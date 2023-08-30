What to wear with leggings: how to style fashion’s most versatile item

Whether you’re a devoted leggings lover or newly converted to the classic style, planning what to wear with leggings can be a tricky affair. From understanding the different types of leggings to finding the best leggings on the high street, pulling together the perfect leggings outfit can be difficult, even before you start considering what to wear them with.

But, worry not, as we’re on hand with a failsafe guide on not just the best outfits to wear with leggings but also what to wear with different styles, from gym leggings to ribbed styles and even leggings you can wear to the office (yes, you really did read that right). Keep scrolling for all you need to know…

What to wear with gym leggings

While the most obvious way to style gym leggings is with a matching top for working out, it’s not the only way to get wear out of sports-approved styles. The athleisure trend took hold during the pandemic and it shows no signs of slowing, so don’t be afraid to rework your gym leggings for day-to-day dressing too. For an effortless look, pair with an oversized sweatshirt and trainers. Extra points for matching ankle socks.

What to wear with black leggings

Black leggings are a wardrobe staple and deserve a place in every woman’s hard-working wardrobe. While an all-black look will always be stylish, don’t be afraid to add interest to your outfit by pairing your leggings with a printed coat or colour-pop shirt. When it comes to footwear, we’d suggest finishing the look with a pair of black boots for a leg-lengthening effect.

What to wear with ribbed leggings

Ribbed leggings are characterized by their thin knit fabric designed in tight vertical stripes that hug the body. This means they are usually thicker than traditional leggings making them a great option if you need extra coverage. While they’re ideal for pairing with cropped tops, shirts and jumpers, the thicker fabric also means ribbed leggings can be worn for more formal occasions like nights out or the office, when styled correctly. Try wearing them with a white shirt, an oversized blazer and slingbacks for an elevated feel.

What to wear with leather leggings

For a more dressed-up take on leggings, a leather or faux leather pair is the answer. Ideal for wearing during Autumn and Winter when the weather gets colder, they’ll instantly upgrade any legging ensemble without having to compromise on comfort. For a chic look that’s ideal for a busy day of shopping or brunching, wear with a chunky knit jumper and pointed boots like influencer Kate Hutchins.

