12 cherry red pieces to brighten up your winter wardrobe

The air is definitely colder, the leaves have started their graceful descent and we spend our lunchtimes scrolling through high-street coats. Yep, winter has arrived and we are here for it.
Now, we’re warmly welcoming a new trend which is currently dominating our Pinterest feeds. Drum roll, please… CHERRY RED.
Of course, wearing red is nothing new, but it is officially the colour of the season and we need everything cherry-hued by the bucketload.
Whether you choose a mood-boosting red bag a wine jacket or the ubiquitous Adidas Spezials, the fashion maths is simple - the more pops of red you can muster, the better.
Here are some of our favourite pieces to spice up your wardrobe (and no doubt, have all heads turning in the Starbucks line)
SHOP: the best cherry red pieces to add to cart
Nothing says winter like a fur scarf. Bright, bold and designed to elevate your outfit - we love.
One word: BOWS! For anyone who’s been living under a rock, bows are all the rave at the moment.
Yes, yes and YES. Comfortable and stylish, we can always rely on Adidas to provide the goods.
This slouchy bag is perfect for making a statement this winter.
This cherry red knit is perfect for cheering up grey days.
Being on trend doesn’t always mean breaking the bank. This Rimmel shade ‘Queen of Tarts’
Extra cosy joggers which are made for self-care Sundays.
Glossier's best-selling cream blush in Poppy is perfect for nailing the 'Cold girl' make-up trend.
Rain or shine, sunglasses are a trusted accessory to spice up any outfit. This ASOS pair adds the
Channel your inner Mrs Claus with this affordable Boohoo knit.
You can't beat SKIM when it comes to seamless basics and we love this cherry update.