29 Christmas presents for Dads that aren’t just socks or aftershave

Golf clubs, aftershave, cufflinks... over the years it becomes increasingly harder to shop Xmas presents for dads.
It's difficult, to say the least, mostly because their mantra is "I don't need anything" and also because there is SO much to choose from out there on the interweb.
Never fear, hope isn't lost and we've trudged through the internet, page after page, shop after shop and we've rounded up some of the best present ideas for dads. You're welcome!
From hampers to whiskeys and lots in between, start shopping our top picks below.
SHOP: The best Xmas presents for dads in 2022
Xmas presents for dad
For the 'built a bar in lockdown' dad
Treat dad to his own keg machine designed to enjoy draft beer at home, whilst keeping it chilled to 3 degrees. He will love you forever, guaranteed.
For the man maketh fire dad
If he's a bonfire bbq fanatic, then your dad is going to love this indoor no-fuss fire feature from Vonhaus. Having given it a whirl ourselves, we can confirm that it really is as easy as 1, 2, 3 and, in fact, all you need to do is fill up the fuel receptacle with ethanol gel and use a long match to light it. Online, the brand claims that the flame stays lit for 60 minutes but, in our experience, it lasts much longer (around 3 hours). The base's clever make-up means that surfaces don't get hot and the glass sphere means the flame is safely contained. We love it and, for less than £25, it's a great gift for dads that have everything.
For the night in dad
For the dads that love a night on the sofa with some good nosh and a nice drink, this is the gift for them. With Hotel Chocolat's delicious cocoa IPA and ale, beer-loving dads will enjoy exploring new hop-y flavours, not to mention munching down on the box's scrumptious cocoa beer truffles. Whether he's a milk fan or loves rich dark chocolate, this gift set has something for everyone. Plus...it's practically gift-wrapped.
For the tipple-loving dad
Tried & tested by Jade Moscrop, Commercial Content Editor: "If dad loves a good G&T, one of the best gifts to get him for Christmas is what we like to call, an RFG (Really Fancy Gin). Jaisalmer's Indian Craft Gin is utterly delicious; a real level up from your usual supermarket gins and a proper treat for the old man."
For the chef dad
Keeping score of all your culinary masterpieces can be a nightmare - you're either a scrap of paper with the measurements sort of person or you're the fumbling cook who memorises everything only to be left stressing whether it was one or two teaspoons of paprika... Enter the Moleskine recipe journal, a.k.a. the perfect gift for scatterbrain chef dads. With its organised two-page-per-recipe layout, buyers will be given the space to write out cooking temps, ingredients and even the difficulty of the recipe. Don't let dad's signature chilli fall by the wayside - document it!
For the pint of lager dad
Any beer-loving dad would be absolutely chuffed with this gift set from Beer Hawk. It includes five craft beers, chocolate tokens and a nice glass to pour into. A classic gift, but one that he'll find enjoyment in even after the Xmas festivities die down.
For the loves the outdoors dad
If his ideal Saturday is spent in the hills on a long 'ole slog of a country walk, then an Aeropress Go is the perfect gift for his travels. Designed for adventurers on the go, the Aeropress Go is a compact all-in addition to the original Aeropress range, with the entire filter device, packed away into its convenient 'to-go' cup. Pair it with a mini camping kettle and a dad's day bag will be set for a great day in the outdoors. Plus, we'd recommend treating him to one of The Gentlemen Barista's artisan coffee blends so he really does have everything he needs.
For the cheese fanatic dad
If you don't know about Godminster Cheddar yet, well, GET TO KNOW because you will never taste a creamier, sharper or more moreish cheese - and you can quote us on that. Now, for Christmas, you can buy your pa the brand's original wax Cheddar alongside their equally delicious smoked Cheddar for a bit of festive variety. With a bottle of Graham's 10-year port to top it all off, we can't imagine a more scrumptious present to place under the tree this year, to be honest.
