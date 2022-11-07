Wait, you can get Christmas dinner DELIVERED?

There aren't a lot of things worse than the supermarket Christmas rush. Even if you've been organised and written out your list weeks before and unless you have a giant fridge-freezer, then you can't get your shop done until a few days before the big day. How to avoid this chaos, you ask? Enter: Christmas dinner deliveries.
That's right, a gift from Father Christmas straight to your door.
The check-out queues, rush for the last turkey and despair over the mince pies selling out is the type of drama we don't need in our lives, and quite frankly, don't have time for. So there's no better time than to shake things up and go for a Christmas dinner delivery instead.
Food delivery favourites like Gousto and M&S have created DELISH looking Christmas menus that'll take all the stress out of shopping and cooking for the big day, and they're not too badly priced either. You can get all your favourite Christmas bits delivered to your door, ready to pop in the oven with little to no preparation.
So if you don't fancy spending the whole festive holiday in the kitchen, or you simply don't feel comfortable heading to the shops, here are our picks of the best Christmas dinner delivery services available.
When it comes to Christmas food, M&S is king. With the online order system, you can pick your entire Christmas menu from their catalogue and collect in-store before the big day. The star of the show is the perfect turkey crown, covered in applewood-smoked bacon and stuffed with pork and cranberry stuffing, it really is the ultimate festive centrepiece. Other delicious bits on offer include a Christmas colin the caterpillar, lobster and prawn cocktails and even chocolate pine cones.
Includes: Shop the M&S shop and customize your perfect Christmas dinner
A classic, succulent Turkey Christmas dinner with aaalll the trimmings. This box contains a turkey, pigs in blankets, stuffing and loads more of that festive good stuff, plus a luxury Christmas pudding. It serves eight to 10 people, so you may as well invite the neighbours round too.
Includes: British Free-range Bronze Turkey; 24 Pigs in Blankets; Pork, Sage & Onion Stuffing; Traditional Butcher's Streaky Bacon Slices; Luxury Christmas Pudding, 907g
Did you know restaurant fave Cote Brasserie are offering festive feasts from home that you can have delivered straight to your house? Add a side and dessert for the full package with this turkey feast, or go for choices of Beef Wellington, Chateaubriand steak or Butternut Squash Pithivier. They're also doing a cheese box with the finest French selection you can get as well as a choice of a French breakfast. Delicious.
Includes: 2-2.5kg marinated British turkey breast; Spiced braised red cabbage; Creamy dauphinoise potatoes; Brussels sprouts marinated in garlic & parsley; Pigs in blankets; Orange glazed carrots; Pork and apricot stuffing with sage; Cranberry sauce; Thyme Jus
If you're catering for vegetarians this year, or you're meat-free yourself, Abel & Cole does a brilliant veggie Christmas feast box. The box feeds six to eight people and works out at around £14 per head.
Includes: Golden Squash & Stilton Christmas Wreath; Sticky Onion Gravy; Rosemary Hasselback Roasties; Swede, Carrot & Thyme Mash; Creamed Savoy Cabbage & Apple; Brussels Sprouts with Lemon, Sage & Garlic; A magnum of Giol Prosecco; Sprigs of organic mistletoe for your table
Not everyone fancies a turkey on Christmas Day, and Abel & Cole has come up trumps with its luxurious festive beef box. Instead of the usual bird, the box contains roast beef sirloin with red wine gravy. It works out as £27 per person, so it's pricey, but the cut of beef is premium and the trimmings are DIVINE.
Includes: Roast Sirloin of Beef, Boned & Rolled 2kg with French Onion Gravy; Creamy Horseradish Sauce; Potatoes Dauphinoise; Sage Roasted Celeriac & Parsnips; Sprouts with Chestnuts & Lardons; Lemon & Thyme Braised Leeks; Carrots Vichy; Yorkshire Puddings; A magnum of Giol Prosecco; Sprigs of organic mistletoe for your table
You can also get your Christmas bits from supermarket local fave Sainsbury's - it has a mass of different price points and serving portions to choose form, and you can get all your sides and veg delivered at the same time. Genius.
