5 of 12

The North Face coats are legendary, so pick up this heavily-discounted beauty and claim bragging rights all winter long.

Popper Collar Pink Short Puffer Coat
6 of 12

Barbiecore is here and what better way to celebrate than with a pastel pink puffer coat? Exactly.

Straight Blazer Wool Coat
7 of 12

If you prefer a goes-with-everything type coat, this classic wool number from NA-KD is for you.

ASOS DESIGN trench coat with contrast stitch in sage
8 of 12

Every a/w wardrobe needs an easy breezy trench coat, that is the rules.

Black PU Faux Fur Trim Vintage Style Coat
9 of 12

A Molly-Mae approved jacket that will never go out of style. Oh and did we mention it's in the sale!!

Longline Reversible Recycled Padded Jacket
10 of 12

Forever the overachievers, Nasty Gal have a coat marked down to SIXTEEN BRITISH POUNDS. Blimey.

High Neck Teddy Jacket
11 of 12

We're predicting grown-up teddy coats will be everywhere this autumn.

12 of 12

Practical, chic and 65 per cent off the RRP. ASOS, you spoil us.

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us

© 1962-2022 Bauer Media Group

Bauer Media Group consists of: Bauer Consumer Media Ltd, Company number: 01176085, Bauer Radio Ltd, Company Number: 1394141

Registered Office: Media House, Peterborough Business Park, Lynch Wood, Peterborough, PE2 6EA H Bauer Publishing,Company Number: LP003328

Registered Office: Academic House, 24-28 Oval Road, London, NW1 7DT. All registered in England and Wales. VAT no 918 5617 01

H Bauer Publishing are authorised and regulated for credit broking by the FCA (Ref No. 845898)

Now playing
Play
Listen Live
We love pop!