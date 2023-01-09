A guide to the best Gymshark leggings as loved by celebs

Okay, let's be real - finding the best leggings to actually get you in the mood for that gym session can be pretty impossible, but not with Gymshark leggings. Buttery, soft and *definitely* not tugging on any lumps or bumps, we just want something that fits right, and Gymshark is basically the best in the business and loved by celebs all in one.

There's a reason why A-listers like Sofia Richie Grainge and Kendall Jenner have been spotted in a pair of Gymshark leggings on their errand runs and papped en route to the gym. To put it lightly, these gym leggings actually work. Or, werk as you might say.

The best Gymshark leggings, at a glance:

Best everyday Gymshark leggings: Everyday Seamless Leggings, £35 on Gymshark

Best affordable Gymshark leggings: Training Leggings, £30 on Gymshark

Best Gymshark leggings for workouts: Vital Seamless 2.0 Leggings, £45 on Gymshark

©gymshark on Instagram

And the truth is, Gymshark have a whopping selection of leggings to choose from. From running leggings to those that are going to support you through weightlifting, there's something for everyone. Not to mention everyday seamless leggings AND a pair with pockets. Yes, you read that right - leggings with pockets.

Although we all know that black leggings are the go-to, Gymshark also has a whopping amount of colours and prints to choose from and we've got a complete guide to what you should be buying, just check out the collection below.

We'll be ready for the gym in no time - or, just to run errands and get an iced coffee tbh.

SHOP: The best Gymshark leggings to buy, tried and tested

1. Gymshark Everyday Seamless Leggings Best everyday Gymshark leggings Price: £ 35 uk.shop.gymshark.com View offer Description If you're looking for a pair that you can do everything no matter what the day has ahead, these ... read more Pros & Cons Features Pros Great for causal and everyday wear

Lightweight, stretchy material

Seamless finish Cons Not suitable for high intensity workouts

2. Gymshark Training Leggings Best affordable Gymshark leggings Price: £ 30 uk.shop.gymshark.com View offer Description The clues in the name, these Gymshark Training Leggings are perfect to kickstart any gym exercise ... read more Pros & Cons Features Pros Great value-for-money, affordable option

Available in loads of colours Cons Not as fitness-effective as other leggings

3. Gymshark Vital Seamless 2.0 Leggings Best Gymshark leggings for workouts Price: £ 45 uk.shop.gymshark.com View offer Description When it comes to gym leggings, you'll want to think about investing in a pair that come up ... read more Pros & Cons Features Pros Over 15 colours to choose from

Seamless finish

Appropriate for intense workouts

Very comfortable Cons Style may not be everyone's first choice

4. Gymshark Adapt Fleck Seamless Leggings Best Gymshark leggings for weightlifting Price: £ 50 uk.shop.gymshark.com View offer Description Into your weights? Gymshark has a set of leggings for that too. These Adapt Fleck Seamless ... read more Pros & Cons Features Pros Great for weights and reps in the gym

Seamless design

Ribbed waistband for support Cons Fleck design may not be everyone's style

5. Gymshark Sweat Seamless Leggings Best Gymshark leggings for high-intensity exercise Price: £ 55 uk.shop.gymshark.com View offer Description Okay, so you go to the gym and HIIT, spin or high-intensity reps are your jam. Sometimes we just ... read more Pros & Cons Features Pros Great for heavy exercise and sweaty workouts

Breathability and cooling technology

Full-length leg Cons Quite heavy for an everyday legging

6. Gymshark Legacy Leggings Best retro Gymshark leggings Price: £ 40 uk.shop.gymshark.com View offer Description The Gymshark Legacy range is all about going back to the roots of the brand's history, including a ... read more Pros & Cons Features Pros Unique Gymshark design

Supportive waistband for lifting

Shaping buttock area Cons Can be too tight if you're doing lightweight exercise

7. Gymshark Crossover Leggings Best shaping Gymshark leggings Price: £ 40 uk.shop.gymshark.com View offer Description If you want everyday leggings with a bit more shape, these Gymshark Crossover Leggings are the one ... read more Pros & Cons Features Pros Buttery soft finish

Crossover waist acts as a shaping element

Perfect for everyday Cons Not so suitable for heavy exercise

8. Gymshark Flex High-Waisted Leggings Best high-waisted leggings Price: £ 45 uk.shop.gymshark.com View offer Description Nobody wants to be rocking really low-waisted leggings at the gym, so look to these Flex ... read more Pros & Cons Features Pros High-rise waist with seamless fabric

Unique waistband design

Suitable for the gym Cons Very cinching

9. Gymshark Sport Sculpt Leggings Best supportive Gymshark leggings Price: £ 45 uk.shop.gymshark.com View offer Description These Gymshark Sport Sculpt Leggings are both functional as they are stylish, with curved seam ... read more Pros & Cons Features Pros Mesh panels for breathability

Stylish design with curved seams Cons Can be slightly tight

10. Gymshark Pocket Leggings Best Gymshark leggings with pockets Price: £ 38 uk.shop.gymshark.com View offer Description What would make Gymshark leggings just that bit more functional? Well, pockets of course. Pop ... read more Pros & Cons Features Pros Two side pockets make for an efficient design

High-waisted for full support Cons Not a seam-free, so may be less comfortable

Which Gymshark leggings should I buy?

When it comes to Gymshark, it's safe to say that there are a LOT of choices. Even those looking for maternity leggings can get involved in the fun - just make sure you're looking for a seamless choice for ultimate comfort.

It all depends on what you're looking for, so with our handy guide below (and a full review of the collection above), you'll be able to choose the perfect pair of leggings for you. Here's what to look out for when shopping for Gymshark leggings, and it all depends on your intended use...

For everyday lounging and running errands: Look to Gymshark staples that are super comfy and flexible like the Everyday Seamless, Training or Crossover leggings.

For high-intensity and weightlifting: Gymshark has a few collections that are intended completely for workout use, and you'll find these in the Sweat (of course), Adapt Fleck and Vital 2.0. These all have different features to really push your workout like breathability, seamless finish and cooling technology. We'd highly recommend these if you're an avid gym-goer or fitness freak.

For light exercise: If you want something that's a little bit on the in-between - think totally comfortable but also functional - then Gymshark has a pair for that too. The Sport Sculpt, Flex High-Waisted and Training leggings are all appropriate choices.