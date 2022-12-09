15 festive-red fits from the high street Monica from Friends would approve of

by Emma Hawkins |

Rachel Green may have been considered the IT girl of Friends, with her legendary haircut and trendy job – but let’s not sleep on Monica's fashion sense. 20 years on and we’d do anything to raid the character’s wardrobe, especially her festive looks, which for the most part, consisted of jumpers, dresses, and more in her go-to colour: bright red.

Whether she was heading for coffee at Central Perk, partying with pals, or cooking up a feast for Christmas, the star almost always opted for the seasonal shade – and we don't blame her. It really suits her.

Each season, Monica has worn a slew of slip dresses in the colour red, but we're just as obsessed with her festive knitwear. Think turtlenecks and era-appropriate vests, usually paired with boyish denim and classic white trainers.

And it's not just us who are taking style cues from the star. We're seeing bright red pieces popping up all over the high street for Christmas. From show-stopping shoes and party pieces to cosy cardigans, below are our favourites, with prices starting at just £12.99. Happy Shopping.

Shop our favourite festive-red fashion buys below... 2 of 15 Slide 2 of 16 & Other Stories Relaxed Fit Knitted Jumper Channel your inner Monica with this classic red knit. So cosy, you'll want to wear it all winter long. View offer H&M Double-Breasted Blazer Dress This festive frock comes in three different colours, but the red? It's giving major Christmas Day vibes. View offer Nasty Gal Satin Closed Toe Double Platform Heels Make a statement this season in these towering platforms. For bonus style points, pair with a matching red dress. View offer River Island Red Sequin Wide Leg Trousers If Monica was going to a Christmas party, we think she'd opt for these stunning red sequin trousers. View offer Mango Cut-Out Ruched Dress Monica's wardrobe isn't complete without a slip dress. To copy her look, add this Mango number to your basket. View offer Reserved Jumper With Multicoloured Jewellery Detailing When it comes to Christmas jumpers, the more kitsch, the better. View offer M&S Collection Ribbed Crew Neck Cardigan With a timeless ribbed design and tortoiseshell buttons, this cardigan will work hard in your wardrobe. View offer New Look Red Crew Neck Twist Front Mini Dress Forget the LBD, it's all about the little red dress this season. View offer Primark Striped Satin Pyjamas Nothing says Christmas like a pair of striped PJs and these are at the top of our wish list. View offer Orelia Statement Red Crystal Heart Drop Earrings We're loving Orelia's statement earrings this season, especially this love-heart pair. Adorbs! View offer Monki Bright Red Faux Leather Mini Skirt This leather mini skirt, with its subtle leg split, is the perfect addition to any 90s-inspired wardrobe. View offer Bluebella Grace Bra Made of red lace, with delicate embroidery and eyelash trims, this balconette bra is going straight in our basket. View offer Warehouse Satin Slip Skirt Pair this silky slip skirt with your favourite Christmas jumper or sparkly top for a laid-back party look. View offer H&M Rhinestone-Strap Satin Top This cowl-neck top looks like it belongs in Monica's wardrobe. We love the sparkly straps too! View offer River Island Red Boucle Blazer If you're not into dressing-up, team this blazer with your go-to jeans for a subtle nob to the season. View offer Previous Next