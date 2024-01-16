Kate Moss’ most ICONIC outfits ever (and how to recreate them from the high-street)

With chiselled cheekbones, as many eras as a Taylor Swift concert and a no-fuss approach to dressing up, Kate Moss truly is the most iconic supermodel of our time.

The Croydon-born model was adored for bringing the boho aesthetic to the masses, as well as giving the world a masterclass in every style from grunge to girly to just-got-out-of-bed rock chic. Over the years, Kate has fully #influenced us to buy spray-on-skinnies, an indie sleaze waistcoat and that yellow dress from her sought-after Topshop collection. The best bit? She revolutionised the beauty and fashion industry whilst remaining iconically unbothered. This secret sauce should be studied in universities across the nation.

Let's face it, Kate Moss is a full-blown legend and now she's turning 50, it's never been a better time to look back at all of her spectacular outfits over the years. From her downright RAUNCHY, party slip dress to her hella understated Glasto outfits, here's a look back at all of Kate Moss' sartorial corkers. Be prepared to fall in love with Miss Moss all over again. Don't say we didn't warn you...

Kate Moss' most iconic outfits:

Kate Moss on the runway in New York in 1993

We are living and breathing for this incredible grey blazer co-ord which is bloody good.

Kate Moss at Calvin Klein Boutique Personal Appearance in 1995

Timeless, chic and SO cool, Kate Moss gives a lesson in understated with a black ribbed top and white mini skirt. Ballet pumps are doing the rounds once more and we love how K Moss has styled them here. Chef's kiss.

Kate Moss with Naomi Campbell at a model agency party in 1993

Only Kate Moss could turn up to a party wearing a floor-length, see-through slinky slip and make it a fashion power move. If you want to recreate her look (we believe in you!) check out some similar slips below.

Kate Moss at the Versace runway show circa the 1990s in Milan, Italy

Proof that Kate Moss looked like she was carved from angels in her twenties. We love this black corset and mini skirt combo which is indisputably sexy and we could totally see ourselves wearing today.

Kate Moss at Los Angeles International Airport in 1994

A simple tank top and jeans look just as cool today as they did twenty years ago. K Moss has styled the chic ensemble with a roomy leopard print shoulder bag and black chunky boots. Way cooler than our current airport aesthetic which consists of a lightly stained 'prison' tracksuit and UGGs.

Kate Moss at the National Portrait Gallery in 2002

With a mammoth faux fur coat and teeny sequin clutch, Kate is giving mob wife - which is our entire 2024 aesthetic, since you asked.

Kate Moss at Glastonbury Festival in 2005

The micro shorts paired with her trusty black waistcoat! The practical black wellies! The just-got-out-of-bed hair! Kate Moss owned Glastonbury and this is the proof.

Kate at Paris Fashion Week in 2019

This undone yet chic, tonal ensemble says: 'I am very important! and 'I threw this together in five minutes'. Bravo, Kate.

Kate at the launch of her new wellness brand, Cosmoss in 2022