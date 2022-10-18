Emma Chamberlain’s new home is filled with Etsy accessories (and you can get them for as low as £10)

If you haven't already seen that home tour interview with Emma Chamberlain, where have you been? The 21-year-old YouTube sensation has got a new pad worth almost $5 million and a lot of the accessories are straight from Etsy.

No, we're not talking about the $30,000 chandelier (we wish) or the $17,000 sofa (in our dreams), but it's true, a lot of her kitchenware and bedside accessories are from the affordable online independent store. Etsy, the place where we go for Love Island necklace dupes and cute gifts for our friends is the same place Emma gets her fab interior trinkets.

Taking us through her very chic sage green kitchen, Emma goes into how she sourced some of her from Etsy, saying: “I actually had a lot of fun buying weird vintage stuff for this kitchen."

Holding up her vintage salt and pepper shakers (which are now sold out), she says "For example, what are these? I mean, I don't know. I just found them on Etsy for like five bucks and I was so excited.”

Us too, Emma, us too.

So, in à la Emma Chamberlain, we've hunted down the cutest home accessories you can nab off Etsy. We've got you. Check out the exact (and dupe) products for the pieces below.

SHOP: The best Etsy products from Emma Chamberlain's house