Cyber Monday 2022: Here are all the best deals on the internet

What is Cyber Monday? Do you really need to know about yet another discount shopping day? YES, YES YOU DO. Cyber Monday 2022 is about to hit you with some major sales, perfect for last-minute present shopping.

If Black Friday wasn't enough, Cyber Monday is the perfect time to get your Christmas shopping done (if you haven't already - but who's that organised really?!)

Most online retailers will be continuing their sales and releasing new deals today. Hurry -many of these deals end at midnight tonight.

The best Cyber Monday 2022 deals

We'll be listing all the best Cyber Monday deals right here for you, but for now, we recommend the first place you check out to be either Amazon's Cyber Monday page or eBay's Cyber Monday page. This is where you will find the biggest discounts. Our other picks are below, so make sure to check them out too. Remember, these deals will be gone by midnight, so get 'em while you can folks.

What is Cyber Monday?

It's basically the UK's 24-hour online shopping bonanza.

Cyber Monday is exclusively online, so you can literally shop all the best deals while enjoying a nice breakfast in bed. Or on your lunch break at work. Or on your phone out and about.

Isn't the modern world wonderful?

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

It's always the Monday after Black Friday, which is always the Friday after Thanksgiving. This year it's on 28 November 2022.