The best plus-size leggings to shop online: your ultimate guide

So, you're ready to update your wardrobe collection with some new plus-size leggings, but don't know where to start? Step right up folks, welcome to the world of leggings. Yes, that's right - we here at heat are certified learned leggings legends (say that three times fast) and know a thing or two about finding the best leggings for you and your body.

Plus-size leggings can be a bit trickier to shop online, but don't despair - it's getting easier by the day. In 2023, brands like H&M, Yours and PrettyLittleThing have Curve collections, with sizing from 16 to 40, celebrating your body no matter the size. Because the world would be oh-so-boring if we all looked the same. Let's leave that mentality back in the noughties, shall we? Along with the low-cut jeans and Claire's owl necklaces.

heat's best plus-size leggings at a glance:

There are plus-size leggings for every need. Whether that be a casual pair of black leggings, or some gym leggings that are sweat-wicking (and ultra-cute, of course. Got to impress your gym crush who you've never spoken to, but eyed across the weight machines. We know you know.) Included in our list below are also some leggings packs so you can save money by buying in bulk, as well as an affordable high-waisted pair from H&M which is a must-have. Ribbed leggings are also having a moment, so we've thrown in a few of those, too.

Whatever you need, we've got below - so let's get started on our ultimate guide to the best plus-size leggings.

SHOP: The best plus-size leggings to add to your basket ASAP

1. YOURS Curve Black Soft Touch Stretch Leggings Editor's Choice: best plus-size leggings YOURS Price: £ 10 www.yoursclothing.co.uk View offer Description Our top pick for the best plus-size leggings has to be the YOURS Curve Black Soft Touch Stretch ... read more

2. YOURS For Good 2-Pack Curve Black Cotton Stretch Leggings Best plus-size leggings pack yours Price: £ 18 www.yoursclothing.co.uk View offer Description Once you begin forming your leggings collection, it's hard to stop. And who says we should? Bulk ... read more

3. H&M+ Cotton Jersey Leggings Best plus-size high-waisted leggings H&M Price: £ 8.99 www2.hm.com View offer Description H&M is the queen of cotton (sustainable cotton, too) and so their H&M+ Cotton Jersey Leggings are ... read more

5. Curves Dark Grey High Waisted Acid Wash Leggings Best plus-size acid wash leggings new look Price: £ 15.99 www.newlook.com View offer Description Okay, we know the noughties were not everyone's cup of tea, but one fashion trend that can be ... read more

8. Missguided Plus Size Rib Stirrup Leggings Best plus-size stirrup leggings house of fraser Price: £ 7 (was £22) www.houseoffraser.co.uk View offer Description Stirrup leggings are iconic, and so easy to dress up or down for any occasion. The stirrup ankle ... read more

9. Plus Black Extreme High Waist Leggings Best plus-size leggings for a night out prettylittlething Price: £ 20 www.prettylittlething.com View offer Description It's fair to say we're utterly obsessed with these PLT Plus Black Extreme High Waist Leggings, ... read more

Where to buy the best plus-size leggings?

All the brands listed above are focused on selling leggings for women sized up to 40. If you are unsure about your sizing, we recommend buying several sizes of the shapewear you're interested in and returning any you don't need. Plenty of brands have fantastic return systems in place now, so it's really no hassle. Or you can always shop in person - as well as their website, Yours is a great in-store location to shop for plus-size leggings.

Our top tips for choosing the best plus-size leggings for you...

Fit: buy multiple sizes to try on

If the thighs are too tight or the waist doesn't quite sit right, you'll only come to wish you'd bought multiple pairs of leggings to test out the different sizes and how they work for your body. Even if you want to cinch in certain areas, your leggings shouldn't feel tight, so make sure you're not cutting off your circulation. You can send back what you don't need and keep the pair that wowed you.

Comfort: is key

Your plus-size honeycomb leggings might have the coolest, jazziest pattern in the world, but if you don't feel comfortable, then what's the point? Plus, you can't beat a classic simple pair of black leggings. You can always dress up your top half with a graphic tee, or lace bralette on a night out.

Fabric: make sure it's breathable

Whatever the weather, you need your leggings to be breathable. No one likes to feel like they're overheating while trying to enjoy their day. Therefore, make sure your leggings are made from quality materials before you buy. Cotton (or better, recycled cotton) is a no-brainer. If you're looking for plus-size gym leggings, fabric that is sweat-wicking is essential.

Price: you don't have to spend loads

As you can see from our list, high prices don't always guarantee good quality. You can pick up a great pair of leggings for just under £10, or you can spend over £100 and the quality might not differ that much. Save that extra money for more important things - like some new UGG fluffy slippers. Priorities.