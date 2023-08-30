  1. Home|
What to wear with leggings: how to style fashion’s most versatile item

How to wear and re-work the wardrobe staple

How to wear leggings
by Jazzria Harris |
Whether you’re a devoted leggings lover or newly converted to the classic style, planning what to wear with leggings can be a tricky affair. From understanding the different types of leggings to finding the best leggings on the high street, pulling together the perfect leggings outfit can be difficult, even before you start considering what to wear them with.

But, worry not, as we’re on hand with a failsafe guide on not just the best outfits to wear with leggings but also what to wear with different styles, from gym leggings to ribbed styles and even leggings you can wear to the office (yes, you really did read that right). Keep scrolling for all you need to know…

What to wear with gym leggings

While the most obvious way to style gym leggings is with a matching top for working out, it’s not the only way to get wear out of sports-approved styles. The athleisure trend took hold during the pandemic and it shows no signs of slowing, so don’t be afraid to rework your gym leggings for day-to-day dressing too. For an effortless look, pair with an oversized sweatshirt and trainers. Extra points for matching ankle socks.

1. UO Colorado Spring Crew Neck Sweatshirt

UO Colorado Spring Crew Neck Sweatshirt
Price: £44

www.urbanoutfitters.com

Description

Trust us, you'll be living in this stylish sweatshirt.

UO Colorado Spring Crew Neck Sweatshirt

2. Adanola Ultimate Leggings - Sky Blue

Adanola Ultimate Leggings - Sky Blue
Price: £39.99

adanola.com

Description

You don't have to be hitting the gym to wear these super stretchy leggings. Simply pair with your

Adanola Ultimate Leggings - Sky Blue

3. Puma RS-X Suede Sneakers

Puma RS-X Suede Sneakers
Price: £90

uk.puma.com

Description

Whether you're heading off for a run or you're just chilling with friends, these trainers are the

Puma RS-X Suede Sneakers

What to wear with black leggings

Black leggings are a wardrobe staple and deserve a place in every woman’s hard-working wardrobe. While an all-black look will always be stylish, don’t be afraid to add interest to your outfit by pairing your leggings with a printed coat or colour-pop shirt. When it comes to footwear, we’d suggest finishing the look with a pair of black boots for a leg-lengthening effect.

4. <br>Urban Code oversized puffer jacket in leopard print

Urban Code oversized puffer jacket in leopard print
Price: £150

www.asos.com

Description

This leopard print jacket certainly makes a statement - perfect for jazzing up basic black leggings.

Urban Code oversized puffer jacket in leopard print

5. H&amp;M Cotton jersey leggings

H&M Cotton jersey leggings
Price: £7.99

www2.hm.com

Description

Not only are these leggings seriously comfy, but they're a complete steal too!

H&M Cotton jersey leggings

6. Pull &amp; Bear Chelsea Boots With Track Soles

Pull & Bear Chelsea Boots With Track Soles
Price: £39.99

www.pullandbear.com

Description

These chunky boots are a serious wardrobe winner. Not only will they look great with leggings, but

Pull & Bear Chelsea Boots With Track Soles

What to wear with ribbed leggings

Ribbed leggings are characterized by their thin knit fabric designed in tight vertical stripes that hug the body. This means they are usually thicker than traditional leggings making them a great option if you need extra coverage. While they’re ideal for pairing with cropped tops, shirts and jumpers, the thicker fabric also means ribbed leggings can be worn for more formal occasions like nights out or the office, when styled correctly. Try wearing them with a white shirt, an oversized blazer and slingbacks for an elevated feel.

7. Weekday Regular Cotton Voile Shirt

Weekday Regular Cotton Voile Shirt
Price: £37

www2.hm.com

Description

This classic chic shirt will seriously elevate your leggings look.

Weekday Regular Cotton Voile Shirt

8. Next Ribbed High Waist Leggings

Next Ribbed High Waist Leggings
Price: £20

www.next.co.uk

Next Ribbed High Waist Leggings

9. New Look White Leather-Look Lace Up Trainers

New Look White Leather-Look Lace Up Trainers
Price: £19.99

www.newlook.com

Description

You can't go wrong with classic white sneakers, they'll instantly make your leggings look more

New Look White Leather-Look Lace Up Trainers

What to wear with leather leggings

For a more dressed-up take on leggings, a leather or faux leather pair is the answer. Ideal for wearing during Autumn and Winter when the weather gets colder, they’ll instantly upgrade any legging ensemble without having to compromise on comfort. For a chic look that’s ideal for a busy day of shopping or brunching, wear with a chunky knit jumper and pointed boots like influencer Kate Hutchins.

10. Warehouse Roll Neck Sweater

Warehouse Roll Neck Sweater
Price: £55

www.warehousefashion.com

Description

This seriously cosy knit will become a favourite this winter. Not only will it look great when

Warehouse Roll Neck Sweater

11. River Island Black High Waisted Coated Leggings

River Island Black High Waisted Coated Leggings
Price: £28

www.riverisland.com

Description

We've found the perfect leather-look leggings. They'll seriously elevate your winter wardrobe and

River Island Black High Waisted Coated Leggings

12. <br>ASOS DESIGN Cindy Stiletto Heel Boot

ASOS DESIGN Cindy Stiletto Heel Boot
Price: £46

www.asos.com

Description

Knee-high boots are a serious wardrobe winner this season. This pair will not only work with your

ASOS DESIGN Cindy Stiletto Heel Boot

So, what are you waiting for? Treat yourself to a pair of leggings ASAP and you’ll be surprised by the variety of outfits you can create.

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us