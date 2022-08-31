29 unexpected things to pack for your first year at university

If you're on the lookout for a first-year university checklist, we're taking an educated guess that you are about to start this autumn. It's okay, feel free to let out your existential screams about being an adult here. We'll wait.

Ok, you good? If the answer is still "no excuse me, I'm utterly terrified to move out into a new place by myself with new people and new surroundings and I want to crawl up into a ball and cry" - we feel you.

But trust us - university is so worth it. You can look forward to new friendships, expanding your knowledge, and the new-found panic of running late for a lecture.

We can make the chapter to your new life a little easier by helping with the all-important first-year University checklist you'll no doubt have started. Hopefully, you would've packed some sensible things, like plates and tampons and tea towels, but you know what's even more important?

The odd, non-sensical items that you didn't know you needed. For example, it may not cross your mind to bring a pack of playing cards with you to uni, but boy they are so important for bonding with your flatmates.

Never fear, friends - we've got the low-down on the 29 things unexpected items to buy for your first year at university, recommended by the heat team (who are all graduates wishing for their youth at uni back). We've categorised this first-year university checklist into things like kitchenware, bedroom knick-knacks and health & well-being goodies. Trust us, you'll be kicking yourself that you didn't remember to pack them.

SHOP: 29 things you didn't know you needed if you're about to start Uni

First Year University Checklist: Socialising

Merriway BH02509 Heavy Duty Non-Slip Rubber Door Wedge Stopper The best way to meet flatmates View offer amazon It can be easy to feel trapped in your room when you move in, but pop a door wedge on your door and you'll be able to say hi to your new flatmates as they move in too. And yes, they will be just as scared as you and be so grateful that you're saying hello.

Gardenista Premium Large Garden Scatter Cushion For hanging out in your room View offer amazon A lot of first-year student halls won't have living rooms, just a straight-up kitchen, so you may have to improvise if you want to hang out as a flat. A great idea is to buy some inexpensive garden cushions like these so your roommates can chill in your room without getting a numb bum. Plus they're waterproof, so no Sourz Apple stains here.

Amazon Basics High-Speed, 4K Ultra HD HDMI 2.0 Cable For movie nights View offer amazon Movie/TV/Netflix night with your new flat is imperative for bonding - we recommend watching Shrek 2 (everybody's happy). Hook your laptop up to a screen with this cheap HDMI cable and you're good to go.

Large White Glitter Fairy Wings For fancy-dress parties View offer amazon Ok, so one thing you never think to bring until it's too late is fancy dress. Freshers week is full of fancy dress parties/nights out, so you don't want to be caught short. A pair of fairy wings are perfect, you can pair it with any old dress, and they're easy to store under your bed.

Bottle Opener Keyring 2 Pieces To become everyones favourite flatmate View offer amazon You're on a night out and have popped to the big Tesco for pre-drinks. But, oh no, we can't open any bottles! BAM - you casually suggest "Oh, I have a bottle opener keyring", and suddenly you're everyone's favourite person.

Standard Plastic Coated Playing Cards 52 Card Deck For drinking or non-drinking games View offer amazon Playing cards are a necessity for pre-drinks, and yet they can easily be forgotten. Be the flat's saviour and bring some along.

First Year University Checklist: The Kitchen

Cloud Sliders for Women and Men Non-Slip To keep your feet clean in communal areas View offer amazon Ok so, student hall kitchens can be... a sight to behold. Unfortunately, not everyone has been taught basic cleanliness growing up, so you might end up with flatmates that chuck their lasagne all over the tiled floor at 3 am and don't clean it up. Sliders are your best friend, and we love these cloud sliders because they're waterproof, so you can also wear them if you have communal bathrooms.

Amazon Basics 20 cm Titanium-Blade Soft-Grip Scissors Because everyone always forgets scissors View offer amazon EVERYONE FORGETS SCISSORS. DON'T BE LIKE EVERYONE - BRING SOME DAMN SCISSORS.

Culinare C10015 MagiCan Tin Opener For lazy food days View offer amazon A student's diet consists mostly of Pot Noodles, biscuits, and canned soups. Get ahead of the curve and buy yourself a tin opener so you can fuel yourself on Heinz.

Double Oven Glove Curious Dogs To make sure pizza night isn't ruined View offer amazon It won't be until you put your first pizza in your student kitchen oven that you'll realise, "oh sh * t, we don't have oven gloves". We love this ultra-cute one with dogs.

essen Meal Prep Containers (10pk) For meal prep View offer amazon If you want to actual cook yourself proper meals for yourself (impressive) then meal prepping will be your best friend. These containers are dishwasher, microwave and freezer safe 🙌.

Addis Made from 100% Recycled Plastic Large Rectangular Washing Up Bowl Because you'll always need a bowl View offer amazon We know you're thinking... "a bowl...really?" But trust us. Having a plastic bowl on hand is surprisingly useful. Want to wash up without using the sink? You're covered. Need a bowl for extra storage? You're covered. Need a chunder bucket after a rough night out? You're covered.

Dishmatic Value Pack Kit To make washing up...fun? View offer amazon We will never get over the invention of the Dishmatic. If you're using student kitchens, you'll want to have some dish-cleaning equipment for yourself, and there's nothing cooler than a Dishmatic. Are we getting a bit too excited about a dish brush? Perhaps. No regrets.

