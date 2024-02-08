  1. Home|
8 of the best hot water bottles to shop because it’s absolutely FREEZING right now

Perfect for winter 🔥

by Georgia Scott |
Homealexa Long Hot Water Bottle with Cover

The White Company Super Soft Faux Fur Hot Water Bottle

Hot Water Bottle with Cover UK - for Pain Relief

M&S Supersoft Faux Fur Pocket Hottie

WARMTUYO Foot Warmer, Hot Water Bottle for Feet

Argos Home Blush Pink Faux Fur Hot Water Bottle

AQhui Hot Water Bottle with Waist Cover

Vagabond Buttermilk Ribbed Hot Water Bottle

If you're anything like us, you're counting down the days until the summer. Throughout the winter months, we can usually be found rushing home to escape the great British weather. A hot water bottle will be your best friend and if you're refraining from putting the heating on (cozzie livs...) - we bet you won't be able to live without one.

We've made it through the longest January ever but we're still waiting around for the temperature to rise, desperately crying into our cosy socks and fleece-lined leggings. Especially with the current cold snap, reaching for a hot water bottle and a cup of tea is the best way to treat yourself.

From Marks & Spencer to The White Company to Amazon, we've found the best hot water bottles to shop now. Keep scrolling to treat yourself and keep toasty.

SHOP: The best hot water bottles to keep you warm this winter

Homealexa Long Hot Water Bottle with Cover

Homealexa Long Hot Water Bottle with CoverAmazon

Rrp: £11.99

Price: £7.99

Description

Keep your whole body feeling warm and cosy with this extra-long hot water bottle with a fluffy

The White Company Super Soft Faux Fur Hot Water Bottle

The White Company Super Soft Faux Fur Hot Water BottleThe White Company
Price: £24.50 (was £35)

www.thewhitecompany.com

Description

The White Company gets it right when it comes to wintery accessories and the faux fur hot water

Hot Water Bottle with Cover UK - for Pain Relief

Hot Water Bottle with Cover UK - for Pain ReliefAmazon
Price: £22.99

Description

A hot water bottle that helps with stomach pains? Instantly adds to basket. This must-have hot

M&S Supersoft Faux Fur Pocket Hottie

M&S Supersoft Faux Fur Pocket HottieM&S
Price: £15

www.marksandspencer.com

Description

We love this M&S hot water bottle which comes with a warming pocket for your hands or feet.

WARMTUYO Foot Warmer, Hot Water Bottle For Feet

WARMTUYO Foot Warmer, Hot Water Bottle for FeetAmazon
Price: £9.99

Description

Treat your feet to this super warm and cosy hot water bottle, perfect for the winter months.

Argos Home Blush Pink Faux Fur Hot Water Bottle

Argos Home Blush Pink Faux Fur Hot Water BottleArgos
Price: £12

www.argos.co.uk

Description

This cute blush pink faux fur hot water bottle not only looks adorable, but will be your winter

AQhui Hot Water Bottle with Waist Cover

AQhui Hot Water Bottle with Waist CoverAmazon
Price: £14.99

Description

Keep yourself warm on the move with this hot water bottle with waist cover - it's basically a warm

Vagabond Buttermilk Ribbed Hot Water Bottle

Vagabond Buttermilk Ribbed Hot Water BottleAmazon

Rrp: £6.95

Price: £6.38

Description

Don't fancy all the bells and whistles? Pick up a classic hot water bottle, designed to stand the

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us