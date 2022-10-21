The best bubble tea kits you can buy on the internet

The best bubble tea kit for mega servings

Servings: 30

Notes: Vegetarian-friendly, gluten and lactose-free

We don't know about you, but once we're on a bubble tea fix, we're drinking it day in and day out. But you're going to run out pretty quickly... unless you've got 30 servings worth of the goods. Yep, this kit comes with a whopping 30 servings. There are three flavour combos to choose from: mango and strawberry, blueberry and strawberry, or peach oolong tea with mango and blueberry.

Review: "The instructions were very clear and this is a great fun product. I did buy this product because it had paper straws and it seemed more eco-friendly but there is a lot of plastic packaging so if they could do something to reduce that it would be good. The powder doesn't have a very strong taste but the bubbles are yummy. My only gripe with the actual product is I have found I had to mix the powder and hot water in a mixer because no matter how much I shook it by hand it never dissolved fully but a mixer sorts it in no time. I needed a drink I could have whilst pregnant that wasn't caffeinated or alcoholic that I could look forward to drinking and this worked out great! Don't need a drink on Saturday night when you can have takeaway and bubble tea!"