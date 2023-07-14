Here’s the exact necklace Leah Taylor wore in the Love Island villa

Every season, Love Island influences us to jump onto any and all the latest outfit and accessory trends.

Take Molly Marsh and her shell necklace, for instance, which sent us all into a frenzy and had us wondering where we could get our hands on one.

Now, it's Islander Leah Taylor's turn to inspire us to buy something, and throughout her time in the villa, we spotted her wearing a gorgeous Rose Gold Monica Vinader Necklace (£55). And who can blame her for loving the brand? It has the royal seal of approval from the likes of Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle.

IMAGE CREDIT: ITV PLC

The necklace features lovely dainty beaded detailing, and is the perfect addition to any existing jewellery collection, as it can be either worn on its own or layered up with other necklaces. The rose gold finish is the perfect colour for the summer months, too. There is no reason why you shouldn't treat yourself to this one, we would argue.

We know that being budget-friendly is important too, so if £55 is stretching your pennies, we found some cheap dupes as well.

Happy shopping...

SHOP: Leah's Love Island necklace and dupes

1. Monica Vinader Triple Beaded Choker Necklace View offer Description The exact necklace worn by Islander Leah. We can't get enough of the rose gold finish and beaded ... read more Slide 1 of 1 View offer

2. Dainty Freshwater Pearl Necklace View offer Description How could you say no to this gorgeous dainty pearl necklace on Etsy? It's similar to Leah's but ... read more Slide 1 of 1 View offer

3. ASOS Design Short Pearl Choker View offer Description A cheap and cheerful alternative to a gorgeous necklace. We especially love the fine chain on this ... read more Slide 1 of 1 View offer

4. Bead Chain Choker Necklace View offer Description Though slightly pricier than the others, this necklace from Not On The Highstreet is not one to ... read more Slide 1 of 1 View offer