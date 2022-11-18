  1. Home
Save £££ on fitness gear this Black Friday

Even further reductions on Gymshark, Lululemon, Sweaty Betty and more.

fitness deals
by Sophie Knight |
Posted

Whether you're into yoga, running, swimming, or hockey, the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales will have loads of stuff on sale for you to indulge in..

But navigating 10 million online sale rails looking for the right gear can just be a headache. Instead, we'll be scouring all the discounts to find the best deals on fitness gear for you - saving you time AND money.

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday 2022 falls on Friday, 25 November, but if it's anything like last year, the weeks leading up to it will be jam-packed with deals, too.

Don't forget to bookmark this page for the shopping fun on the day, and in the meantime, take a look at Amazon's deal pages here, where you'll find amazing discounts all year long.

Cyber Monday will also follow soon after, promising a whole load of brilliant new deals.

We'll be updating this page with all the best prices, so check back regularly! In the lead-up to Black Friday on November 25 and Cyber Monday on November 28, there'll be some amazing deals you don't want to miss. Check out all the best Black Friday deals from across the web here.

SHOP: The Best Black Friday Fitness Deals

1. Gymshark Training Brandmark Cycling Shorts

Gymshark Training Brandmark Cycling Shorts

View offer

These Gymshark shorts are the only leg day companion you need.
2. Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Smart Watch, Health Monitoring

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Smart Watch, Health Monitoring
Amazon

View offer

Whether you're doing early Christmas shopping for yourself or a loved one, the Samsung smartwatch is a winner - and now £50 off.
3. NSW Synthetic Repel HD Jacket - Black/White

NSW Synthetic Repel HD Jacket - Black/White

View offer

Keep cosy all winter long with Nike's stylish and functional Repel jacket.
4. Gymshark Vision Sports Bra

Gymshark Vision Sports Bra

View offer

Keep the girls in place with this breathable sports bra and an all-over jacquard design.
5. Gymshark Training Cropped Hoodie

Gymshark Training Cropped Hoodie

View offer

A chic take on the classic hoodie.
6. Gymshark Training Leggings

Gymshark Training Leggings

View offer

Let's be real - you can NEVER have enough basic black leggings, and this best-selling pair is just £17 in the Black Friday sale.
7. Smart Watch, 1.69''Touch Screen

Smart Watch, 1.69''Touch Screen
Amazon

View offer

Knock those fitness goals out the park with this handy smartwatch, now just under £30.

8. Adapt Ombre Crop Top

Adapt Ombre Crop Top

View offer

9. Core Balance Pilates Mat

Core Balance Pilates Mat
Amazon

View offer

10. Athleisure Recycled Wrap Waist Leggings - Black

Athleisure Recycled Wrap Waist Leggings - Black

View offer

More Black Friday Deals:

Black Friday essentials

The best Black Friday beauty deals on M.A.C Cosmetics, Charlotte Tilbury and more

Black Friday homeware deals

What is Cyber Monday? And when is Cyber Monday 2022?

The shopping doesn't end with Black Friday. Cyber Monday is basically the UK's 24-hour online shopping bonanza. This year Cyber Monday lands on Monday 28 November.

Cyber Monday is exclusively online, so you can literally shop all the best deals while enjoying a nice breakfast in bed. Or on your lunch break at work. Or on your phone out and about.

