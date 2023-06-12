The best shell necklaces, as loved by Love Island’s Molly Marsh

A moment please, for the humble shell necklace. Synonymous with beach-goers and surfer types, shell necklaces tend to come back into the fashion limelight every decade, and we're not complaining. With the resurgence of Y2K styles in recent years, it's no surprise we're seeing those cute little beaded necklaces emerge once more - they were a staple for '90s kids. The latest fan to catch our eye? Molly Marsh from Love Island, who's rarely seen without hers in the villa.

With the popularity of pearl necklaces in the last series, it's clear we're suckers for a good accessory trend. We're expecting shell necklaces to be all over the beaches, beer gardens and festivals once more this summer, so we've pulled together some of our favourite styles to help you nail the look.

SHOP: The best shell necklaces

What's the history of shell necklaces?

The two most recognisable shell necklaces are usually made from puka shells or cowrie shells. Puka shells can be found on beaches in Hawaii, and are the beach-worn shells of cone snails. Puka is the Hawaiian word for 'hole' and due to the shell's naturally occurring hole in the middle, they could be easily strung together to create jewellery.

Cowrie shells have long held significance in traditional African culture, symbolising wealth and power, as well as fertility, prosperity and luck. Melissa Simon-Hartman, a London artist and costume designer whose clients include Beyoncè, Little Mix and Doja Cat, discusses the history of the cowrie shell in a post on her website, as well as the cowrie shell's appeal in modern-day fashion. It's well worth a read if you want to find out more about their origins.

Shell necklaces grew in popularity in mainstream fashion during the 1960s and '70s, sold on beaches as necklaces, anklets and bracelets. Nowadays, you can find them at any beach resort or marketplace, but true puka and cowrie jewellery is less common; you'll often find necklaces will be made from other types of shells or plastic instead.