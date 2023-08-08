Maura Higgins’ outfits: where to shop her looks from Love Island USA

Whether it's coining fanny flutters in the Love Island villa or hanging out with bestie Molly-Mae Hague, Maura Higgins certainly knows how to hold the limelight. It's no surprise, then, when she's presenting we just simply cannot take our eyes off Maura's outfits from Love Island USA.

Starting her new gig as the American show's newest presenter, she's taken no time to show off the exciting new job that's happening in Bali - and looking very chic as she does it.

©maurahiggins on Instagram

Posting an Instagram announcing the new presenting job, Maura said: 'I'M BACK!!!!!!!!! Bringing you all the behind the scenes gossip live from Fiji for @loveislandusa 💣'

And, celeb friends flocked to the comments to show their support, with bestie Molly-Mae commenting: 'LETS GO GIRL 😭🥹💘!!!!!' and Megan McKenna writing 'Amazing!!!!!!! 👏🏽🌸💖🌻👏🏽'.

Maura's even donned a boohoo crochet two-piece on the shows, which we have total heart-eyes for. Crochet is the trend of the summer after, all.

So, whether you want to snap up her very sexy Bandeau Cutout Dress, or just want the low-down of what she's wearing, here are the exact choices for Maura Higgins' Love Island USA outfits, as well as nifty dupes from the high street.

SHOP: Maura Higgins' Love Island USA looks

