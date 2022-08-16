  1. Home
  2. Shopping
  3. Fashion

OhPolly’s newest collection is a total dupe for SKIMS

Get the Kim K look for less

OhPolly's newest collection is a total dupe for SKIMS
by Emma Hawkins |
Posted

If you spend your evenings scrolling through TikTok, then you’ll know that there’s no better place to find out what’s trending in the fashion world – and right now, it's Kim Kardashian's much-loved shapewear brand SKIMS.

From curve-controlling bodysuits that flatter every shape and size, to contouring maxi dresses that are perfect for summer; we can see why it's so popular. However, with many of the items often out of stock and the most popular pieces retailing between £60 and £85, we've been on the hunt for some budget-friendly swaps on the high street.

Whilst we've spotted some impressive 'dupes' around, Oh Polly's new 'Second Skin' range is a sure way of getting the Kim K look for less. The new collection, which comes in three neutral colourways; tan, ivory and black, includes a unitard, jumpsuit, maxi and mini dresses – each made from figure-enhancing fabric designed to hug your curves.

Whatsmore, items start at just £40. That's half the price of some of the SKIMS originals!

Gallery

SHOP: Oh Polly's new 'Second Skin' collection

Oh Polly Mika Square Neck Unitard in Ivory
1 of 5
CREDIT: Oh Polly

A wardrobe staple everyone needs, this comfy and stylish unitard makes the perfect at-home uniform. To take it from desk to dinner, chuck an oversized blazer over your shoulders and finish off with a pair of strappy heels.

Oh Polly Alida Flared Hem Cut Out Maxi Dress in Tan
2 of 5
CREDIT: Oh Polly

Giving a nod to the 90s, this midriff-showing maxi dress also features a bust flattering scoop neckline and double-layered fabric that hugs your curves.

Oh Polly Mei High Split Halter Neck Maxi Dress in Black
3 of 5
CREDIT: Oh Polly

Looking for the perfect holiday dress? We've got you covered. With a timeless halter neck design and a statement side split, this must-have maxi certainly brings the heat.

Oh Polly Rumi Ruched Long Sleeve Mini Dress in Ivory
4 of 5
CREDIT: Oh Polly

If a mini is more your thing, look no further than this ruched, cut-out design. We're obsessed with the spaghetti straps and 70s-style flared sleeves.

Oh Polly Jamilla Strapless Flared Hem Jumpsuit in Tan
5 of 5
CREDIT: Oh Polly

What's not to love about this strapless, split-hem jumpsuit? Perfect for brunch with the girls, pair with heels and gold jewellery for a day-to-night drinks look.

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us

© 1962-2022 Bauer Media Group

Bauer Media Group consists of: Bauer Consumer Media Ltd, Company number: 01176085, Bauer Radio Ltd, Company Number: 1394141

Registered Office: Media House, Peterborough Business Park, Lynch Wood, Peterborough, PE2 6EA H Bauer Publishing,Company Number: LP003328

Registered Office: Academic House, 24-28 Oval Road, London, NW1 7DT. All registered in England and Wales. VAT no 918 5617 01

H Bauer Publishing are authorised and regulated for credit broking by the FCA (Ref No. 845898)

Now playing
Play
Listen Live
Jordan Lee on heat Radio