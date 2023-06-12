  1. Home
The best shell necklaces, as loved by Love Island’s Molly Marsh

She's making a case for this Y2K favourite.

Best shell necklaces
by Jade Moscrop
Posted
ASOS DESIGN Curve Faux Shell Choker Necklace
ASOS DESIGN Curve Faux Shell Choker Necklace
Etsy Three Piece Layered Shell Chain Necklace
Etsy Three Piece Layered Shell Chain Necklace
Allereya Boho Layered Shell Choker Necklace
Allereya Boho Layered Shell Choker Necklace
Etsy Cowrie Shell Adjustable Choker Necklace
Etsy Cowrie Shell Adjustable Choker Necklace
Etsy Padangbai Puka Shell Necklace
Etsy Padangbai Puka Shell Necklace
CYWQ Women's Bohemian Natural Shell Pendant Necklace
CYWQ Women's Bohemian Natural Shell Pendant Necklace
Etsy Multi-Layerered Summer Necklace
Etsy Multi-Layerered Summer Necklace
H+M Short Beaded Shell Necklace
H+M Short Beaded Shell Necklace
kuou 2 Pcs Shell Necklace And Bracelet
kuou 2 Pcs Shell Necklace And Bracelet
Etsy Colourful Beads Shellfish Chain Choker
Etsy Colourful Beads Shellfish Chain Choker

A moment please, for the humble shell necklace. Synonymous with beach-goers and surfer types, shell necklaces tend to come back into the fashion limelight every decade, and we're not complaining. With the resurgence of Y2K styles in recent years, it's no surprise we're seeing those cute little beaded necklaces emerge once more - they were a staple for '90s kids. The latest fan to catch our eye? Molly Marsh from Love Island, who's rarely seen without hers in the villa.

Photo: ITV2

With the popularity of pearl necklaces in the last series, it's clear we're suckers for a good accessory trend. We're expecting shell necklaces to be all over the beaches, beer gardens and festivals once more this summer, so we've pulled together some of our favourite styles to help you nail the look.

SHOP: The best shell necklaces

1. ASOS DESIGN Curve Faux Shell Choker Necklace

ASOS DESIGN Curve Faux Shell Choker Necklace

Simple and affordable, this shell necklace is very similar to Molly's.

ASOS DESIGN Curve Faux Shell Choker Necklace
2. Etsy Three Piece Layered Shell Chain Necklace

Etsy Three Piece Layered Shell Chain Necklace

Why settle for one necklace, when you can have three? This is perfect for a laid back beach day.

Etsy Three Piece Layered Shell Chain Necklace
3. Allereya Boho Layered Shell Choker Necklace

Allereya Boho Layered Shell Choker Necklace

Rrp: £9.99

Price: £8.99
AmazonAmazon Prime
Add a dash of colour with this cowrie shell layered option.

Allereya Boho Layered Shell Choker Necklace
Rrp: £9.99

Price: £8.99
AmazonAmazon Prime
4. Etsy Cowrie Shell Adjustable Choker Necklace

Etsy Cowrie Shell Adjustable Choker Necklace

Available in black or beige, this choker-style necklace os adjustable so you can find the perfect

Etsy Cowrie Shell Adjustable Choker Necklace
5. Etsy Padangbai Puka Shell Necklace

Padangbai Puka Shell Necklace

This cute puka shell necklace comes in white or patterned and is great for layering.

Padangbai Puka Shell Necklace
6. CYWQ Women's Bohemian Natural Shell Pendant Necklace

CYWQ Women's Bohemian Natural Shell Pendant Necklace
Price: £6.59
AmazonAmazon Prime
We love a turquoise moment - this piece is ideal for festival season.

CYWQ Women's Bohemian Natural Shell Pendant Necklace
Slide 1 of 1
Price: £6.59
AmazonAmazon Prime
7. Etsy Multi-Layerered Summer Necklace

Etsy Multi-layer Summer Necklace

This multi-layer necklace takes all the effort out of your next beach look. We love it.

Etsy Multi-layer Summer Necklace
8. H+M Short Beaded Shell Necklace

H+M Short Beaded Shell Necklace

For something a little different, we love this H&M beaded necklace with shell pendant.

H+M Short Beaded Shell Necklace
9. kuou 2 Pcs Shell Necklace And Bracelet

kuou 2 Pcs Shell Necklace And Bracelet
Price: £5.99
AmazonAmazon Prime
Looking for a necklace and bracelet or anklet combo? This simple option from Amazon fits the bill.

kuou 2 Pcs Shell Necklace And Bracelet
Price: £5.99
AmazonAmazon Prime
10. Etsy Colourful Beads Shellfish Chain Choker

Etsy Colourful Beads Shellfish Chain Choker

Another colourful choice, this bead and shell necklace can be worn doubled up or as a longer chain.

Etsy Colourful Beads Shellfish Chain Choker
What's the history of shell necklaces?

The two most recognisable shell necklaces are usually made from puka shells or cowrie shells. Puka shells can be found on beaches in Hawaii, and are the beach-worn shells of cone snails. Puka is the Hawaiian word for 'hole' and due to the shell's naturally occurring hole in the middle, they could be easily strung together to create jewellery.

Cowrie shells have long held significance in traditional African culture, symbolising wealth and power, as well as fertility, prosperity and luck. Melissa Simon-Hartman, a London artist and costume designer whose clients include Beyoncè, Little Mix and Doja Cat, discusses the history of the cowrie shell in a post on her website, as well as the cowrie shell's appeal in modern-day fashion. It's well worth a read if you want to find out more about their origins.

Shell necklaces grew in popularity in mainstream fashion during the 1960s and '70s, sold on beaches as necklaces, anklets and bracelets. Nowadays, you can find them at any beach resort or marketplace, but true puka and cowrie jewellery is less common; you'll often find necklaces will be made from other types of shells or plastic instead.

Main image credit: @mollygracemarsh/ITV

