The best seamless leggings: from Gymshark to Adanola

When it comes to the best leggings, hunting down a pair that doesn't pull on the hips and sits nicely shouldn't be as hard as it is - so that's where seamless leggings come into play. If you haven't already got a pair, welcome to the seam-free world that will make them an irresistible go-to in your wardrobe.

Buttery fabrics, second-skin feel and smooth at the waist. Ah, a perfect seamless legging will make your loungewear step up a notch. And, luckily enough, they're avail at an affordable price as low as £15 (we know - we can't believe it either). And yes, they can even be worn as gym leggings. Bliss.

Best seamless leggings at a glance:

Best shaping seamless leggings: Skims Soft Smoothing Leggings, £64 on Skims

Best affordable seamless leggings: New Look Black Seamless Leggings, £15.99 on New Look

So, whether you're looking for Adanola's Ultimate Leggings or a value-for-money seamless legging choice from New Look, we've hunted down all the best options on the high street. Whether you want to invest in a pair of classic black leggings or looking to upgrade your colourways, check out our favourites below that will make all those iced-coffee-and-errands dates just a little bit nicer.

SHOP: Best seamless leggings

1. Skims Soft Smoothing Leggings Best shaping seamless leggings Price: £ 64 skims.com View offer Description Of course, Skims has to come in as one of the best leggings choices for seamless and shapewear ... read more Pros & Cons Features Pros Very popular choice for shapewear and everyday basics

Smoothing leggings make them good on the hips and waist

Goes up to 4XL Cons Some say they come up small

2. Adanola Ultimate Leggings Best top-rated seamless leggings Price: £ 39.99 adanola.com View offer Description Adanola has come out of the woodwork as being one of the best go-to brands for all things fitness. ... read more Pros & Cons Features Pros Highly-rated for gymwear

Wide range of sizes and colours to select

Great as loungewear too Cons Matte finish may not suit everyone

3. New Look Black Seamless Leggings Best affordable seamless leggings Price: £ 15.99 www.newlook.com View offer Description Of course, not everyone wants to splash £100+ for a pair of good leggings. Here's where New Look ... read more Pros & Cons Features Pros Great value-for-money

Fits to size Cons May come up short if you're taller

4. Gymshark Everyday Seamless Leggings Best Gymshark seamless leggings Price: £ 35 uk.shop.gymshark.com View offer Description If you haven't already been looking at [Gymshark ... read more Pros & Cons Features Pros Multiple seamless choices from Gymshark

Great value-for-money Cons Does have a slight seam around the waist

5. Hoxton Haus seamless gym leggings co-ord in navy Best navy seamless leggings Price: £ 15 (was £28) www.asos.com View offer Description Yes, ASOS has a whole range of leggings to choose from that are just as stylish as they are ... read more Pros & Cons Features Pros Great value for money

Matching top to invest in too Cons Not as good for fitness and gym wear

6. TALA Sculpt Seamless Scrunch Leggings Best scrunch bum seamless leggings Price: £ 54 www.wearetala.com View offer Description The trendy [scrunch bum ... read more Pros & Cons Features Pros Scrunch bum leggings make them sculpting too

Good choice for gymwear Cons Not as high-quality as other options

7. Pull and Bear Seamless Ribbed Leggings Best seamless leggings for colour options Price: £ 15.99 www.pullandbear.com View offer Description The high street shops are really pulling through with options for seamless leggings and Pull & ... read more Pros & Cons Features Pros Perfect loungewear

Affordable choice

Good colours Cons Not as good as gym wear

8. Lounge 365 Second Skin Leggings Best loungewear seamless leggings Price: £ 45 lounge.com View offer Description Okay, the clues in the name - but Lounge does a whole range of fashionably comfortable loungewear ... read more Pros & Cons Features Pros Great for loungewear

High-waisted make them shaping Cons Not as many colours to choose

What are seamless leggings?

If you're still wondering what these nifty leggings really are, we've got the 411 on what makes these so special. To put it shortly, seamless leggings are activewear that is made without traditional stitched seams. Say bye-bye to hems and ta-ra to seams because these are smoothing, baby.

These leggings are made using specialized knitting technology that creates a continuous, stretchy fabric, providing a smooth and comfortable fit without the discomfort of seams. They often may be made as ribbed leggings too, which makes them extra comfy.

You'll find they come cut just above the ankle and avoid any creases or overly-fitted shapes like other running leggings might.

Are seamless leggings suitable for different types of workouts?

As much as we like to wear these pairs to our local coffee shop and back or on mate dates at the weekend, these leggings can also be worn in the gym and while exercising. Whether you're doing yoga, running, pilates or lifting weights in gym sessions, the flexibility and stretchiness make them suitable for a wide range of movements.