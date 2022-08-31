The best chunky loafers to shop on the high-street

Autumn is a weird season in terms of style. It's time to store away all our skin-bearing sandals (sigh), but it's still way too early to pop out the mini uggs. The perfect compromise? A loafer. Or chunky loafers, to be exact.

If you haven't seen at least ten loafers on your Instagram feed this week, then we're shocked tbh. The sleek shoe has been spotted on every influencer's OOTD, from Emma Chamberlain to Millie Court, and we can totally see why.

Chunky loafers can take your outfit from 0 to 100, real quick. Their thick sole also means you'll be a teensy bit taller than usual (short girls, rejoice) and they can be paired with just about anything. If you're going for a smart look, you can team your loafers with some white socks, a pleated skirt and an oversized blazer. Day-to-day, pair them with some blue jeans, a white tee and a sweater vest. See? Versatile.

The bottom line is: loafers are an easy-to-wear, must-have addition to your autumn/winter closet. From simple all-black styles to chain embellished designs, we've found the best chunky loafers to shop now.

Shop our top picks below.