  1. Home|
  2. Shopping|
  3. Fashion

12 cherry red pieces to brighten up your winter wardrobe

It's officially the colour of the season.

cherry red
by Isabel Bramley |
Published
1
scarf
<br>Topshop Sophie spiral fur scarf in red
2
accesorize
Accesorize Velvet Bow Hair Clip
3
adidas spezial
Adidas Handball Spezial Shoes
4
xxx
Free People Movement Quilted Carryall
5
xx
&amp; Other Stories Relaxed Fit Knitted Jumper
6
dd
Rimmel 60 Seconds Super Shine Nail Polish Queen Of Tarts
7
boux
Boux lounge oversized joggers - Red Mix
8
sss
PLT Cherry Red Velvet One Shoulder Ruched Detail Bodycon Dress
9
glossier
Glossier Cloud Paint in Spark
10
xx
ASOS A.Kjaerbede Fame square festival sunglasses in burgundy transparent
11
booohoo
Boohoo Distressed Stripe Oversized Jumper
12
xxx
SKIMS Round-neck stretch-cotton jersey T-shirt

The air is definitely colder, the leaves have started their graceful descent and we spend our lunchtimes scrolling through high-street coats. Yep, winter has arrived and we are here for it.

Now, we’re warmly welcoming a new trend which is currently dominating our Pinterest feeds. Drum roll, please… CHERRY RED.

Of course, wearing red is nothing new, but it is officially the colour of the season and we need everything cherry-hued by the bucketload.

Whether you choose a mood-boosting red bag a wine jacket or the ubiquitous Adidas Spezials, the fashion maths is simple - the more pops of red you can muster, the better.

Here are some of our favourite pieces to spice up your wardrobe (and no doubt, have all heads turning in the Starbucks line)

SHOP: the best cherry red pieces to add to cart

1. <br>Topshop Sophie spiral fur scarf in red

scarf

www.asos.com

Description

Nothing says winter like a fur scarf. Bright, bold and designed to elevate your outfit - we love.

scarf

www.asos.com

2. Accesorize Velvet Bow Hair Clip

accesorize
Price: £10

www.accessorize.com

Description

One word: BOWS! For anyone who’s been living under a rock, bows are all the rave at the moment.

accesorize
Price: £10

www.accessorize.com

3. Adidas Handball Spezial Shoes

adidas spezial
Price: £85

www.adidas.co.uk

Description

Yes, yes and YES. Comfortable and stylish, we can always rely on Adidas to provide the goods.

adidas spezial
Price: £85

www.adidas.co.uk

4. Free People Movement Quilted Carryall

xxx
Price: £60

www.freepeople.com

Description

This slouchy bag is perfect for making a statement this winter.

xxx
Price: £60

www.freepeople.com

5. &amp; Other Stories Relaxed Fit Knitted Jumper

xx
Price: £45

www.stories.com

Description

This cherry red knit is perfect for cheering up grey days.

xx
Price: £45

www.stories.com

6. Rimmel 60 Seconds Super Shine Nail Polish Queen Of Tarts

dd
Price: £3.99

www.boots.com

Description

Being on trend doesn’t always mean breaking the bank. This Rimmel shade ‘Queen of Tarts’

dd
Price: £3.99

www.boots.com

7. Boux lounge oversized joggers - Red Mix

boux
Price: £24.50 (WAS £35)

www.bouxavenue.com

Description

Extra cosy joggers which are made for self-care Sundays.

boux
Price: £24.50 (WAS £35)

www.bouxavenue.com

8. PLT Cherry Red Velvet One Shoulder Ruched Detail Bodycon Dress

sss
Price: £29

www.prettylittlething.com

sss
Price: £29

www.prettylittlething.com

9. Glossier Cloud Paint in Spark

glossier
Price: £20

uk.glossier.com

Description

Glossier's best-selling cream blush in Poppy is perfect for nailing the 'Cold girl' make-up trend.

glossier
Price: £20

uk.glossier.com

10. ASOS A.Kjaerbede Fame square festival sunglasses in burgundy transparent

xx
Price: £15 (WAS £30)

www.asos.com

Description

Rain or shine, sunglasses are a trusted accessory to spice up any outfit. This ASOS pair adds the

xx
Price: £15 (WAS £30)

www.asos.com

11. Boohoo Distressed Stripe Oversized Jumper

booohoo
Price: £14.40 (WAS £22)

www.boohoo.com

Description

Channel your inner Mrs Claus with this affordable Boohoo knit.

booohoo
Price: £14.40 (WAS £22)

www.boohoo.com

12. SKIMS Round-neck stretch-cotton jersey T-shirt

xxx
Price: £48

www.selfridges.com

Description

You can't beat SKIM when it comes to seamless basics and we love this cherry update.

xxx
Price: £48

www.selfridges.com

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us