Maura Higgins’ outfits: where to shop her looks from Love Island USA

Including a boohoo set for £25...

Maura Higgins' outfits - heatworld
by Caitlin Casey |
Whether it's coining fanny flutters in the Love Island villa or hanging out with bestie Molly-Mae Hague, Maura Higgins certainly knows how to hold the limelight. It's no surprise, then, when she's presenting we just simply cannot take our eyes off Maura's outfits from Love Island USA.

Starting her new gig as the American show's newest presenter, she's taken no time to show off the exciting new job that's happening in Bali - and looking very chic as she does it.

maurahiggins on Instagram
©maurahiggins on Instagram

Posting an Instagram announcing the new presenting job, Maura said: 'I'M BACK!!!!!!!!! Bringing you all the behind the scenes gossip live from Fiji for @loveislandusa 💣'

And, celeb friends flocked to the comments to show their support, with bestie Molly-Mae commenting: 'LETS GO GIRL 😭🥹💘!!!!!' and Megan McKenna writing 'Amazing!!!!!!! 👏🏽🌸💖🌻👏🏽'.

Maura's even donned a boohoo crochet two-piece on the shows, which we have total heart-eyes for. Crochet is the trend of the summer after, all.

So, whether you want to snap up her very sexy Bandeau Cutout Dress, or just want the low-down of what she's wearing, here are the exact choices for Maura Higgins' Love Island USA outfits, as well as nifty dupes from the high street.

SHOP: Maura Higgins' Love Island USA looks

1. Maura Higgins' Bandeau Cutout Dress

Maura Higgins' Bandeau Cutout Dress
Price: £16.49

Description

Maura's exact skimpy bandeau maxi dress is the

Maura Higgins' Bandeau Cutout Dress

2. Maura Higgins' Yellow Knit Two-Piece

Maura Higgins' Yellow Knit Two-Piece
Price: £25

www.boohoo.com

Description

Here's a not-so-secret: Maura Higgins' EXACT knit two piece as seen on her Instagram is actually

Maura Higgins' Yellow Knit Two-Piece

3. Maura Higgins' Tie Up Crochet Dress

Maura Higgins' Tie Up Crochet Dress
Price: £35

www.missyempire.com

Description

Looking for Maura's crochet dress with tie-ups at the back? The exact choice is a nice

Maura Higgins' Tie Up Crochet Dress

4. Maura Higgins' Body Print Maxi Dress

Maura Higgins' Body Print Maxi Dress
Price: £18 (was £22)

www.prettylittlething.com

Description

Now, we've been seeing these heat body print dresses everywhere this year, so ssay hello to

Maura Higgins' Body Print Maxi Dress
