The best chunky loafers to shop on the high-street

Autumn is a weird season in terms of style. It's time to store away all our skin-bearing sandals (sigh), but it's still way too early to pop out the mini uggs. The perfect compromise? A loafer. Or chunky loafers, to be exact.
If you haven't seen at least ten loafers on your Instagram feed this week, then we're shocked tbh. The sleek shoe has been spotted on every influencer's OOTD, from Emma Chamberlain to Millie Court, and we can totally see why.
Chunky loafers can take your outfit from 0 to 100, real quick. Their thick sole also means you'll be a teensy bit taller than usual (short girls, rejoice) and they can be paired with just about anything. If you're going for a smart look, you can team your loafers with some white socks, a pleated skirt and an oversized blazer. Day-to-day, pair them with some blue jeans, a white tee and a sweater vest. See? Versatile.
The bottom line is: loafers are an easy-to-wear, must-have addition to your autumn/winter closet. From simple all-black styles to chain embellished designs, we've found the best chunky loafers to shop now.
Shop our top picks below.
SHOP: The best chunky loafers from the high-street
We're lusting over these chunky loafers from ASOS. Featuring a simple silver bar detail and round toe, these are a great pair of classic (and affordable) loafers. Just make sure to size down when buying, as customers say they run a little big.
This next option boasts hundreds of rave reviews on ASOS, thanks to their high comfort levels and chic design. They have a gold bar detail and the glossy faux leather makes them extra striking. And for £26? Absolute steal.
Okay, these might be a little more pricey than the rest on this list - but look how cute. They're made of real leather, so they're super comfy, and we love the chain detail for that extra edgy vibe.
Feel like straying from the classic all-black? We've got you covered with these burgundy ASOS design loafers featuring a very preppy tassel detail at the front. It's giving St Trinian's attire, and we're obsessed.
Strut into the office with these on Monday, and you'll have the whole place green with envy. They have a square toe design, and the patent leather texture at the top adds an extra somethin' somethin'.
White loafers might seem like a bold choice, but life is way too short to be making any other type of choices tbh. We love the contrast between the white upper and the black sole, resulting in a proper statement shoe.
H&M has come through (as per) with this gorgeously designed pair of loafers. Featuring an elegant buckle detail which crosses over at the front, as well as a glossy faux leather upper, this pair of £29.99 shoes are the definition of looking bangin' on a budget.
Another classic loafer with gold-tone detail. They're made of 100 per cent leather, and come with a boatload of rave reviews including: 'they [have] that Prada-esque look!' and 'I'm so in love with them!!' Don't mind if we do...