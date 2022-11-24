  1. Home
  2. Shopping
  3. Fashion

Cyber Monday 2022: Here are all the best deals on the internet

Bag a bargain 🛍️

cyber monday items on purple background
by Sophie Knight |
Posted

What is Cyber Monday? Do you really need to know about yet another discount shopping day? YES, YES YOU DO. Cyber Monday 2022 is about to hit you with some major sales, perfect for last-minute present shopping.

If Black Friday wasn't enough, Cyber Monday is the perfect time to get your Christmas shopping done (if you haven't already - but who's that organised really?!)

Most online retailers will be continuing their sales and releasing new deals today. Hurry -many of these deals end at midnight tonight.

The best Cyber Monday 2022 deals

We'll be listing all the best Cyber Monday deals right here for you, but for now, we recommend the first place you check out to be either Amazon's Cyber Monday page or eBay's Cyber Monday page. This is where you will find the biggest discounts. Our other picks are below, so make sure to check them out too. Remember, these deals will be gone by midnight, so get 'em while you can folks.

ASOS Cyber Monday sale

Pretty Little Thing Cyber Monday sale

Boots Cyber Monday sale

Pour Moi Cyber Monday sale

Forever Unique Cyber Monday sale

The best Cyber Monday deals to snatch right now

1. Oral-B Pro 3 2x Electric Toothbrushes with Smart Pressure Sensor

Oral-B Pro 3 2x Electric Toothbrushes with Smart Pressure Sensor
Amazon

View offer

Black Friday should be renamed to "get-cheap-electronic-toothbrushes-Friday". High-tech toothbrushes are usually expensive, so November is always the time to upgrade.

2. MELEDEN Air Purifier for Home with Filters

MELEDEN Air Purifier for Home with Filters
Amazon

View offer

With all the wintery germs in the air, and the heating creating moist air around the house, now is the time to grab this MELEDEN air purifier, currently 39% off on Amazon.

3. REFURBISHED Vax OnePWR Blade 3 Pet Cordless Vacuum Cleaner 0.6L 18V CLSV-B3KPRB

REFURBISHED Vax OnePWR Blade 3 Pet Cordless Vacuum Cleaner 0.6L 18V CLSV-B3KPRB

View offer

We are obsessed with this deal. 79% off (yes you heard that right) this incredible refurbished Vax Blade 3 Vacuum Cleaner, with a 4.6-star overall rating.

4. Next Womens Coat 12 Brown Blend - Cotton, Polyester, Linen

Next Womens Coat 12 Brown Blend - Cotton, Polyester, Linen

View offer

eBay's pre-loved fashion ambassador Tasha Ghouri is popularising reusing and recycling clothing, and we love her for it. Trench coats are all the rage at the mo, so grab this Next number for 25% off.

5. Bolongaro Trevor Cropped Leather Worker Jacket in Green

Bolongaro Trevor Cropped Leather Worker Jacket in Green

View offer

As well as getting this gorgeous green jacket for 83% off, you can get an extra 15% off with the code TAKE15 at checkout.

6. Converse Run Star Hike Hi Trainers in Slate Lilac

Converse Run Star Hike Hi Trainers in Slate Lilac

View offer

Yes, these quirky Converse shoes have gone viral, and yes, they are discounted in a bunch of different colours, including lilac, berry, white, and more.

7. Chocolate Contrast Binding Cut Out Knit Midi Dress

Chocolate Contrast Binding Cut Out Knit Midi Dress

View offer

We love this dress because it's perfect for summer and winter, and perfect for a day-trip or a night on the town.

8. Natural Athletics Club Print T Shirt

Natural Athletics Club Print T Shirt

View offer

One can never have too many graphic tees.

9. MAC 5-Piece FULL SIZE Limited Edition Makeup Star Gift Set

MAC 5-Piece FULL SIZE Limited Edition Makeup Star Gift Set

View offer

An exclusive deal for Boots, save £60 and treat yourself or a loved one to some MAC goodies- all full-sized products.

10. Philips Lumea Prestige IPL Hair Removal Device

Philips Lumea Prestige IPL Hair Removal Device

View offer

Shaving and waxing is soooo last year. Enjoy six months of hair-free skin with this Philips Hair Removal Device.

11. Luxe Woven Twill Pyjama Set

Luxe Woven Twill Pyjama Set - Navy/Orange Floral

View offer

Getting yourself some spanking new PJs is guaranteed to make anyone squeal with joy. Choose from five different colours, all on sale.

12. Reflection Side Support Bra

Reflection Side Support Bra

View offer

With band options from 32 to 40 and cup sizes from D to J, this is a bra that will truly support the twins.

What is Cyber Monday?

It's basically the UK's 24-hour online shopping bonanza.

Cyber Monday is exclusively online, so you can literally shop all the best deals while enjoying a nice breakfast in bed. Or on your lunch break at work. Or on your phone out and about.

Isn't the modern world wonderful?

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

It's always the Monday after Black Friday, which is always the Friday after Thanksgiving. This year it's on 28 November 2022.

It's the day that shoppers are encouraged to head online to grab savings after the madness of Black Friday. Loads of retailers have got on board, so you can get everything from beauty products to kitchen appliances, fitness gear and tech must-haves.

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us

© 1962-2022 Bauer Media Group

Bauer Media Group consists of: Bauer Consumer Media Ltd, Company number: 01176085, Bauer Radio Ltd, Company Number: 1394141

Registered Office: Media House, Peterborough Business Park, Lynch Wood, Peterborough, PE2 6EA H Bauer Publishing,Company Number: LP003328

Registered Office: Academic House, 24-28 Oval Road, London, NW1 7DT. All registered in England and Wales. VAT no 918 5617 01

H Bauer Publishing are authorised and regulated for credit broking by the FCA (Ref No. 845898)

Now playing
Play
Listen Live
Heat Radio's Hitlist