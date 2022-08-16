OhPolly’s newest collection is a total dupe for SKIMS

by Emma Hawkins |

If you spend your evenings scrolling through TikTok, then you’ll know that there’s no better place to find out what’s trending in the fashion world – and right now, it's Kim Kardashian's much-loved shapewear brand SKIMS.

From curve-controlling bodysuits that flatter every shape and size, to contouring maxi dresses that are perfect for summer; we can see why it's so popular. However, with many of the items often out of stock and the most popular pieces retailing between £60 and £85, we've been on the hunt for some budget-friendly swaps on the high street.

Whilst we've spotted some impressive 'dupes' around, Oh Polly's new 'Second Skin' range is a sure way of getting the Kim K look for less. The new collection, which comes in three neutral colourways; tan, ivory and black, includes a unitard, jumpsuit, maxi and mini dresses – each made from figure-enhancing fabric designed to hug your curves.

Whatsmore, items start at just £40. That's half the price of some of the SKIMS originals!