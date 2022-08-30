  1. Home
What to wear to university: your complete guide

All the inspo for freshers week, lectures and chilling in the library 😎

by Hannah Mellin |
Posted

Proper university life is back! Yep, after two absolutely awful years of completing/starting the most important years of in your bedroom in your trackie bums thanks to COVID-19, normal student life is back with an almighty bang.

Heading to uni means we get to relish in the nostalgia of a ‘back to skool’ routine, but this time we’re swapping the pencil case for a brand new wardrobe and er, some pots and pans where we can muster up some gourmet meals. We use the term gourmet very, very loosely.

If you're looking for some much-needed inspo for what to wear to your first weeks at uni and beyond, we got you.

Freshers party dresses

PrettyLittleThing black puff sleeve bodycon dress

View offer

PrettyLittleThing

Every student needs an LBD in their locker. No excuses.

ASYOU lace overlay mesh mini dress

View offer

ASOS

Channel your inner spice gal and pair this with chunky flatforms.

Boohoo corset top

corset-top-freshers-outfits

View offer

Boohoo

Jeans and a nice top is vital Fresher's uniform and corsets are everywhere rn.

Boohoo satin top and skirt co-ord

freshers-week-outfits

View offer

Boohoo

Dress this up or down with high heels or trainers. We love.

PrettyLittleThing stone woven jumpsuit

freshers-week-outfits

View offer

PrettyLittleThing

Jumpsuits are having a moment and this PLT number is fancy enough for Freshers.

What to wear to lectures

Shein pocket pinafore dress

View offer

Shein

How versatile is this little knitted dress?


ASOS DESIGN Miller chunky loafers in black

what-to-wear-to-uni

View offer

ASOS

Loafers are EVERYWHERE at the moment and even though we'll never be able to afford the dreamy Prada loafers, these ASOS dupes will do the job.


Monki brown checkered double-breasted blazer

what-to-wear-to-uni

View offer

monki

Oversized blazers make you feel mega-smart, so invest and it will see you through to third year. This Monki blazer also comes in a co-ord, with the trousers setting you back £35 and the skirt £20.

H&M satin wrapover shirt dress

what-to-wear-to-uni

View offer

H&M

Pair this with boots and a big jumper or cardi.

Miss Selfridge balloon sleeve mini dress in green

what-to-wear-to-uni

View offer

ASOS

Clueless vibes.

What to wear in the library

Boohoo dark green tracksuit

View offer

Boohoo

Not going to lie, you're going to want to be your best cosy self in the library so comfort is key.

ASOS DESIGN Hourglass tracksuit sweatshirt / ribbed legging short

what-to-wear-to-uni

View offer

ASOS DESIGN

Are you sensing a theme here?

ZARA oversized blue shirt

what-to-wear-to-uni

View offer

ZARA

Pair with jeans, joggers, shorts, tights, pyjamas. Whatever suits.

What to wear in your halls

Living your first year of uni in halls is an experience to say the least. And speaking from experience, halls are a little chilly in the winter and students tend to turn to home comforts to make us feel a little better about the icicles forming on the inside of our windows and pile of washing up that is close to hitting the ceiling in the shared kitchen.

Peace of mind loungewear set

View offer

Peace Of Mind

Oversized. Tick. Comfy. Tick. Positivity. Tick.

Boux Avenue slippers

View offer

Boux Avenue

Keep those toes cosy.

New Look oversized hooded blanket

what-to-wear-to-uni

View offer

New Look

Yep these exist.

