OhPolly’s newest collection is a total dupe for SKIMS

If you spend your evenings scrolling through TikTok, then you’ll know that there’s no better place to find out what’s trending in the fashion world – and right now, it's Kim Kardashian's much-loved shapewear brand SKIMS.
From curve-controlling bodysuits that flatter every shape and size, to contouring maxi dresses that are perfect for summer; we can see why it's so popular. However, with many of the items often out of stock and the most popular pieces retailing between £60 and £85, we've been on the hunt for some budget-friendly swaps on the high street.
Whilst we've spotted some impressive 'dupes' around, Oh Polly's new 'Second Skin' range is a sure way of getting the Kim K look for less. The new collection, which comes in three neutral colourways; tan, ivory and black, includes a unitard, jumpsuit, maxi and mini dresses – each made from figure-enhancing fabric designed to hug your curves.
Whatsmore, items start at just £40. That's half the price of some of the SKIMS originals!
SHOP: Oh Polly's new 'Second Skin' collection
A wardrobe staple everyone needs, this comfy and stylish unitard makes the perfect at-home uniform. To take it from desk to dinner, chuck an oversized blazer over your shoulders and finish off with a pair of strappy heels.
Giving a nod to the 90s, this midriff-showing maxi dress also features a bust flattering scoop neckline and double-layered fabric that hugs your curves.
Looking for the perfect holiday dress? We've got you covered. With a timeless halter neck design and a statement side split, this must-have maxi certainly brings the heat.
If a mini is more your thing, look no further than this ruched, cut-out design. We're obsessed with the spaghetti straps and 70s-style flared sleeves.
What's not to love about this strapless, split-hem jumpsuit? Perfect for brunch with the girls, pair with heels and gold jewellery for a day-to-night drinks look.