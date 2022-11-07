Wait, you can get Christmas dinner DELIVERED?

Gallery Here's where to buy Christmas dinner deliveries this year

CREDIT: M&S

When it comes to Christmas food, M&S is king. With the online order system, you can pick your entire Christmas menu from their catalogue and collect in-store before the big day. The star of the show is the perfect turkey crown, covered in applewood-smoked bacon and stuffed with pork and cranberry stuffing, it really is the ultimate festive centrepiece. Other delicious bits on offer include a Christmas colin the caterpillar, lobster and prawn cocktails and even chocolate pine cones.

Includes: Shop the M&S shop and customize your perfect Christmas dinner