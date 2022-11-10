You can now buy a dupe of Princess Diana’s revenge dress for just £30

Even though most of her style and outfits were iconic, there's one particular Princess Diana dress that everybody is very much aware of.

Of course, it's the legendary 'revenge dress' that we saw her don in 1994. Jaw-dropping.

We all know that dress from almost 30 years ago and now, you can actually snap a very similar dupe to the original dress for your own revenge on your ex on PrettyLittleThing. It's the Black Velvet V Bar Bardot Drape Ruched Midi Dress (£30) and it even has the draping ruched detail of the original.

The fashion brand has even gone as far as to create a whole new 'revenge dress' edit. Erm, can we buy it all now, pls? There's a whole lot of low-cut black LBDs, mesh, velvet and everything in between. Exes are going to have to watch out for this one.

If you want to shop * the * Diana dress, we would recommend snapping it up very fast. With the new series of The Crown having just dropped and Elizabeth Debicki playing Diana with the 'revenge dress' on, we reckon it will be very, very popular. A whole mass of fashion shops have been jumping on the revenge dress look, from PLT to boohoo and Club L London, you can have your pick.

Looking to have you're own revenge dress? Whether you're wanting to make your ex very jealous, or just looking to wow in a hot LBD, here's where you can get all the Princess Diana 'revenge dress' dupes.

SHOP: Princess Diana's 'revenge dress' dupes available right now