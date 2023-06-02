What to wear in Ibiza: the ultimate Island style guide

It's officially the start of summer, which means you and the girls are (hopefully) getting ready to jet-set to every Instagrammers favourite vacay spot - Ibiza. You've got your gel nail appointments booked, fake tan applied, but the most commonly asked question in the group chat question is still: 'Girls, what are we wearing?!'.

That's where we come in.

When it comes to choosing vacation outfits, it's hard to know where to start. We've got daytime outfits, clubbing outfits and accessories to think about... and only one 8kg carry-on bag. It's gonna be tight, ladies.

Ibiza is the one place where you can go all out. We're talking patterns, plunging necklines and tassels, without so much as a strange look from passersby. Of course, if that's not you, then you can also opt for more minimal outfits, paired with the right accessories to still look like a VISION. Just in time for your girls' holiday, SHEIN has introduced their Ibiza collection in collaboration with Emily Miller for extra packing inspo. Think bikinis, cover-ups and all the rest. You're welcome.

We know the stress of not knowing what to pack 12 hours before your flight, so we've put together a comprehensive guide for exactly what you need to take with you.

Beachwear

Let's be honest, you'll probably spend 90 per cent of your time in a bikini. Most days will be spent at beaches or beach clubs, so we've rounded up the best bikinis and cover-ups to wear in Ibiza.

Gallery Best bikinis and cover-ups for Ibiza 1 of 10 Nope - we're still not over the tie-dye trend. Show off your bronzed glow in this abstract print bikini, with a matching cover-up. 2 of 10 Go bold this summer with a funky green bandeau bikini, part of the exclusive SHEIN X Emily Miller Ibiza collection. 3 of 10 Just imagine how much your tan will pop in this lilac bikini... Obsessed. 4 of 10 No bikini look is complete without a cover-up. This halter triangle bikini swimsuit comes with a sheer cover-up dress for throwing on at O Beach, and beyond. 5 of 10 Heading from the beach to a lunch spot? Throw on this gorgeous snakeskin cover-up, and you're good to go. 6 of 10 From the shell embellishments to the diamante straps, this bikini is to-die-for. 7 of 10 We love the high-end look of this bubble-textured sarong. Throw it on if you're headed for a poolside drink, or for a sunset walk by the beach. 8 of 10 Upside-down bikinis are GO this summer and beyond, and we're crushing on this choice by SHEIN X Emily Miller. 9 of 10 Prefer a swimsuit to a bikini? Topshop has got your back with this cut-out number in black. 10 of 10 Give your beach look that extra bit of oomph with this black mesh dress with fringe detailing.

READ MORE: PLT has released a swimwear range for couples who love to match 😍

Daytime looks

We've found outfits that are perfect for exploring the island while still looking hawt as ever (for those not planning on spending their whole day horizontal on a beach).

Gallery Best daytime outfits for Ibiza 1 of 5 Nothing says effortless chic more than a shirt dress. Team with some platform sandals and a shoulder bag to complete the look. 2 of 5 No one loves a co-ord more than us, and this orange halterneck bandeau design is a statement piece - to say the least. 3 of 5 Ok, we'll admit it - we have a major soft spot for knitted dresses. Layer your fave bikini underneath, and off you go. 4 of 5 It's not a summer wardrobe without that one statement maxi dress - and we think we've found our favourite one. 5 of 5 Crochet was one of the most searched terms in fashion for 2022, so it's no surprise we fell for this orange striped midi dress from River Island.

READ MORE: The best bikinis on the high street for every shape and style

Evening wear

After a day of tanning (or burning) it's time to shower, moisturise and get glam for dinner and the clurb. We've spotted our favourite Ibiza night-time looks to help you harness your inner goddess.

Gallery Best Ibiza evening looks 1 of 7 It doesn't get more on brand for Ibiza than a diamante mini dress. Wear your fave bikini or some risque underwear underneath, and dance the night away. 2 of 7 This rhinestone cami from SHEIN has Ibiza written all over it. 3 of 7 Skirt and top co ords are killing it at the moment, and this olive one from PLT is definitely getting a spot in our suitcase. 4 of 7 Obsessed with the cut-out trend? Then you'll love this green metallic keyhole dress which is a total '90s throwback. 5 of 7 Heading for a fancy Spanish dinner? A plunge neck blazer dress is equal parts classy and sassy - the perfect combo. 6 of 7 An easy breezy maxi dress is a holiday must-have, and we're crushing on this zebra print option by PLT. 7 of 7 Combining three of our favourite things; mesh, tie-dye and ruching, this mini dress is everything (and more).

Accessories for Ibiza

I think we can all agree that no outfit is complete without the right bag and shoes, which is why we've done a deep dive to find the best Ibiza-worthy accessories to slay all day (sorry).