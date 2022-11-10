  1. Home
You can now buy a dupe of Princess Diana’s revenge dress for just £30

Perfect for Christmas parties 💅

Princess Diana Revenge Dress - heatworld
by Caitlin Casey |
Posted

Even though most of her style and outfits were iconic, there's one particular Princess Diana dress that everybody is very much aware of.

Of course, it's the legendary 'revenge dress' that we saw her don in 1994. Jaw-dropping.

We all know that dress from almost 30 years ago and now, you can actually snap a very similar dupe to the original dress for your own revenge on your ex on PrettyLittleThing. It's the Black Velvet V Bar Bardot Drape Ruched Midi Dress (£30) and it even has the draping ruched detail of the original.

The fashion brand has even gone as far as to create a whole new 'revenge dress' edit. Erm, can we buy it all now, pls? There's a whole lot of low-cut black LBDs, mesh, velvet and everything in between. Exes are going to have to watch out for this one.

©Getty Images

If you want to shop *the* Diana dress, we would recommend snapping it up very fast. With the new series of The Crown having just dropped and Elizabeth Debicki playing Diana with the 'revenge dress' on, we reckon it will be very, very popular. A whole mass of fashion shops have been jumping on the revenge dress look, from PLT to boohoo and Club L London, you can have your pick.

Looking to have you're own revenge dress? Whether you're wanting to make your ex very jealous, or just looking to wow in a hot LBD, here's where you can get all the Princess Diana 'revenge dress' dupes.

SHOP: Princess Diana's 'revenge dress' dupes available right now

Gallery

The best Princess Diana revenge dresses to shop

PrettyLittleThing Black Velvet V Bar Bardot Drape Ruched Midi Dress
1 of 5
CREDIT: PLT

PLT has nailed it with this dupe, including the Bardot neckline and drape-ruched detailing. Figure-hugging, you'll make a statement in this.

Revenge Black Sweetheart Neckline Asymmetric Drape Mini Dress
2 of 5
CREDIT: Club L London

Next up is Club L London with a £45 choice of the revenge dress (and they've subtly named the dress 'revenge' too…). The ultimate LBD.

boohoo Sweetheart Off Shoulder Bodycon Midi Dress
3 of 5
CREDIT: boohoo

boohoo has a similar choice for as low as £18 on its website. This one has all the classic features but no hanging waist feature.

PrettyLittleThing Black V Bar Ruched Sleeveless Bodycon Dress
4 of 5
CREDIT: PLT

PLT has a second option for a little bit less in this ruched sleeveless bodycon dress - it doesn't have the hanging feature from the waist, but it's still pretty fab.

boohoo Off The Shoulder Scuba Wrap Midi Dress
5 of 5
CREDIT: boohoo

For just £15, you can get a midi wrap dress which is giving total Princess Diana vibes. We love to see it.

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us

