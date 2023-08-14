How to create the ultimate Insta-worthy pink picnic to impress all your pals

Newsflash: picnics are a-go again. Sure, eating outside has been a little tricky recently thanks to a few 'external factors' (read: it won't stop raining!!) but we're pleased to report that August is looking a whole lot cheerier.

To make up for lost time (and to finally celebrate National Girlfriends Day) we are advocating that everyone gathers up their girl gang and throws the ultimate pink picnic party. It's time to go big, bold and scrumptious with a spread so good, it will no doubt impress all your pals.

We're talking gingham midi dresses that twin with your chosen picnic blanket! Little sandwiches! A bottle or two of Echo Falls Fruit Infusions! The picnic possibilities are endless. However, as our sunshine days are numbered, it's very important to have a plan. Even if said plan is a screenshot of this very article.

So, for a picnic so hot fire flames it's worth its own picture dump on Instagram, we've rounded up our favourite tips to help you on your way. Because eating alfresco with the people who write your Hinge bio is one of life's greatest pleasures.

1) Check the weather forecast

First things first: IS IT GOING TO RAIN? There is no point going to all the trouble of little sandwiches and joy-inducing picnic blankets if a heavy downpour is imminent. Be a grown-up and check the weather app. Planning may feel unsexy, but we promise, no one wants to spend their Saturday afternoon eating soggy bread.

2) Embrace the pink

From the Barbie Movie to everyone making it their life mission to secure get Eras Tour tickets, feminine energy is thriving in 2023, meaning there is no better time to go full-throttle pink. From picnic blankets and cushions to paper plates and prosecco glasses - everything looks better in a washed-out magenta. EVERYTHING. Plus, we bet all your mates already own plenty of pink things they can bring along.

3) Decide on the menu

Throwing a picnic is a great chance to wow your besties with all the tips you've picked up over years of Masterchef and Bake Off. However, if the thought of making chips, dips and sandwiches for six people fills you with dread (oh, same!) you can always ask everyone to bring at least one plate of food with them.

We recommend adopting a 'girl dinner' approach where all foods are welcomed and more is more. Great food ideas include beetroot pasta salads, pink sandwiches (food colouring mixed with cream cheese is your BFF, here), dips and crunchy crudités, chopped-up strawberries, yummy puds and at least 28302 bags of posh crisps. Food that's super easy to transport is also an important factor, as no one wants to drop their painstakingly made cheesecake on the no.87 bus.

Finally, remember to ask for everyone's dietary requirements, which nowadays is non-negotiable. Especially because half of your friends are now gluten intolerant, vegan or 'sworn off all dairy except for gooey camembert'.

4) Dress to impress

Picnic dressing is harder than it looks. You want something you feel good in (for photo ops), something you can sit comfortably in (and eat 14 cheese and coleslaw sandwiches) and something with layers (because even the weather app can't be trusted these days.)

For this epic picnic, we recommend wearing as much pink as you can muster to match the #aesthetic. Whether that's a cute pink midi dress in gingham, florals or linen or opting for your favourite denim cut-offs paired with a slouchy salmon-hued shirt, more is definitely more, hun.

5) Echo Falls

No girly pink picnic is complete without some Echo Falls wine, it's the rules. Whether you love fruity Summer Berries, a zesty Strawberry & Lime or something proper boujee, like the new Summer Garden, the iconic wine brand has plenty of options for everyone. Stock up on your favourite bottles from your local supermarket en route to your chosen picnic spot or you can Deliveroo them right to your picnic party. Job's a good'un'…