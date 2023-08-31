The best ribbed leggings to throw on at any moment

If even the best leggings in your collection (because who doesn't have an extensive stockpile of leggings at this point) are getting boring, may we introduce you to ribbed leggings? Designed as comfy as normal leggings should be but with an added ribbed texture, these leggings stand out from the crowd as loungewear with pizazz.

After the last three years, it's fair to say that outerwear in the likes of jeans and bodycon that don't allow our bloating/food coma baby to breathe, is old news. In the words of Dance Mom's Abby Lee Miller - "Boring. Yawning. Sloppy." Casual wear is the GOAT, and it will not be defeated. And who says loungewear can't look chic? Apart from ribbed leggings, there are scrunch bum leggings that contour your bootilicious booty. Or how about honeycomb leggings, the newest trend that TikTok can't get enough of?

Closer's best ribbed leggings at a glance:

Best Amazon ribbed leggings: DOULAFASS Women Ribbed Leggings, £16.99 on Amazon

Best ribbed leggings for fitness: Women's Ribbed Fitness Leggings 520, £19.99 on Decathlon

Although we appreciate a classic pair of black leggings, getting a ribbed pair can sometimes be a little nicer. The unique lined texture on the legs creates visual contours for the eye that elongate the legs and accentuate your curves. All in all, the leggings genre has evolved from casual running leggings you'd chuck on before exercising, to a fashion piece you can wear on a night out.

You can get black ribbed leggings, a bright neon pair that packs a punch, or maybe you want a calming zen colour such as sage or lavender. Any colour you can think of, we've got below - as well as the best for petite or plus-size women. Let's get started, shall we?

SHOP: The best ribbed leggings to add to your collection in 2023

1. Pull and Bear Seamless Ribbed Leggings Editor's Choice: best ribbed leggings pull&bear Price: £ 12.79 (was £15.99) www.asos.com View offer Description If you're looking for the best of the best, Pull&Bear's Seamless Ribbed Leggings are our top ... read more Pros & Cons Specifications Pros Seamless for easy wearing

Also available in petite

Loads of colours Cons May be slightly tight with bodycon fit

2. DOULAFASS Women Ribbed Leggings Best Amazon ribbed leggings amazon Price: £ 16.99 View offer Description Amazon is the easiest place to shop online, so what better place to grab some ribbed leggings? The ... read more Pros & Cons Specifications Pros Tonnes of colours to choose from

A tummy control waist for shaping effect Cons May not be as high-quality as others

3. Women's Ribbed Fitness Leggings 520 Best ribbed leggings for fitness decathlon Price: £ 19.99 www.decathlon.co.uk View offer Description Of course, you can't have a snazzy gym fit without some extra snazzy [gym ... read more Pros & Cons Specifications Pros Great design

Comes in two colours

Made with 37% organic cotton Cons May be a little bit too bold

4. High-Waisted Sculpting Ribbed Leggings Best plus-size ribbed leggings in the style Price: £ 28 www.inthestyle.com View offer Description Finding nicely designed plus-size leggings can be a pain in the butt but In The Style have our ... read more Pros & Cons Specifications Pros Made with plus-size in mind

High waisted

Six colours to choose from Cons Not available in lower sizes

5. Sweaty Betty Super Soft Ribbed 7/8 Yoga Leggings Best yoga ribbed leggings sweaty betty Price: £ 88 www.sweatybetty.com View offer Description Less inclined towards a totally ribbed pair, and want a more subtle design? Sweaty Betty's Super ... read more Pros & Cons Specifications Pros Great size range

Made with yoga in mind Cons Not as many colours

6. Black Structured Contour Ribbed Leggings Best shapewear ribbed leggings prettylittlething Price: £ 15 www.prettylittlething.com View offer Description Although a ribbed material visually contours the legs, if you want the design of your leggings ... read more Pros & Cons Specifications Pros Good choice of colourways

Contours legs for shaping feature

Ultra-comfy Cons May not last too long

7. Active Green Seamfree Ribbed Leggings Best budget ribbed leggings TU Price: £ 7 tuclothing.sainsburys.co.uk View offer Description Sometimes, we want to grab a pair of affordable leggings and save our money for other ventures ... read more Pros & Cons Specifications Pros Seamless quality makes them extra comfy

Really affordable price Cons Not many colours available

8. Orange Seamless Leggings Best ribbed leggings on sale H&M Price: £ 6 (was £12.99) www2.hm.com View offer Description If you're like us and you can't resist a good sale - you'll want to look at these Orange Seamless ... read more Pros & Cons Specifications Pros Bold design

Comfortable seam-free design Cons Not as many sizes available

9. Dark Brown Ribbed Jersey High Waist Leggings Best dark brown ribbed leggings new look Price: £ 15.99 www.newlook.com View offer Description We've shown you some great ribbed leggings, in great colours, so far - but if you're looking for a ... read more Pros & Cons Specifications Pros Stylish colour choce

Affordable price

Loads of sizes available Cons Waistband may be uncomfortable

How to style leggings for work?

Before the pandemic, casual wear such as leggings was seen as a bit improper in the workplace. But ever since working from home entered our lives, comfy-loungewear work clothes have been embraced with open arms. We'll be honest, we were doing Zoom calls in our PJs at some points.

A common question thrown around the workplace now that we are moving back into office spaces is how can I wear my leggings in a work setting, and still look professional? It's possible, people. Although workplace outfits are not as strictly monitored as they used to be, it's still important to look like you put effort into your outfit to impress your boss and colleagues. It doesn't take much to look put together - trust, we are lazy as heck.

Layering is key. Always pair your leggings with something slightly oversized on the top, to hide the waistband that might have a logo etc. This is especially important if you're pregnant and pairing with maternity leggings. For example, a classic graphic tee, oversized knit or blazer go well with a normal or leather pair of leggings.

Then over top of that, if it's cold (we live in the UK, let's get real) a cropped leather jacket or teddy coat will look gorgeous. For the shoes - well, anything goes with leggings. Trainers paired with white socks pulled over the cuff, or how about Doc Martens or UGG Mini Boots? Finish off the look with some affordable jewellery pieces, like a fine silver chain, and you're looking Miranda-Priestly-approved. That's all.