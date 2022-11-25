  1. Home
9 brilliant party dresses to shop from the PrettyLittleThing Black Friday sale

Get up to 99% off PLT for Black Friday this party season ✨

by Scott Wells |
We are just about to enter party season in the lead up to Christmas, which means it’s time to get out your best glad rags in preparation. Luckily, if you’re like us and nothing from your wardrobes are taking your fancy, then thankfully PrettyLittleThing is here to save the day with their Black Friday deals with up to 99% off everything.

Every year in November we see brands apply discounts to most of their stock as they embrace the American tradition. This year, PLT have provided the ultimate inspiration for upcoming festivities with their selection of dresses and co-ords that will leave you being the talk of the town for all of the right reasons.

Of course there is special emphasis on the up to 99% but we have hunted through their deals to find some of the best discounts. But act fast because sizes are selling out quickly.

Scroll down to shop the sale now…

Gallery

Shop PrettyLittleThing's best party dress offers

PrettyLittleThing Green Blazer Dress
1 of 9
CREDIT: PrettyLittleThing

PrettyLittleThing purple silk dress
2 of 9
CREDIT: PrettyLittleThing

PrettyLittleThing pink satin midi dress
3 of 9
CREDIT: PrettyLittleThing

PrettyLittleThing Green satin lapel blazer dress
4 of 9
CREDIT: PrettyLittleThing

PrettyLittleThing black bodycon dress
5 of 9
CREDIT: PrettyLittleThing

PrettyLittleThing lilac cut out midi dress
6 of 9
CREDIT: PrettyLittleThing

PrettyLittleThing Green cutout dress
7 of 9
CREDIT: PrettyLittleThing

Green Strappy Underbust Cut Out Dress, Was £22, Now £6

PrettyLittleThing black cutout midi dress
8 of 9
CREDIT: PrettyLittleThing

PrettyLittleThing white cutout shirt dress
9 of 9
CREDIT: PrettyLittleThing

