Kate Moss’ most ICONIC outfits ever (and how to recreate them from the high-street)

As Kate Moss turns 50, let us remind you just how cool she is

Kate Moss outfits
by Aimee Jakes |
Published
1
blazer
Abercrombie Lightweight Suiting Blazer
2
Skirt
Monki Grey Satin Mini Skirt
3
Top
M&amp;S Ribbed Crew Neck Fitted Knitted Top
4
arket
Arket White Mini Jersey Skirt
5
xxx
New Look Black Leather-Look Bow Ballet Pumps
6
zz
Urban Outfitters Light Before Dark Morgan Glass Slip Dress
7
slip
AllSaints Cody Round Neck Maxi Slip Dress
8
xxx
Superdry Satin and Mesh Lace Corset Top
9
george
George @ Asda Entice Black Diamante Strap Corset
10
jeans
River Island Blue High Waisted Stove Pipe Straight Jeans
11
ss
Mango Ribbed Cotton-blend Top
12
xxx
Saint Laurent Leopard Totebag
13
faux fur
Stradivarius Faux Fur Coat
14
plt
PrettyLittleThing Black Corset Dress
15
xxx
Hunter Original Tall Wellington Boots in Black
16
xxx
River Island Black Button Waistcoat
17
xx
The Kooples Leather-trim Mid-rise Stretch-tweed Shorts
18
Blue silk
Lilysilk The Cervina Blouse
19
xxx
Reiss Clara Wide Leg Wool Blend Trousers
20
xx
Chicwish Lost In Flowering Fields Embroidered Mesh Maxi Dress In Black
21
xxx
River Island Black Floral Long Sleeve Midi Dress

With chiselled cheekbones, as many eras as a Taylor Swift concert and a no-fuss approach to dressing up, Kate Moss truly is the most iconic supermodel of our time.

The Croydon-born model was adored for bringing the boho aesthetic to the masses, as well as giving the world a masterclass in every style from grunge to girly to just-got-out-of-bed rock chic. Over the years, Kate has fully #influenced us to buy spray-on-skinnies, an indie sleaze waistcoat and that yellow dress from her sought-after Topshop collection. The best bit? She revolutionised the beauty and fashion industry whilst remaining iconically unbothered. This secret sauce should be studied in universities across the nation.

Let's face it, Kate Moss is a full-blown legend and now she's turning 50, it's never been a better time to look back at all of her spectacular outfits over the years. From her downright RAUNCHY, party slip dress to her hella understated Glasto outfits, here's a look back at all of Kate Moss' sartorial corkers. Be prepared to fall in love with Miss Moss all over again. Don't say we didn't warn you...

Kate Moss' most iconic outfits:

Kate Moss on the runway in New York in 1993

We are living and breathing for this incredible grey blazer co-ord which is bloody good.

1.

Abercrombie Lightweight Suiting Blazer

blazer
2.

Monki Grey Satin Mini Skirt

Skirt
Kate Moss at Calvin Klein Boutique Personal Appearance in 1995

Timeless, chic and SO cool, Kate Moss gives a lesson in understated with a black ribbed top and white mini skirt. Ballet pumps are doing the rounds once more and we love how K Moss has styled them here. Chef's kiss.

3.

M&S Ribbed Crew Neck Fitted Knitted Top

Top
4.

Arket White Mini Jersey Skirt

arket
5.

New Look Black Leather-Look Bow Ballet Pumps

xxx
Kate Moss with Naomi Campbell at a model agency party in 1993

Only Kate Moss could turn up to a party wearing a floor-length, see-through slinky slip and make it a fashion power move. If you want to recreate her look (we believe in you!) check out some similar slips below.

6.

Urban Outfitters Light Before Dark Morgan Glass Slip Dress

zz
7.

AllSaints Cody Round Neck Maxi Slip Dress

slip
Kate Moss at the Versace runway show circa the 1990s in Milan, Italy

Proof that Kate Moss looked like she was carved from angels in her twenties. We love this black corset and mini skirt combo which is indisputably sexy and we could totally see ourselves wearing today.

8.

Superdry Satin and Mesh Lace Corset Top

xxx
9.

George @ Asda Entice Black Diamante Strap Corset

george
Kate Moss at Los Angeles International Airport in 1994

A simple tank top and jeans look just as cool today as they did twenty years ago. K Moss has styled the chic ensemble with a roomy leopard print shoulder bag and black chunky boots. Way cooler than our current airport aesthetic which consists of a lightly stained 'prison' tracksuit and UGGs.

10.

River Island Blue High Waisted Stove Pipe Straight Jeans

jeans
11.

Mango Ribbed Cotton-blend Top

ss
12.

Saint Laurent Leopard Totebag

xxx
Kate Moss at the National Portrait Gallery&nbsp;in 2002

With a mammoth faux fur coat and teeny sequin clutch, Kate is giving mob wife - which is our entire 2024 aesthetic, since you asked.

13.

Stradivarius Faux Fur Coat

faux fur
14.

PrettyLittleThing Black Corset Dress

plt
Kate Moss at Glastonbury Festival in 2005

The micro shorts paired with her trusty black waistcoat! The practical black wellies! The just-got-out-of-bed hair! Kate Moss owned Glastonbury and this is the proof.

15.

Hunter Original Tall Wellington Boots in Black

xxx
16.

River Island Black Button Waistcoat

xxx
17.

The Kooples Leather-trim Mid-rise Stretch-tweed Shorts

xx
Kate at Paris Fashion Week in 2019

This undone yet chic, tonal ensemble says: 'I am very important! and 'I threw this together in five minutes'. Bravo, Kate.

18.

Lilysilk The Cervina Blouse

Blue silk
19.

Reiss Clara Wide Leg Wool Blend Trousers

xxx
Kate at the launch of her new wellness brand, Cosmoss in 2022

A grown-up twist to her see-through slip dress in the '90s, we are obsessed with this sheer floral midi dress, paired with minimal black accessories.

20.

Chicwish Lost In Flowering Fields Embroidered Mesh Maxi Dress In Black

xx
21.

River Island Black Floral Long Sleeve Midi Dress

xxx
