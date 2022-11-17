  1. Home
Gymshark has just launched its Black Friday 2022 sale and it’s GOOD

Gymshark is easily one of our all-time favourite brands for activewear. From flattering high-waisted leggings and supportive sports bras to the ultra-cosy loungewear, the brilliant athleisure is made for leg day. In fact, we haven't met a Gymshark product we didn't like.

Our absolute favourite part? The very reasonable price tag. Cue: feeling very spoilt on the (rare) occasion Gymshark launch a sale. Sports bras from just £13.50 and 50% off staple black leggings? Stop it!

This Black Friday, there is up to 60% off many of your favourite styles and accesories meaning you can snap up a whole new gym fit without breaking the bank. It’s kind of a big deal.

Check out the sale here or keep scrolling for our favourite deals this Black Friday...

SHOP: our favourite picks from Gymshark's Black Friday sale

SWEAT SEAMLESS SPORTS BRA
ADAPT MARL SEAMLESS LEGGINGS
SWEAT SEAMLESS LONG SLEEVE CROP TOP
WHITNEY STRAW BOTTLE
ADAPT CAMO SEAMLESS LEGGINGS
REST DAY SWEATS CROPPED PULLOVER
APEX SEAMLESS SPORTS BRA
ELEVATE ZIP JACKET
GLUTE SET 3PK
ADAPT ANIMAL SEAMLESS CYCLING SHORTS
How to get the most out of your gym wear

To make sure your gym wear stays in tip-top condition, you've got to look after it properly. That means no 'bunging' in the wash unless you want to be buying yourself a new set of leggings every six months.

Let your clothes breathe before you wash them: letting your clothes air out before you put them in the wash will make it easier to wash out the odours.

Pre-soak in vinegar: yep, sometimes our gym clothes get extra sweaty. If this happens, try soaking your leggings in cold water and white vinegar for an hour before washing.

Don't tumble dry: hot water and air can wear your gym clothes down, so try to hang them out to air dry or use a low-heat setting.

