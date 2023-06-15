  1. Home
Disco cowgirl is trending! Here’s how to ace the trend for under £50

Ride 'em, cowgirl 🤠

by Caitlin Casey
PrettyLittleThing White Diamante Tassel Cowboy Hat
Cider Diamond Tassels Ripped Denim Shorts
I Saw It First Diamante Tassel Detail Crop Denim Jacket
PrettyLittleThing Silver Metallic Western Pointed Wedge Heeled Knee Boots
boohoo Pink Sequin Western Cowboy Hat
Glamorous knee western boots in pink metallic
PrettyLittleThing Brown Cow Print Buckle Trim Mini Beach Skirt
Public Desire The Fox Metallic Silver Croc Studded Saddle Shoulder Bag
Miss Pap Diamante Fringed Mini Skirt
Petit Moments western charm earrings in gold
PrettyLittleThing Cream Woven Lace Up Detail Plunge Sleeveless Top
PrettyLittleThing Silver Croc Cowboy Suspender Costume Set
Ego Asymmetric Top And Mini Skirt Co-Ord Set In Silver Metallic
When cowboy boots came into fashion last year, we didn't think we'd be seeing a year-long attachment to those country shoes. Alas, here we are a year later and now, the cowboy attachment has had an even BIGGER upgrade - it's disco cowgirl season, bby.

It feels like we should thank Beyonce and Harry Styles for these looks, with fans turning up to shows wearing glitzy cowboy hats, daisy dukes and sequins EVERYWHERE. Maybe it's choosing a new festival outfit that's got the confidence in everyone, or just the excuse to look completely extra and get away with it. Expect to see lots and lots of cowboy hats through the festi season and into summer.

Sophie Habboo wears cowgirl disco to her hen party
The trend isn't just locked in at festivals though, with lots (and lots) of hen parties getting in on the country action. Sophie Habboo took her gal pals to Paris in a dreamy limo dressed up to the nines in glitzy cowboy hats and boots. So chic.

You just need to turn your head towards TikTok to see the influx of disco cowgirls on the loose. It's giving camp and we're completely obsessed with it.

When it comes to nailing the look, there are a few easy steps you should follow. 1: Make sure you have your staples - cowboy hat and matching boots. 2: Wear something bold on your top and bottoms (we're going disco after all, aren't we?). 3: Glitter. Lots and lots of glitter.

@georgiamay on Instagram
So, whether you're stocking up for a hen party, dressing up for a festival or just want to throw a disco cowboy-themed party, we've got you covered. If you're not even sure where to begin with this summer's most over-the-top trend, we've got the perfect options that will make you feel like you were made to be riding horseback.

Get ready to yeeeeeehaw the night away...

SHOP: The best disco cowgirl outfits to shop

1. PrettyLittleThing White Diamante Tassel Cowboy Hat

First things first, you're going to need a *very* glitzy cowboy hat - just like this one from PrettyLittleThing.

2. Cider Diamond Tassels Ripped Denim Shorts

The ultimate cowboy essential: a pair of denim ripped shorts. With some extra tassels with diamantes, you'll be shining all night long.

3. I Saw It First Diamante Tassel Detail Crop Denim Jacket

Get a matching denim jacket to complete the look - also available in black.

4. PrettyLittleThing Silver Metallic Western Pointed Wedge Heeled Knee Boots

You can't finish the outfit without some adventurous cowboy boots to tie it all up in a bow. Look at these beauties.

5. boohoo Pink Sequin Western Cowboy Hat

Keep it pretty in pink with this cowboy hat from boohoo - because, it is a disco after all.

6. Glamorous knee western boots in pink metallic

What goes with a pink cowboy hat? Pink metallic cowboy boots, duh.

7. PrettyLittleThing Brown Cow Print Buckle Trim Mini Beach Skirt

Go ultra country in a cow-print two-piece that will make you want to dance the night away and into the morning.

8. Public Desire The Fox Metallic Silver Croc Studded Saddle Shoulder Bag

Grab a saddle bag to feel like a real cowboy. This one's got a metallic fabric for extra disco vibes.

9. Miss Pap Diamante Fringed Mini Skirt

It doesn't have to be so over-the-top to get your disco on. This diamante fringed mini skirt from

10. Petit Moments western charm earrings in gold

If you want to get involved in the theme but don't want to go totally crazy, these cute little earrings will do the trick.

11. PrettyLittleThing Cream Woven Lace Up Detail Plunge Sleeveless Top

Go western with this tie-up plunge top. It's available in loads of colours so will match your outfit perfectly.

12. PrettyLittleThing Silver Croc Cowboy Suspender Costume Set

If you really want to go all-out and take the disco cowboy theme seriously, this PLT silver croc

13. Ego Asymmetric Top And Mini Skirt Co-Ord Set In Silver Metallic

This outfit will take you from the club to a festival in no time, with both top and mini skirt included in the set.

