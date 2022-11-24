Cyber Monday 2022: Here are all the best deals on the internet

What is Cyber Monday? Do you really need to know about yet another discount shopping day? YES, YES YOU DO. Cyber Monday 2022 is about to hit you with some major sales, perfect for last-minute present shopping.
If Black Friday wasn't enough, Cyber Monday is the perfect time to get your Christmas shopping done (if you haven't already - but who's that organised really?!)
Most online retailers will be continuing their sales and releasing new deals today. Hurry -many of these deals end at midnight tonight.
The best Cyber Monday 2022 deals
We'll be listing all the best Cyber Monday deals right here for you, but for now, we recommend the first place you check out to be either Amazon's Cyber Monday page or eBay's Cyber Monday page. This is where you will find the biggest discounts. Our other picks are below, so make sure to check them out too. Remember, these deals will be gone by midnight, so get 'em while you can folks.
The best Cyber Monday deals to snatch right now
1. Oral-B Pro 3 2x Electric Toothbrushes with Smart Pressure Sensor
Black Friday should be renamed to "get-cheap-electronic-toothbrushes-Friday". High-tech toothbrushes are usually expensive, so November is always the time to upgrade.
2. MELEDEN Air Purifier for Home with Filters
With all the wintery germs in the air, and the heating creating moist air around the house, now is the time to grab this MELEDEN air purifier, currently 39% off on Amazon.
3. REFURBISHED Vax OnePWR Blade 3 Pet Cordless Vacuum Cleaner 0.6L 18V CLSV-B3KPRB
We are obsessed with this deal. 79% off (yes you heard that right) this incredible refurbished Vax Blade 3 Vacuum Cleaner, with a 4.6-star overall rating.
4. Next Womens Coat 12 Brown Blend - Cotton, Polyester, Linen
eBay's pre-loved fashion ambassador Tasha Ghouri is popularising reusing and recycling clothing, and we love her for it. Trench coats are all the rage at the mo, so grab this Next number for 25% off.
5. Bolongaro Trevor Cropped Leather Worker Jacket in Green
As well as getting this gorgeous green jacket for 83% off, you can get an extra 15% off with the code TAKE15 at checkout.
6. Converse Run Star Hike Hi Trainers in Slate Lilac
Yes, these quirky Converse shoes have gone viral, and yes, they are discounted in a bunch of different colours, including lilac, berry, white, and more.
7. Chocolate Contrast Binding Cut Out Knit Midi Dress
We love this dress because it's perfect for summer and winter, and perfect for a day-trip or a night on the town.
8. Natural Athletics Club Print T Shirt
One can never have too many graphic tees.
9. MAC 5-Piece FULL SIZE Limited Edition Makeup Star Gift Set
An exclusive deal for Boots, save £60 and treat yourself or a loved one to some MAC goodies- all full-sized products.
10. Philips Lumea Prestige IPL Hair Removal Device
Shaving and waxing is soooo last year. Enjoy six months of hair-free skin with this Philips Hair Removal Device.
11. Luxe Woven Twill Pyjama Set
Getting yourself some spanking new PJs is guaranteed to make anyone squeal with joy. Choose from five different colours, all on sale.
12. Reflection Side Support Bra
With band options from 32 to 40 and cup sizes from D to J, this is a bra that will truly support the twins.
What is Cyber Monday?
It's basically the UK's 24-hour online shopping bonanza.
Cyber Monday is exclusively online, so you can literally shop all the best deals while enjoying a nice breakfast in bed. Or on your lunch break at work. Or on your phone out and about.
Isn't the modern world wonderful?
When is Cyber Monday 2022?
It's always the Monday after Black Friday, which is always the Friday after Thanksgiving. This year it's on 28 November 2022.
It's the day that shoppers are encouraged to head online to grab savings after the madness of Black Friday. Loads of retailers have got on board, so you can get everything from beauty products to kitchen appliances, fitness gear and tech must-haves.