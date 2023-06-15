Disco cowgirl is trending! Here’s how to ace the trend for under £50

When cowboy boots came into fashion last year, we didn't think we'd be seeing a year-long attachment to those country shoes. Alas, here we are a year later and now, the cowboy attachment has had an even BIGGER upgrade - it's disco cowgirl season, bby.

It feels like we should thank Beyonce and Harry Styles for these looks, with fans turning up to shows wearing glitzy cowboy hats, daisy dukes and sequins EVERYWHERE. Maybe it's choosing a new festival outfit that's got the confidence in everyone, or just the excuse to look completely extra and get away with it. Expect to see lots and lots of cowboy hats through the festi season and into summer.

©@sophiehabboo on Instagram

The trend isn't just locked in at festivals though, with lots (and lots) of hen parties getting in on the country action. Sophie Habboo took her gal pals to Paris in a dreamy limo dressed up to the nines in glitzy cowboy hats and boots. So chic.

You just need to turn your head towards TikTok to see the influx of disco cowgirls on the loose. It's giving camp and we're completely obsessed with it.

When it comes to nailing the look, there are a few easy steps you should follow. 1: Make sure you have your staples - cowboy hat and matching boots. 2: Wear something bold on your top and bottoms (we're going disco after all, aren't we?). 3: Glitter. Lots and lots of glitter.

©@georgiamay on Instagram

So, whether you're stocking up for a hen party, dressing up for a festival or just want to throw a disco cowboy-themed party, we've got you covered. If you're not even sure where to begin with this summer's most over-the-top trend, we've got the perfect options that will make you feel like you were made to be riding horseback.

Get ready to yeeeeeehaw the night away...

SHOP: The best disco cowgirl outfits to shop

1. PrettyLittleThing White Diamante Tassel Cowboy Hat

2. Cider Diamond Tassels Ripped Denim Shorts

3. I Saw It First Diamante Tassel Detail Crop Denim Jacket

4. PrettyLittleThing Silver Metallic Western Pointed Wedge Heeled Knee Boots

5. boohoo Pink Sequin Western Cowboy Hat

6. Glamorous knee western boots in pink metallic

7. PrettyLittleThing Brown Cow Print Buckle Trim Mini Beach Skirt

8. Public Desire The Fox Metallic Silver Croc Studded Saddle Shoulder Bag

9. Miss Pap Diamante Fringed Mini Skirt

10. Petit Moments western charm earrings in gold

11. PrettyLittleThing Cream Woven Lace Up Detail Plunge Sleeveless Top

12. PrettyLittleThing Silver Croc Cowboy Suspender Costume Set