For the commuter dad
A big investment gift, this one, but one that will most certainly impress if you or your family/friends can afford to pool together on it. Founded way back in 1976, Brompton is by no means new to the bike scene, but their six-speed E-bike is certainly a more modern addition. Much like their original bikes, the Electric C Line collapses for easy train travel and, for the big city inhabitants, it's small enough to take into a cafe and not fret about losing it to the local bike thieves... We can't recommend it enough and, if you're worried about the price point, remember: Brompton will replace any faulty parts for free within SEVEN YEARS so long as you register the warranty.
For the gin-loving dad
From the smooth, botanical flavour to the absolutely immaculate presentation, it's no wonder the No.3 London Dry Gin has earned itself the 'World's Best Gin' award FOUR times. Dad will love indulging in this traditional flavour, which perfectly combines juniper, citrus and spice - plus, you'll get the award for the best child ever - a win-win if you ask us.
For the 'how do you like your eggs in the morning' dad
Spare their partner from getting up early on Sunday and keep everyone happy with this genius invention - it'll cook them both two omelettes within minutes, and the nifty non-stick plate means easy cleaning, too!
For the self-care dad
For dads that could do with an upgrade on their £1 supermarket shower gel, this is the prezzie for them. Turn their morning shower into a real treat with L'Occitan's spicy and woody body wash, not to mention you'll be giving their five o'clock shadow a burst of moisture with the brand's nourishing aftershave balm. Oh, and a fancy deodorant...for good measure.
For the G&T dad
Everyone loves a luxury gin to ring in the festive season and this North Walian one from Foragers is truly decadent. With familiar and welcome notes of juniper, as well as fresh apple (to the more discerning gin drinker), it makes a delicious served with tonic, ice and, according to the brand, a slice of red apple. Plus, the bottle will look just dashing on your bar cart or counter.
For the podcast dad
If he's the sort of fella who listens to his music and podcasts on a calm leisurely stroll, or when he's kicking his feet up at home, then he'll love a pair of Sony, noise-cancelling headphones.
For the hard-to-buy-for dad
Yes, gift cards aren't a new phenomenon but, with a Vex gift card, you don't even need to fret about which one you're buying him. A Vex gift card is essentially a cash voucher for your dad to choose his own gift card, browsing options from over 150 brands and, well, it's just classier than handing him over a wad of cash. Plus, it'll arrive in a lovely gift-style envelope with a card of your choosing.
For the foodie dad
You can't go wrong with a Cartwright & Butler hamper and this Bolton Abbey hamper screams luxury. If you don't think this will be a hit they have loads to choose from - sweet, savoury, one for the alcohol-lovers, just take your pick.
For the couch potato dad
Not everyone has a smart TV and, let's be honest, using a Chromecast - getting the app onto your phone, loading up your fave show etc etc. - is just a bit of a faff. Enter the Roku Express. It's a tiny (about 7cm long) little device that sits alongside your TV and allows you to watch all your usual streaming channels - Netflix, Prime and the rest - at the click of a button. Unlike a Chromecast device, you can watch live TV on iPlayer and All4 without having to mirror your whole screen and the equally tiny remote is sleek and uncomplicated (for the not-so-tech-savvy dad...). Plus, at less than £25 it's about half the price of a Chromecast, so it's practically a no-brainer.
For the daredevil dad
While Red Letter Days offer gift boxes for spa lovers and afternoon tea diners alike, if you ask us, it's their most daring boxes that are sure to bring a smile to your pa's face come Xmas morning. Whether it's the £49.99 Action and Adventure box which gives thrill seekers the chance to experience one of 525 activities across the country (some of which even allow them to bring along another person to join them) or the more luxurious £99.99 Ultimate Driving box, you just know RLD will have something to fit your family. Plus, Red Letter Days gift boxes are valid for up to 24 months, so you don't even need to fret about schedules or, dare we say it...another lockdown. It really is a failsafe and fabulous gift, why not get mum one, too?
For the smoothie dad
Whether he has a compact kitchen or simply loves green juice on the go, this is THE Christmas gift for the health-conscious dad. With attachments for blending, and processing and a multi-use disk that allows for grating, slicing and the rest, the Nutribullet Magic Bullet really is a dad tool, and it's one that's a real bargain compared to some competitor brand processors, too.
