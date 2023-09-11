  1. Home|
The best seamless leggings: from Gymshark to Adanola

Buttery AND smoothing...

best seamless leggings - heatworld
by Caitlin Casey |
Posted
1
Skims Soft Smoothing Leggings
Skims Soft Smoothing Leggings
2
Adanola Ultimate Leggings
Adanola Ultimate Leggings
3
New Look Black Seamless Leggings
New Look Black Seamless Leggings
4
Gymshark Everyday Seamless Leggings
Gymshark Everyday Seamless Leggings
5
Hoxton Haus seamless gym leggings co-ord in navy
Hoxton Haus seamless gym leggings co-ord in navy
6
TALA Sculpt Seamless Scrunch Leggings
TALA Sculpt Seamless Scrunch Leggings
7
Pull and Bear Seamless Ribbed Leggings
Pull and Bear Seamless Ribbed Leggings
8
Lounge 365 Second Skin Leggings
Lounge 365 Second Skin Leggings

When it comes to the best leggings, hunting down a pair that doesn't pull on the hips and sits nicely shouldn't be as hard as it is - so that's where seamless leggings come into play. If you haven't already got a pair, welcome to the seam-free world that will make them an irresistible go-to in your wardrobe.

Buttery fabrics, second-skin feel and smooth at the waist. Ah, a perfect seamless legging will make your loungewear step up a notch. And, luckily enough, they're avail at an affordable price as low as £15 (we know - we can't believe it either). And yes, they can even be worn as gym leggings. Bliss.

Best seamless leggings at a glance:

Best shaping seamless leggings: Skims Soft Smoothing Leggings, £64 on Skims

Best top-rated seamless leggings: Adanola Ultimate Leggings, £39.99 on Adanola

Best affordable seamless leggings: New Look Black Seamless Leggings, £15.99 on New Look

So, whether you're looking for Adanola's Ultimate Leggings or a value-for-money seamless legging choice from New Look, we've hunted down all the best options on the high street. Whether you want to invest in a pair of classic black leggings or looking to upgrade your colourways, check out our favourites below that will make all those iced-coffee-and-errands dates just a little bit nicer.

SHOP: Best seamless leggings

1. Skims Soft Smoothing Leggings

Best shaping seamless leggings

Skims Soft Smoothing Leggings
Price: £64

skims.com

Description

Of course, Skims has to come in as one of the best leggings choices for seamless and shapewear

Pros

  • Very popular choice for shapewear and everyday basics
  • Smoothing leggings make them good on the hips and waist
  • Goes up to 4XL

Cons

  • Some say they come up small
Skims Soft Smoothing Leggings

2. Adanola Ultimate Leggings

Best top-rated seamless leggings

Adanola Ultimate Leggings
Price: £39.99

adanola.com

Description

Adanola has come out of the woodwork as being one of the best go-to brands for all things fitness.

Pros

  • Highly-rated for gymwear
  • Wide range of sizes and colours to select
  • Great as loungewear too

Cons

  • Matte finish may not suit everyone
Adanola Ultimate Leggings

3. New Look Black Seamless Leggings

Best affordable seamless leggings

New Look Black Seamless Leggings
Price: £15.99

www.newlook.com

Description

Of course, not everyone wants to splash £100+ for a pair of good leggings. Here's where New Look

Pros

  • Great value-for-money
  • Fits to size

Cons

  • May come up short if you're taller
New Look Black Seamless Leggings

4. Gymshark Everyday Seamless Leggings

Best Gymshark seamless leggings

Gymshark Everyday Seamless Leggings
Price: £35

uk.shop.gymshark.com

Description

If you haven't already been looking at [Gymshark

Pros

  • Multiple seamless choices from Gymshark
  • Great value-for-money

Cons

  • Does have a slight seam around the waist
Gymshark Everyday Seamless Leggings

5. Hoxton Haus seamless gym leggings co-ord in navy

Best navy seamless leggings

Hoxton Haus seamless gym leggings co-ord in navy
Price: £15 (was £28)

www.asos.com

Description

Yes, ASOS has a whole range of leggings to choose from that are just as stylish as they are

Pros

  • Great value for money
  • Matching top to invest in too

Cons

  • Not as good for fitness and gym wear
Hoxton Haus seamless gym leggings co-ord in navy

6. TALA Sculpt Seamless Scrunch Leggings

Best scrunch bum seamless leggings

TALA Sculpt Seamless Scrunch Leggings
Price: £54

www.wearetala.com

Description

The trendy [scrunch bum

Pros

  • Scrunch bum leggings make them sculpting too
  • Good choice for gymwear

Cons

  • Not as high-quality as other options
TALA Sculpt Seamless Scrunch Leggings

7. Pull and Bear Seamless Ribbed Leggings

Best seamless leggings for colour options

Pull and Bear Seamless Ribbed Leggings
Price: £15.99

www.pullandbear.com

Description

The high street shops are really pulling through with options for seamless leggings and Pull &

Pros

  • Perfect loungewear
  • Affordable choice
  • Good colours

Cons

  • Not as good as gym wear
Pull and Bear Seamless Ribbed Leggings

8. Lounge 365 Second Skin Leggings

Best loungewear seamless leggings

Lounge 365 Second Skin Leggings
Price: £45

lounge.com

Description

Okay, the clues in the name - but Lounge does a whole range of fashionably comfortable loungewear

Pros

  • Great for loungewear
  • High-waisted make them shaping

Cons

  • Not as many colours to choose
Lounge 365 Second Skin Leggings

What are seamless leggings?

If you're still wondering what these nifty leggings really are, we've got the 411 on what makes these so special. To put it shortly, seamless leggings are activewear that is made without traditional stitched seams. Say bye-bye to hems and ta-ra to seams because these are smoothing, baby.

These leggings are made using specialized knitting technology that creates a continuous, stretchy fabric, providing a smooth and comfortable fit without the discomfort of seams. They often may be made as ribbed leggings too, which makes them extra comfy.

You'll find they come cut just above the ankle and avoid any creases or overly-fitted shapes like other running leggings might.

Are seamless leggings suitable for different types of workouts?

As much as we like to wear these pairs to our local coffee shop and back or on mate dates at the weekend, these leggings can also be worn in the gym and while exercising. Whether you're doing yoga, running, pilates or lifting weights in gym sessions, the flexibility and stretchiness make them suitable for a wide range of movements.

Caitlin Casey is a Senior Beauty & Fashion Products Writer for heat, Closer, and Grazia. She covers shopping, women’s lifestyle, popular culture as well as all things trending.

