What to wear in Ibiza: the ultimate Island style guide

Ready, set, hot girl summer.

ibiza outfits (2)
by Marina Avraam |
Posted

It's officially the start of summer, which means you and the girls are (hopefully) getting ready to jet-set to every Instagrammers favourite vacay spot - Ibiza. You've got your gel nail appointments booked, fake tan applied, but the most commonly asked question in the group chat question is still: 'Girls, what are we wearing?!'.

That's where we come in.

When it comes to choosing vacation outfits, it's hard to know where to start. We've got daytime outfits, clubbing outfits and accessories to think about... and only one 8kg carry-on bag. It's gonna be tight, ladies.

Ibiza is the one place where you can go all out. We're talking patterns, plunging necklines and tassels, without so much as a strange look from passersby. Of course, if that's not you, then you can also opt for more minimal outfits, paired with the right accessories to still look like a VISION. Just in time for your girls' holiday, SHEIN has introduced their Ibiza collection in collaboration with Emily Miller for extra packing inspo. Think bikinis, cover-ups and all the rest. You're welcome.

We know the stress of not knowing what to pack 12 hours before your flight, so we've put together a comprehensive guide for exactly what you need to take with you.

Beachwear

Let's be honest, you'll probably spend 90 per cent of your time in a bikini. Most days will be spent at beaches or beach clubs, so we've rounded up the best bikinis and cover-ups to wear in Ibiza.

Gallery

Best bikinis and cover-ups for Ibiza

Purple Abstract Printed Bikini Top
1 of 10

Nope - we're still not over the tie-dye trend. Show off your bronzed glow in this abstract print bikini, with a matching cover-up.

SHEIN X Emily Miller Plain Bandeau Bikini Swimsuit
2 of 10

Go bold this summer with a funky green bandeau bikini, part of the exclusive SHEIN X Emily Miller Ibiza collection.

ASOS DESIGN Slinky Wrap Bikini
3 of 10

Just imagine how much your tan will pop in this lilac bikini... Obsessed.

SHEIN X Emily Miller Solid Halter Triangle Bikini Swimsuit With Cover Up Dress
4 of 10

No bikini look is complete without a cover-up. This halter triangle bikini swimsuit comes with a sheer cover-up dress for throwing on at O Beach, and beyond.

Snake Skin Sheer Volume Sleeve Cover Up
5 of 10

Heading from the beach to a lunch spot? Throw on this gorgeous snakeskin cover-up, and you're good to go.

Moda Minx Seychelles Bikini Set
6 of 10

From the shell embellishments to the diamante straps, this bikini is to-die-for.

Olive Bubble Textured Tie Side Beach Sarong
7 of 10

We love the high-end look of this bubble-textured sarong. Throw it on if you're headed for a poolside drink, or for a sunset walk by the beach.

SHEIN X Emily Miller Criss Cross Halter Bikini Swimsuit With Cover Up Pants
8 of 10

Upside-down bikinis are GO this summer and beyond, and we're crushing on this choice by SHEIN X Emily Miller.

Topshop Strappy Cut-Out Swimsuit In Black
9 of 10

Prefer a swimsuit to a bikini? Topshop has got your back with this cut-out number in black.

Black Asymmetric Fringe Beach Dress
10 of 10

Give your beach look that extra bit of oomph with this black mesh dress with fringe detailing.

Daytime looks

We've found outfits that are perfect for exploring the island while still looking hawt as ever (for those not planning on spending their whole day horizontal on a beach).

Gallery

Best daytime outfits for Ibiza

White Crinkle Ruched Detail Button Down Shirt Dress
1 of 5

Nothing says effortless chic more than a shirt dress. Team with some platform sandals and a shoulder bag to complete the look.

Orange Halterneck Bandaeu Top
2 of 5

No one loves a co-ord more than us, and this orange halterneck bandeau design is a statement piece - to say the least.

Cut Out Ruched Knitted Beach Dress
3 of 5

Ok, we'll admit it - we have a major soft spot for knitted dresses. Layer your fave bikini underneath, and off you go.

ASOS DESIGN Plait Maxi Beach Dress
4 of 5

It's not a summer wardrobe without that one statement maxi dress - and we think we've found our favourite one.

Orange Striped Crochet Midi Dress
5 of 5

Crochet was one of the most searched terms in fashion for 2022, so it's no surprise we fell for this orange striped midi dress from River Island.

Evening wear

After a day of tanning (or burning) it's time to shower, moisturise and get glam for dinner and the clurb. We've spotted our favourite Ibiza night-time looks to help you harness your inner goddess.

Gallery

Best Ibiza evening looks

Split Side Halter Neck Mini Slip Dress
1 of 7

It doesn't get more on brand for Ibiza than a diamante mini dress. Wear your fave bikini or some risque underwear underneath, and dance the night away.

SHEIN X Emily Miller Rhinestone Detail Mesh Cami Top
2 of 7

This rhinestone cami from SHEIN has Ibiza written all over it.

Pink Floral Twist Front Mini Skirt
3 of 7

Skirt and top co ords are killing it at the moment, and this olive one from PLT is definitely getting a spot in our suitcase.

Simmi 90's Keyhole Cutout Detail Mini Dress
4 of 7

Obsessed with the cut-out trend? Then you'll love this green metallic keyhole dress which is a total '90s throwback.

Saint Genies Pearl Embellished Blazer Dress
5 of 7

Heading for a fancy Spanish dinner? A plunge neck blazer dress is equal parts classy and sassy - the perfect combo.

White Zebra Print Satin Cowl Neck Maxi Dress
6 of 7

An easy breezy maxi dress is a holiday must-have, and we're crushing on this zebra print option by PLT.

Green Tie Dye Print Strappy Ruched Tie Hem Bodycon Dress
7 of 7

Combining three of our favourite things; mesh, tie-dye and ruching, this mini dress is everything (and more).

Accessories for Ibiza

I think we can all agree that no outfit is complete without the right bag and shoes, which is why we've done a deep dive to find the best Ibiza-worthy accessories to slay all day (sorry).

Gallery

Best Ibiza accessories

Brown Slides
1 of 7

Braided slides are the perfect combo of comfort and style - a day-to-day essential for island life.

Small String Pouch Bag
2 of 7

Big enough to fit your lipstick, phone and keys, this woven pouch bag designed with chunky twisted rope is a summer essential.

Public Desire Kian Heel Sandals
3 of 7

Hitting the club? Don't forget to pack a pair of strappy heels that you can rely on time and time again.

Aitana Woven Knotted Detail Green Faux Leather
4 of 7

The perfect dupe for that Bottega bag every influencer is obsessed with, and the perfect summer companion.

Simmi London Platform Mule Sandals
5 of 7

If you're a person that values comfort, then you'll love these slip-on mule sandals with a wide heel. Easy on the eyes as they are easy on the feet - what more could you want?

ASOS Design Macrame Knitted Tote Bag in Lilac
6 of 7

The Prada Raffia tote bag was the summer's influencer-approved IT bag, and we're loving this lilac dupe from ASOS.

Olive Green Slides
7 of 7

Head to the pool in these stylish but functional olive green slides that are a dead ringer for the Yeezys.

