15 festive-red fits from the high street Monica from Friends would approve of

Shop her look from £12.99 ✨

by Emma Hawkins |
Posted

Rachel Green may have been considered the IT girl of Friends, with her legendary haircut and trendy job – but let’s not sleep on Monica's fashion sense. 20 years on and we’d do anything to raid the character’s wardrobe, especially her festive looks, which for the most part, consisted of jumpers, dresses, and more in her go-to colour: bright red.

Whether she was heading for coffee at Central Perk, partying with pals, or cooking up a feast for Christmas, the star almost always opted for the seasonal shade – and we don't blame her. It really suits her.

Each season, Monica has worn a slew of slip dresses in the colour red, but we're just as obsessed with her festive knitwear. Think turtlenecks and era-appropriate vests, usually paired with boyish denim and classic white trainers.

And it's not just us who are taking style cues from the star. We're seeing bright red pieces popping up all over the high street for Christmas. From show-stopping shoes and party pieces to cosy cardigans, below are our favourites, with prices starting at just £12.99. Happy Shopping.

Shop our favourite festive-red fashion buys below...

& Other Stories Relaxed Fit Knitted Jumper

& Other Stories Relaxed Fit Knitted Jumper

Channel your inner Monica with this classic red knit. So cosy, you'll want to wear it all winter long.

H&M Double-Breasted Blazer Dress

H&M Double-Breasted Blazer Dress

This festive frock comes in three different colours, but the red? It's giving major Christmas Day vibes.

Nasty Gal Satin Closed Toe Double Platform Heels

Nasty Gal Satin Closed Toe Double Platform Heels

Make a statement this season in these towering platforms. For bonus style points, pair with a matching red dress.

River Island Red Sequin Wide Leg Trousers

River Island Red Sequin Wide Leg Trousers

If Monica was going to a Christmas party, we think she'd opt for these stunning red sequin trousers.

Mango Cut-Out Ruched Dress

Mango Cut-Out Ruched Dress

Monica's wardrobe isn't complete without a slip dress. To copy her look, add this Mango number to your basket.

Reserved Jumper With Multicoloured Jewellery Detailing

Reserved Jumper With Multicoloured Jewellery Detailing

When it comes to Christmas jumpers, the more kitsch, the better.

M&S Collection Ribbed Crew Neck Cardigan

M&S Collection Ribbed Crew Neck Cardigan

With a timeless ribbed design and tortoiseshell buttons, this cardigan will work hard in your wardrobe.

New Look Red Crew Neck Twist Front Mini Dress

New Look Red Crew Neck Twist Front Mini Dress

Forget the LBD, it's all about the little red dress this season.

Primark Striped Satin Pyjamas

Primark Striped Satin Pyjamas

Nothing says Christmas like a pair of striped PJs and these are at the top of our wish list.

Orelia Statement Red Crystal Heart Drop Earrings

Orelia Statement Red Crystal Heart Drop Earrings

We're loving Orelia's statement earrings this season, especially this love-heart pair. Adorbs!

Monki Bright Red Faux Leather Mini Skirt

Monki Bright Red Faux Leather Mini Skirt

This leather mini skirt, with its subtle leg split, is the perfect addition to any 90s-inspired wardrobe.

Bluebella Grace Bra

Bluebella Grace Bra

Made of red lace, with delicate embroidery and eyelash trims, this balconette bra is going straight in our basket.

Warehouse Satin Slip Skirt

Warehouse Satin Slip Skirt

Pair this silky slip skirt with your favourite Christmas jumper or sparkly top for a laid-back party look.

H&M Rhinestone-Strap Satin Top

H&M Rhinestone-Strap Satin Top

This cowl-neck top looks like it belongs in Monica's wardrobe. We love the sparkly straps too!

River Island Red Boucle Blazer

River Island Red Boucle Blazer

If you're not into dressing-up, team this blazer with your go-to jeans for a subtle nob to the season.

