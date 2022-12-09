15 festive-red fits from the high street Monica from Friends would approve of
by Emma Hawkins |
Posted
Rachel Green may have been considered the IT girl of Friends, with her legendary haircut and trendy job – but let’s not sleep on Monica's fashion sense. 20 years on and we’d do anything to raid the character’s wardrobe, especially her festive looks, which for the most part, consisted of jumpers, dresses, and more in her go-to colour: bright red.
Whether she was heading for coffee at Central Perk, partying with pals, or cooking up a feast for Christmas, the star almost always opted for the seasonal shade – and we don't blame her. It really suits her.
Each season, Monica has worn a slew of slip dresses in the colour red, but we're just as obsessed with her festive knitwear. Think turtlenecks and era-appropriate vests, usually paired with boyish denim and classic white trainers.
And it's not just us who are taking style cues from the star. We're seeing bright red pieces popping up all over the high street for Christmas. From show-stopping shoes and party pieces to cosy cardigans, below are our favourites, with prices starting at just £12.99. Happy Shopping.