The Prada Cleo bag is this autumn’s trending accessory, and we’ve found the best dupes to shop now

Another season, another 'It' bag to go with it. As we store away our Prada Raffia Tote (and dupes) we enjoyed all summer, we welcome the autumnal accessory everyone is talking about - the Prada Cleo Bag.

The Prada Cleo Bag is ultimate 90s vibes, with its brushed leather, sleek curved lines, and a thin strap to fling over your shoulder. It's timeless, easy to wear and like all designer bags - will cost you a pretty penny. That is, unless, you opt for an equally stylish (and much less likely to cause you bankruptcy) high street dupe.

From Mango to H&M, the Prada Cleo Bag dupes are plentiful, perfectly emulating the timeless style of the designer bag for less than £30. The beauty of this bag is that you can just as easily wear it to the office, as you can to a dinner date, meaning you'll get a lot of bang for your buck.

So, get your wardrobe ready for the autumn season with our picks of the best Prada Cleo Bag dupes. Shop our top choices below.