Includes: One 1.6-2.1kg Turkey Crown
Tesco also does a wide selection of food-to-order, coming soon. You can see the looks of small to large turkeys (even serving up to 17) and vegetarian mains like sweet potato & red cabbage Christmas log. Yum.
Includes: Small turkey crown (order your sides and veg separately on the Tesco website)
For an easier take on all the Christmas dinner faff, Gousto has the perfect box. To enjoy this recipe on Christmas Day, make sure to order for delivery on 23rd or 24th of December. They also have veggie and vegan options too.
Includes: British turkey joint; apricot, sage & onion stuffing; crispy semolina potatoes; pigs in blankets; honey mustard roasted veg
Why struggle to remember every single Christmas dinner veg when you can get them all delivered to your door? This box contains all your organic and British-local veg you'll need - and all without having to queue up at Tesco's.
Includes: Red Potatoes (2.5kg); Carrots (1.5kg); White onions (600g); Red cabbage (1 piece); Brussels sprouts (1kg); Parsnips (1.5kg); Leeks (1kg)
And what would Christmas dinner be without a cheese course? Very sad, that's what. Thankfully you can finish off your Christmas dinner with a cheese box delivered to your door from The Cheese Geek. You'll get some heavenly cheeses, both soft and hard, and tasting notes from The Cheese Geek for a full cheesy experience.
Includes: 1.25kg (5 x 250g) of seasonal cheeses; a paired condiment & a packet of crackers
Did you know Wholefoods isn't all acai bowls and quinoa? It actually has a very delicious-sounding selection of Christmas bits available to order in-store. Wholefoods also do a gorgeous spiced squash seed loaf for vegans and even a Christmas dinner for eight and twelve people.
Includes: Fast Roast Turkey Breast; Buttery Mashed Potatoes; Mulled Apple Juice Root Vegetables; Butternut Squash with Cranberries; Thyme Roasted Brussel Sprouts with Pumpkin Seeds; Traditional Sage and Onion Stuffing; Cranberry Sauce; Turkey Gravy; Garlic & Herb butter
HelloFresh has been pioneering easy-to-make dinners delivered to your door for years, so it's no surprise it's got some amazing Christmas food on offer. You can choose what to put in your festive feast box and it starts at £16 per person for dinner and pudding. Opt for a dessert-less choice if you would prefer.
Includes: Turkey, Pigs in Blankets, Roasties, Sprout and Bacon Gratin, Honey and Thyme, Stuffing, Red Cabbage, Gravy, Cheeseboard (add-on)
You'll need to clear some space in your freezer for this one. Cook's entire Christmas dinner for eight people is all freezer-friendly. The dinner cooks in approximately 3 hours and apparently all fits on one freezer drawer...
Includes: Stuffed Crown of Turkey; Pork & Apricot Stuffing; Pigs in Blankets; Roast Potatoes; Roasted Carrots with Orange & Thyme; Roast Parsnips with Regato Cheese; Brussels Sprouts & Buttered Leeks; Turkey Gravy
Instead of cooking from a meat and veg box, you could take the stress away from catering completely by ordering a ready-prepared meal from Farmison. Serving four people and coming with goose fat potatoes (lush) as well as a mass of sides, it's one to snap up.
Includes: turkey breast; poultry gravy; bread sauce; cranberry and port sauce; goose fat roast potatoes; traditional pigs in blankets
If you're looking for 100% organic this year, Eversfield Organic's ultimate festive feast box is a great option. The box is a little pricier than others on the market, working out at around £23 per person, but you'll get totally premium goods for the price.
Includes: Roast Rib of Beef; Garlic & Rosemary Potatoes; Balsamic Red Cabbage; Honey Smoked Pigs in Blankets; Red Wine & Rosemary Gravy; Clementine Infused Carrots; Brussel Sprouts with Pancetta Butter
Aldi is yet to release its Christmas dinner options but is teasing us with a little insight to the 2022 offerings, including a fresh British turkey crown or whole organic Capestone turkey. Keep your eyes peeled...