First Year Uni Checklist: Your Bedroom

Silentnight Airmax Mattress Topper To make your uni bed actually comfortable View offer amazon We've got some bad news - student hall beds? Yeah... they're not exactly luxury hotel quality to sleep on. Your saving grace will be a mattress topper, so don't forget one. This Silentnight option has toppers for single, small double, double, king and super-king sized mattresses.

EarHub Sleepwell Soft Foam Earplugs 10 Pairs To get a good nights sleep View offer amazon Student halls can be noisy at times, and that can be overwhelming if you want a peaceful night's sleep. Earbuds are a must, and we love these ones from EarHub. Sleep well, my friends.

Sleep Eye Mask for Women & Men To get a good nights sleep View offer amazon Just like the earbuds, an eyemask is also a great buy if you rely on your beauty sleep. Student hall lights tend to stay on all night (in case a stray student needs to stumble in drunk at 4 am) so if you appreciate the dark, you'll want to grab these.

Ram® Large 2L Hot Water Bottle with Soft Fleece Cover To save money on heating View offer amazon Save money on heating with a hot water bottle, and never argue about the thermostat again. This cute option from Amazon comes in a bunch of cute patterns and designs.

Belkin E-Series 4 Plug SurgeStrip Surge Protected Extension Lead - 1 m For easy access charging electronics View offer amazon Because life always throws curveballs, you may arrive at your new room to discover that uni decided to cover the only plug outlet in the room with a massive wardrobe. Extension leads are then needed - especially ones with a surge protector.

Vida Designs Nishano Cheval Mirror Free Standing Full-Length So you can actually see your full outfit View offer amazon One thing a lot of people don't think of to bring with them to uni is a full-length mirror- but boy oh boy is it handy. Who only wants to see half of their outfit before a night out?! Warning: you may have a queue outside your room wanting to use it. If you want a slightly less expensive option, IKEA has come through (as usual) with this mirror for £40.

DIVCHI 2X Set of Anti-Slip Plastic Dinner/Drinks Serving Tray For alone-time dinners View offer amazon Sometimes you'll want to eat dinner and socialise with your new flatmates. And sometimes you'll want to hide away in your room and watch Netflix. Both options are absolutely valid, and having a dinner tray makes it super easy to transfer dishes to and from your room.

HapiLeap Over Door Hooks Wall Hanger To hang your coats and towels View offer amazon You won't have heaps of storage in your Uni room, so making use of vertical spaces is super important. This wall hanger is perfect for hooking over your room door or ensuite door and means you can hang up things like coats, bags and towels.

mDesign Toy Box – Storage Container For secret snacks View offer amazon An absolutely unexpected item you'll be glad to have is a snack box. The best part of becoming an adult is eating snacks at midnight, and you can have your own little treasure trove stashed under your bed.

Fairy String Lights, 120LED 12M/40Ft 8 Modes USB Plug To make your room more homely View offer amazon No uni residence would be complete without fairy lights. Whether you hang them in your own room or put some up in communal areas, they make the space far more inviting and homely - and mean you don't have to keep the dreaded overhead light on at night.

First Year Uni Checklist: Health and Welfare

66 Piece Travel First Aid Kit To keep you safe View offer amazon Having a cupboard of first-aid essentials is expected in your family home- so you need to remember to create your own first-aid collection in your new home too. This first aid kit is affordable and has 66 items so you'll never be without something.

Lemsip, Vitamin Boosts and Throat Lozenges To survive Fresher's Flu View offer amazon Beware: Fresher's Flu is a thing, and it can knock you down hard. However, you can make it much easier on yourself by preparing beforehand with Lemsips and lozenges galore. Lemsip Max Day and Night Cold and Flu Relief Capsules from Amazon here. 120 Vitamin Energy Boost Effervescent Tablets from Amazon here. Strepsils Honey and Lemon Lozenges For Sore Throat from Amazon here.

Luxja Travel Laundry Bags, Camping Laundry Backpack To lug your clothes to the laundromat View offer amazon You'll soon be missing your washing machine at home because laundry at university is a pain in the a * se. Expect to be lugging a bag to and fro from the laundromat in your pyjamas (don't worry, everyone will be doing the same). Make the journeys easier with this rucksack laundry bag (genius?!) that comes with hooks so you can hang it on your door.

Minky 3 Tier Plus Indoor Airer with 21 m Drying Space To save money drying clothes View offer amazon Ain't nobody got time to pay for drying as well as washing at the student laundromat, so get yourself a clothes horse. This one from Minky is currently 50 per cent off. Just remember to have your windows open whilst your clothes are hanging to avoid mould and dampness.

AUERVO Travel Sewing Kit To stitch up any mishaps View offer amazon We know you're thinking "really, a sewing kit - what am I, 82-years-old?" But trust, you'll be kicking yourself once you accidentally put a hole in your favourite top.

WAX LYRICAL Reed Diffuser 40ml English Lavender To make your room smelly extra nice View offer amazon Smell can do so much for the atmosphere, and lavender is ideal for creating a soothing, relaxing environment in your room. Plus, if you have an ensuite, it means you can hide a certain smell if anyone comes to visit...

And that's it for our list of odd, unusual items you have to remember for your first-year university checklist. Being kitted out with unexpected items like this will make the experience a lot easier.