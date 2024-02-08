8 of the best hot water bottles to shop because it’s absolutely FREEZING right now

If you're anything like us, you're counting down the days until the summer. Throughout the winter months, we can usually be found rushing home to escape the great British weather. A hot water bottle will be your best friend and if you're refraining from putting the heating on (cozzie livs...) - we bet you won't be able to live without one.

We've made it through the longest January ever but we're still waiting around for the temperature to rise, desperately crying into our cosy socks and fleece-lined leggings. Especially with the current cold snap, reaching for a hot water bottle and a cup of tea is the best way to treat yourself.

From Marks & Spencer to The White Company to Amazon, we've found the best hot water bottles to shop now. Keep scrolling to treat yourself and keep toasty.