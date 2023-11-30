12 cherry red pieces to brighten up your winter wardrobe

The air is definitely colder, the leaves have started their graceful descent and we spend our lunchtimes scrolling through high-street coats. Yep, winter has arrived and we are here for it.

Now, we’re warmly welcoming a new trend which is currently dominating our Pinterest feeds. Drum roll, please… CHERRY RED.

Of course, wearing red is nothing new, but it is officially the colour of the season and we need everything cherry-hued by the bucketload.

Whether you choose a mood-boosting red bag a wine jacket or the ubiquitous Adidas Spezials, the fashion maths is simple - the more pops of red you can muster, the better.

Here are some of our favourite pieces to spice up your wardrobe (and no doubt, have all heads turning in the Starbucks line)