Diane from The Traitors’ most ICONIC outfits so far (and where to shop them)

She's 100% faithful to a floral print shirt

by Aimee Jakes |
Updated
1
REISS Celia Tailored Fit Wool Blend Single Breasted Suit Blazer
2
boohoo
Boohoo Basic Woven Turn Cuff Relaxed Fit Blazer
3
Hawes &amp; Curtis Cream &amp; Orange Floral Fitted Cotton Stretch Shirt
4
Regatta Women's Marizion Baffled Gilet in Navy Sea
5
Boden Relaxed Cotton-Poplin Shirt
6
Mint Velvet Jenna Floral Print Shirt
7
SOSANDAR Pink Animal Print Pocket Detail Shirt

With a sharp bob and an even sharper eye for spotting traitors, Diane Logan, a retired teacher from Lancashire has fast become the indisputable icon of The Traitors season 2.

Diane has utilised her former teaching skills (corr, imagine Parent's Evening!!) to hold her fellow contestants accountable and can sniff out wrong 'uns better than the FBI. She even guessed Anthony was a traitor down to events that happened BEFORE the traitors were even picked. The people's champ.

Don't even get us started on the way she delivered the infamous line, 'But Ross is!' to the camera without breaking eye contact, making it a TV moment worthy of a BAFTA. Make our words.

Sleuthing and Anna Wintour bob aside, Diane has also been hailed online for her incredible outfits which gives the phrase 'business casual' a whole new lease of life. When she waltzed into breakfast rocking an orange blazer and floral shirt ready to seize the day, the whole nation was in awe.

Diane takes the whole traitor's malarky VERY SERIOUSLY. And a floral shirt.

To celebrate the legend that is Diane Logan, here is a look at her most iconic moments from the BBC1 show so far. If you fancy channelling your inner Di (go on!) we've found where to recreate her look from the high street.

Diane's orange blazer and floral shirt

Diane gave us a masterclass in mood-boosting office attire by pairing a Satsuma-hued blazer and a coordinating floral shirt. It shows her fellow contestants that she takes things seriously but also will get down and dirty during a bridge-hopping challenge carrying fistfuls of golden nuggets. The look of the season so far, if we do say so ourselves.

1.

REISS Celia Tailored Fit Wool Blend Single Breasted Suit Blazer

Price: £108 (WAS £268)

www.reiss.com

2.

Boohoo Basic Woven Turn Cuff Relaxed Fit Blazer

Price: £20 (WAS £25)

www.boohoo.com

3.

Hawes & Curtis Cream & Orange Floral Fitted Cotton Stretch Shirt

Price: £20 (WAS £45)

www.hawesandcurtis.co.uk

Diane's very practical gilet

Diane loves a shirt and tbh, SHE IS ON TELEVISION. It's very proper. The retired teacher expertly added a blue quilted gilet because the castle does look very cold and she needs her arms free for finger-pointing.

4.

Regatta Women's Marizion Baffled Gilet in Navy Sea

Price: £27.95 (WAS £70)

www.regatta.com

5.

Boden Relaxed Cotton-Poplin Shirt

Price: £33 (WAS £55)

www.boden.co.uk

Diane's 'I mean business' floral shirt

If there is a trend that Diane is making a case for in 2024, it's the floral shirt. Sadly, hers is from Mint Velvet and is completely sold out, but there are a few sizes available on Brand Alley if you need your Diane fix.

6.

Mint Velvet Jenna Floral Print Shirt

Price: £39 (WAS £79)

www.brandalley.co.uk

Diane's cheerful pink shirt

Diane arrived on day one looking like butter wouldn't melt by wearing a pink animal print shirt and just the right amount of decolletage on show. She's an icon, she's a legend and she is the moment.

7.

SOSANDAR Pink Animal Print Pocket Detail Shirt

Price: £49

www.sosandar.com

