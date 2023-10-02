The best instant cameras to shop on a budget – because retro is BACK

In the high-tech, non-stop scrolling world of today, some of us want to stop and live in the moment. And no, that's not a hippy-dippy, gooseberry yoghurt-eating opinion living in some small recess of the internet. Quite the opposite - everyone is starting to realise that being mindful and living in the moment is kinda of cool. This is our complete guide to the best instant cameras on a budget so you can start printing timeless memories in the here and now.

The modern world has completely redefined photography. Long gone are the days when you had to rely on one picture taken on your film camera to go right and hope it develops well enough. Now, with digital cameras and smartphones, we can take a hundred Insta-worthy selfies of our outfits and get them looking just right. But where's the fun in perfectionism? We've noticed a rising trend on Instagram and TikTok of instant cameras. Cameras where you take your shot in the moment and a beautiful snapshot of time is printed out for you instantly. Yes, folks - polaroids are back!

The best instant cameras at a glance:

Best instant camera under £100: instax mini 11 Instant Film Camera, £77.99 on Amazon

Best instant camera with film included: KODAK Mini Shot 2 Retro 4PASS 2-in-1 Instant Camera and Photo Printer, £109.99 on Amazon

Of course, you have your classic brand Polaroid, where the term "Polaroid camera" came from, but in 2023 there are plenty of new camera brands on the market that are taking the world by storm. For example, instax is popping off right now for its adorable cameras and cutely sized pictures that print out instantly. Some instant cameras even allow you to print off pictures from your phone using Bluetooth. We're truly living in the future.

We've collated a list of the best, from cameras under £100 such as the instax mini 11, or the Kodak Smile, to cameras that are just too beautiful to pass on, like the instax SQUARE SQ1. But let's start with our all time favourite and must-buy, the instax mini 90...

1. instax mini 90 NEO CLASSIC, Black Editor's Choice Under £150 amazon Rrp: £ 132.99 Price: £ 126 View offer Description For snapping those perfect party moments and treasuring your memories the way you remember them, ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Stylish retro look, in black, brown or red

Has a built-in automatic high-performance electronic flash

Double exposure modes for night pics Cons Doesn't come with film, sold separately

2. instax mini 11 Instant Film Camera Best instant camera under £100 Under £100 amazon Rrp: £ 79.99 Price: £ 74.97 View offer Description For a much more modern aesthetic (and for less than £100), the Instax mini 11 instant film ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Comes in six adorable, pastel colours

Built-in selfie lens and selfie mirror

4. Instax SQUARE SQ1 Instant Film Camera Best square film instant camera Under £110 amazon View offer Description Chic and understated, the slick SQUARE SQ1 Instant Film Camera from instax is the perfect cure for ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Very aesthetically pleasing.

Automatic exposure

Built-in selfie lens and mirror

Comes with batteries and hand strap Cons Landscape mode doesn't work for nighttime pictures

Less suited to polaroid beginners View offer

5. Polaroid Now+ Instant Camera i-Type - White - 9062 Best instant camera with connected mobile app Under £150 amazon Rrp: £ 139.99 Price: £ 119.29 View offer Description Fully embracing the retro aesthetic, Polaroid’s Now+ Instant Camera is for the serious scrapbooker ... read more Pros & Cons Pros The classic Polaroid retro look with colours white, black or blue

Big pictures printed

5 experimental lens filters included

Comes with tripod mount

Autofocus Cons Tends to overexpose outside pictures (fix by underexposing your lens via the settings)

6. Canon Zoemini S Instant Camera & Photo Printer Best pocket-sized instant camera Under £150 amazon View offer Description Perfectly pocket-sized, the Canon Zoemini S instant camera is simple, yet slick – making it ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Works as an instant camera and photo printer (for pictures from phone)

Prints with peel-off sticky back

Pocket-sized, easy to travel with

Smudge-proof, tear-proof and water-resistant photos Cons Not as "in-the-moment" as other classic instant cameras View offer

How to take the best photos with an instant camera

Use natural light

Every guide on taking selfies will tell you how important lighting is. Natural light is soft and will compliment your complexion. There will be one room in your house where the light beams in perfectly and it’ll help show how much you’re glowing. And, that’s not just because you’ve gone too hard on the highlighter. With instant cameras, you want a good amount of light going into the lens so it picks everything up printing, but not too much direct light otherwise your print will be overexposed.

Just have fun

If you’re staging a photoshoot laughing with your besties, I’m sorry to tell you but we CAN tell. Nothing is worse than a posed picture - it's not 2012 anymore. When you're genuinely having the best time with your pals and you’ve wacked out your instant camera to capture the moment, you'll take the best pics – especially the cringeworthy ones. And, they make the best birthday posts!

