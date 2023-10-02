The best instant cameras to shop on a budget – because retro is BACK

In the high-tech, non-stop scrolling world of today, some of us want to stop and live in the moment. And no, that's not a hippy-dippy, gooseberry yoghurt-eating opinion living in some small recess of the internet. Quite the opposite - everyone is starting to realise that being mindful and living in the moment is kinda of cool. This is our complete guide to the best instant cameras on a budget so you can start printing timeless memories in the here and now.
The modern world has completely redefined photography. Long gone are the days when you had to rely on one picture taken on your film camera to go right and hope it develops well enough. Now, with digital cameras and smartphones, we can take a hundred Insta-worthy selfies of our outfits and get them looking just right. But where's the fun in perfectionism? We've noticed a rising trend on Instagram and TikTok of instant cameras. Cameras where you take your shot in the moment and a beautiful snapshot of time is printed out for you instantly. Yes, folks - polaroids are back!
The best instant cameras at a glance:
Editor's Choice: instax mini 90 NEO CLASSIC, £132.99 on Amazon
Best instant camera under £100: instax mini 11 Instant Film Camera, £77.99 on Amazon
Best instant camera with film included: KODAK Mini Shot 2 Retro 4PASS 2-in-1 Instant Camera and Photo Printer, £109.99 on Amazon
Of course, you have your classic brand Polaroid, where the term "Polaroid camera" came from, but in 2023 there are plenty of new camera brands on the market that are taking the world by storm. For example, instax is popping off right now for its adorable cameras and cutely sized pictures that print out instantly. Some instant cameras even allow you to print off pictures from your phone using Bluetooth. We're truly living in the future.
We've collated a list of the best, from cameras under £100 such as the instax mini 11, or the Kodak Smile, to cameras that are just too beautiful to pass on, like the instax SQUARE SQ1. But let's start with our all time favourite and must-buy, the instax mini 90...
SHOP: The best instant cameras to shop in 2023
Editor's Choice
Under £150
Description
For snapping those perfect party moments and treasuring your memories the way you remember them,
Pros
- Stylish retro look, in black, brown or red
- Has a built-in automatic high-performance electronic flash
- Double exposure modes for night pics
Cons
- Doesn't come with film, sold separately
- May need a EU plug adaptor to charge
Best instant camera under £100
Under £100
Description
For a much more modern aesthetic (and for less than £100), the Instax mini 11 instant film
Pros
- Comes in six adorable, pastel colours
- Built-in selfie lens and selfie mirror
- Comes with hand strap
Cons
- A super bright light source within frame may unfocus the photo slightly
Best instant camera with film included
Under £110
Description
KODAK’s Mini Shot 2 Retro instant camera is a great value instant camera that’ll practically fit
Pros
- Works as an instant camera and photo printer (for pictures from phone)
- 4Pass technology means flawless photos
- App includes beauty, filters, frames
Cons
- Not as "in-the-moment" as other classic instant cameras
(P.S. here's the best Kodak 4PASS film you can buy at the best price)
Kodak 4PASS Film Cartridge (2.1x3.4") for Kodak Mini 2 Retro and Mini Shot 2 Retro, 60 Shot Pack, £17.08 on Amazon
Best square film instant camera
Under £110
Description
Chic and understated, the slick SQUARE SQ1 Instant Film Camera from instax is the perfect cure for
Pros
- Very aesthetically pleasing.
- Automatic exposure
- Built-in selfie lens and mirror
- Comes with batteries and hand strap
Cons
- Landscape mode doesn't work for nighttime pictures
- Less suited to polaroid beginners
Best instant camera with connected mobile app
Under £150
Description
Fully embracing the retro aesthetic, Polaroid’s Now+ Instant Camera is for the serious scrapbooker
Pros
- The classic Polaroid retro look with colours white, black or blue
- Big pictures printed
- 5 experimental lens filters included
- Comes with tripod mount
- Autofocus
Cons
- Tends to overexpose outside pictures (fix by underexposing your lens via the settings)
- Less suited to polaroid beginners
Best pocket-sized instant camera
Under £150
Description
Perfectly pocket-sized, the Canon Zoemini S instant camera is simple, yet slick – making it
Pros
- Works as an instant camera and photo printer (for pictures from phone)
- Prints with peel-off sticky back
- Pocket-sized, easy to travel with
- Smudge-proof, tear-proof and water-resistant photos
Cons
- Not as "in-the-moment" as other classic instant cameras
How to take the best photos with an instant camera
Use natural light
Every guide on taking selfies will tell you how important lighting is. Natural light is soft and will compliment your complexion. There will be one room in your house where the light beams in perfectly and it’ll help show how much you’re glowing. And, that’s not just because you’ve gone too hard on the highlighter. With instant cameras, you want a good amount of light going into the lens so it picks everything up printing, but not too much direct light otherwise your print will be overexposed.
Just have fun
If you’re staging a photoshoot laughing with your besties, I’m sorry to tell you but we CAN tell. Nothing is worse than a posed picture - it's not 2012 anymore. When you're genuinely having the best time with your pals and you’ve wacked out your instant camera to capture the moment, you'll take the best pics – especially the cringeworthy ones. And, they make the best birthday posts!
