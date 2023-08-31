  1. Home|
The best ribbed leggings to throw on at any moment

Get ready to look Insta-ready.

by Ruby Barry |
If even the best leggings in your collection (because who doesn't have an extensive stockpile of leggings at this point) are getting boring, may we introduce you to ribbed leggings? Designed as comfy as normal leggings should be but with an added ribbed texture, these leggings stand out from the crowd as loungewear with pizazz.

After the last three years, it's fair to say that outerwear in the likes of jeans and bodycon that don't allow our bloating/food coma baby to breathe, is old news. In the words of Dance Mom's Abby Lee Miller - "Boring. Yawning. Sloppy." Casual wear is the GOAT, and it will not be defeated. And who says loungewear can't look chic? Apart from ribbed leggings, there are scrunch bum leggings that contour your bootilicious booty. Or how about honeycomb leggings, the newest trend that TikTok can't get enough of?

Closer's best ribbed leggings at a glance:

Editor's Choice: Pull and Bear Seamless Ribbed Leggings, £12.79 on ASOS

Best Amazon ribbed leggings: DOULAFASS Women Ribbed Leggings, £16.99 on Amazon

Best ribbed leggings for fitness: Women's Ribbed Fitness Leggings 520, £19.99 on Decathlon

Although we appreciate a classic pair of black leggings, getting a ribbed pair can sometimes be a little nicer. The unique lined texture on the legs creates visual contours for the eye that elongate the legs and accentuate your curves. All in all, the leggings genre has evolved from casual running leggings you'd chuck on before exercising, to a fashion piece you can wear on a night out.

You can get black ribbed leggings, a bright neon pair that packs a punch, or maybe you want a calming zen colour such as sage or lavender. Any colour you can think of, we've got below - as well as the best for petite or plus-size women. Let's get started, shall we?

SHOP: The best ribbed leggings to add to your collection in 2023

1. Pull and Bear Seamless Ribbed Leggings

Editor's Choice: best ribbed leggings

Pull and Bear Seamless Ribbed Leggingspull&bear
Price: £12.79 (was £15.99)

www.asos.com

Description

If you're looking for the best of the best, Pull&Bear's Seamless Ribbed Leggings are our top

Pros

  • Seamless for easy wearing
  • Also available in petite
  • Loads of colours

Cons

  • May be slightly tight with bodycon fit
Pull and Bear Seamless Ribbed Leggings

2. DOULAFASS Women Ribbed Leggings

Best Amazon ribbed leggings

DOULAFASS Women Ribbed Leggingsamazon
Price: £16.99

Description

Amazon is the easiest place to shop online, so what better place to grab some ribbed leggings? The

Pros

  • Tonnes of colours to choose from
  • A tummy control waist for shaping effect

Cons

  • May not be as high-quality as others
DOULAFASS Women Ribbed Leggings

3. Women's Ribbed Fitness Leggings 520

Best ribbed leggings for fitness

Women's Ribbed Fitness Leggings 520 - Indigo Bluedecathlon
Price: £19.99

www.decathlon.co.uk

Description

Of course, you can't have a snazzy gym fit without some extra snazzy [gym

Pros

  • Great design
  • Comes in two colours
  • Made with 37% organic cotton

Cons

  • May be a little bit too bold
Women's Ribbed Fitness Leggings 520 - Indigo Blue

4. High-Waisted Sculpting Ribbed Leggings

Best plus-size ribbed leggings

High-Waisted Sculpting Ribbed Leggingsin the style
Price: £28

www.inthestyle.com

Description

Finding nicely designed plus-size leggings can be a pain in the butt but In The Style have our

Pros

  • Made with plus-size in mind
  • High waisted
  • Six colours to choose from

Cons

  • Not available in lower sizes
High-Waisted Sculpting Ribbed Leggings

5. Sweaty Betty Super Soft Ribbed 7/8 Yoga Leggings

Best yoga ribbed leggings

Sweaty Betty Super Soft Flow Ribbed Yoga Leggingssweaty betty
Price: £88

www.sweatybetty.com

Description

Less inclined towards a totally ribbed pair, and want a more subtle design? Sweaty Betty's Super

Pros

  • Great size range
  • Made with yoga in mind

Cons

  • Not as many colours
Sweaty Betty Super Soft Flow Ribbed Yoga Leggings

6. Black Structured Contour Ribbed Leggings

Best shapewear ribbed leggings

Black Structured Contour Ribbed Leggingsprettylittlething
Price: £15

www.prettylittlething.com

Description

Although a ribbed material visually contours the legs, if you want the design of your leggings

Pros

  • Good choice of colourways
  • Contours legs for shaping feature
  • Ultra-comfy

Cons

  • May not last too long
Black Structured Contour Ribbed Leggings

7. Active Green Seamfree Ribbed Leggings

Best budget ribbed leggings

Active Green Seamfree Ribbed LeggingsTU
Price: £7

tuclothing.sainsburys.co.uk

Description

Sometimes, we want to grab a pair of affordable leggings and save our money for other ventures

Pros

  • Seamless quality makes them extra comfy
  • Really affordable price

Cons

  • Not many colours available
Active Green Seamfree Ribbed Leggings

8. Orange Seamless Leggings

Best ribbed leggings on sale

Orange Seamless LeggingsH&M
Price: £6 (was £12.99)

www2.hm.com

Description

If you're like us and you can't resist a good sale - you'll want to look at these Orange Seamless

Pros

  • Bold design
  • Comfortable seam-free design

Cons

  • Not as many sizes available
Orange Seamless Leggings

9. Dark Brown Ribbed Jersey High Waist Leggings

Best dark brown ribbed leggings

Dark Brown Ribbed Jersey High Waist Leggingsnew look
Price: £15.99

www.newlook.com

Description

We've shown you some great ribbed leggings, in great colours, so far - but if you're looking for a

Pros

  • Stylish colour choce
  • Affordable price
  • Loads of sizes available

Cons

  • Waistband may be uncomfortable
Dark Brown Ribbed Jersey High Waist Leggings

How to style leggings for work?

Before the pandemic, casual wear such as leggings was seen as a bit improper in the workplace. But ever since working from home entered our lives, comfy-loungewear work clothes have been embraced with open arms. We'll be honest, we were doing Zoom calls in our PJs at some points.

A common question thrown around the workplace now that we are moving back into office spaces is how can I wear my leggings in a work setting, and still look professional? It's possible, people. Although workplace outfits are not as strictly monitored as they used to be, it's still important to look like you put effort into your outfit to impress your boss and colleagues. It doesn't take much to look put together - trust, we are lazy as heck.

Layering is key. Always pair your leggings with something slightly oversized on the top, to hide the waistband that might have a logo etc. This is especially important if you're pregnant and pairing with maternity leggings. For example, a classic graphic tee, oversized knit or blazer go well with a normal or leather pair of leggings.

Then over top of that, if it's cold (we live in the UK, let's get real) a cropped leather jacket or teddy coat will look gorgeous. For the shoes - well, anything goes with leggings. Trainers paired with white socks pulled over the cuff, or how about Doc Martens or UGG Mini Boots? Finish off the look with some affordable jewellery pieces, like a fine silver chain, and you're looking Miranda-Priestly-approved. That's all.

Ruby Barry is a Product Writer for heat, specialising in fashion and beauty. The team has nicknamed her "dupe queen", as there's not a product in the world she can't find a cheaper alternative for.