For the Scotch on the rocks dad
If he loves a glass of whisky to round off the evening, then he'll really appreciate this exquisite selection of Glefiddich-favourite single malt whiskies.
For the 5 o'clock shadow dad
If you're going to be a clean shaver, you might as well do it in style. With this sleek set from Hawkins & Brimble, your pa can do just that AND be eco-friendly at the same time. Yep, H&B is a brand committed to sustainability, with aluminium reusable packaging and, for many of their products, you can even buy eco-refills to limit your waste consumption. Not to mention the products are top-notch, too. With a cruelty-free and natural formula, this delicious elemi and ginseng-scented shave cream is the perfect way to upgrade dad's morning routine this Xmas.
For the fitness fanatic dad
Whether it's his step count or his Saturday Park Run, the Garmin Forerunner 55 is a great gift to give dad's weekly exercise some added oomph. If you're worried about his technological capabilities, fret not. The Forerunner is very user-friendly and, after just 30 minutes of playing about with the features (probably in a Xmas day turkey coma ud83dude09), you'll have found your feet with the functionality. It really is the device for everyone with the ability to track runs, swims, sleep and even pilates. Plus, with its suggested workout function, the watch will even help you decide how to exercise next based on your previous excursions. Pretty nifty, right?
For the salt bae dad
This may be a pepper grinder, but if fantastically adding spices and flavouring to your nightly nosh is dad's jam, then this luxurious grinder from Peugeot is sure to be just the ticket for him. At 30cm it's quite the kitchen statement and, with six different grinding settings, it's one that'll suit all his seasoning needs, too.
For the not putting the heating on dad
If he's the wrap-up warm type then you cannot go wrong with a pair of cosy slippers, and M&S do them best, obviously.
For the pizazz dad
Balsamic always adds a touch of je ne sais quoi to whatever you're making and, whether it's vinegar or a glaze, you just know your tastebuds will be all the happier for its sumptuous addition. With Manicardi's trio of balsamic, you can give dad the freedom to explore a thicker glaze, a medium consistency balsamic (perfect for dipping with olive oil) and a thinner vinegar, all of which are sure to add the desired pizazz in the kitchen. The trio makes a great stocking filler and, with its luxurious box, it can certainly step up as a thoughtful main gift for the thoughtful but cash-strapped gift giver. Definitely one for the chef-y dads.
For the turkey maestro dad
Speaking of chef-y dads, if yours is the king of the Christmas dinner, then this is just the ticket for his Xmas day turkey masterpiece. Revealing the temp of your meats, cakes and whatnots in just ONE second, hence the name, this tool is one of the most advanced on the market and was even named BBC Good Food's best overall meat thermometer. Some serious dad tech, if you ask us.
For the margarita dad
Every dad fancies themselves a bit of a George Clooney as they cruise into their 50s and 60s so why not go the full hog and give him the gift of George's actual tequila brand this Christmas. Co-founded by Mr. Clooney and Rande Gerber, Casamigos is a smooth and refreshing tequila that, if you ask us, goes down a treat with some lime and triple sec for a muy sabrosa margarita.
For the active dad
Last but most certainly not least, we have the Jabra Elite 7 Active wireless earphones, a.k.a. the most sweat-resistant buds we've tried and, we can confirm, no matter how hard dad's running, cycling or working out, these bad boys will not fall out. It really is quite a technological feat and, with noise cancelling in buds no bigger than your thumbnail, the hassle of over-ear headphones will feel like it's just a distant memory. Plus, if you're travelling, the handy case offers 30 hours worth of battery for the buds (8 hours on their own), so you can say goodbye to panicked recharging, too.
For the highball dad
For the dad who loves an old rum, Santiago de Cuba is the tipple for him. The bottle will look fab on his bar shelf and, mixed with some lime juice, bitters, Cointreau and ginger beer, he'll have a warming cocktail to ring in the festive period. What could be better?